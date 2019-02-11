College Basketball Podcast: Zion Williamson's block at Virginia provided another highlight for the Duke phenom
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Anthony Edwards' commitment to Georgia
Duke beat Virginia on Saturday to complete a regular-season sweep of the Cavaliers. Zion dunked. Zion blocked. Zion finished with 18 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. And because Matt Norlander was there to see it all, we decided to open this episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on the Blue Devils' latest impressive victory.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 15:30: Predictions for Monday night's game between Virginia and North Carolina.
- 20:00: This season's first bracket reveal from the NCAA Tournament selection committee was Saturday on CBS. The four No. 1 seeds were Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee Virginia. That's the same as my top four in the Top 25 And 1 -- just in a different order. Thirteen of the committee's top-16 seeds were listed in my top 16 on Saturday morning. All 16 were in my top 21. So I didn't have any major complaints. But Norlander and I do agree that one team seemed a little too high.
- 27:00: I was at Nevada's 91-62 win over New Mexico on Saturday. Fun trip. Incredible atmosphere. The selection committee currently has Nevada as a No. 4 seed. I explained why that's bad news for any potential No. 1 seed.
- 34:00: We previewed Tuesday's schedule -- specifically No. 19 LSU at No. 5 Kentucky, No. 12 Purdue at No. 24 Maryland and No. 11 Michigan State at No. 20 Wisconsin.
- 47:30: Five-star prospect Anthony Edwards committed to Georgia early Monday. So the top two prospects in the Class of 2019 -- the other is James Wiseman, who has committed to Memphis -- have now committed to schools with first-year coaches. So that's kinda interesting and unusual.
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
