College Basketball Podcast: Zion Williamson's return to Duke lineup in the ACC Tournament was amazing

Zion Williamson made his return on Thursday and was incredible. The freshman phenom took 13 shots, made 13 shots and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and five steals in Duke's 84-72 victory over Syracuse in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. So, obviously, Matt Norlander and I opened this episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing the sport's biggest star.

After that, the conversation went like this:

12:00: Duke's win, combined with North Carolina's victory over Louisville, means we get Duke-UNC Part III late Friday in Charlotte. Three questions: 1) Is the winner of this game guaranteed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament? 2) Can the loser still get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament? 3) Can Duke be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament if it beats UNC and, say, Virginia to win the ACC Tournament?

Duke's win, combined with North Carolina's victory over Louisville, means we get Duke-UNC Part III late Friday in Charlotte. Three questions: 1) Is the winner of this game guaranteed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament? 2) Can the loser still get a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament? 3) Can Duke be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament if it beats UNC and, say, Virginia to win the ACC Tournament? 22:30: West Virginia finished last in the Big 12 but is now in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament after victories over Oklahoma and Texas Tech. Are the Mountaineers a real threat to be bid-stealers?

West Virginia finished last in the Big 12 but is now in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament after victories over Oklahoma and Texas Tech. Are the Mountaineers a real threat to be bid-stealers? 29:00: Norlander spent Thursday at the Big East Tournament. So he provided some thoughts from Madison Square Garden -- where St. John's put itself very much on the bubble with a blowout loss to Marquette.

The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via iTunes. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.