College Basketball Podcast: Zion Williamson's block at Virginia provided another highlight for the Duke phenom

Duke beat Virginia on Saturday to complete a regular-season sweep of the Cavaliers. Zion dunked. Zion blocked. Zion finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. And because Matt Norlander was there to see it all, we decided to open this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on the Blue Devils' latest impressive victory.

After that, the conversation went like this:

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.