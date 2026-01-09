College Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona jumps Michigan for No. 1 after Wolverines struggle vs. Penn State
Surprising Vanderbilt and Nebraska also moved up this week
There is a new No. 1 team in the Power Rankings. Come on downnnnnn, Arizona!
The Wildcats supplanted Michigan for the top spot this week for the first time in six updates in this space for two reasons. The first and most obvious: Arizona (15-0) continues dunking on people's heads in Big 12 play just as it did in nonconference play. It is 2-0 vs. conference foes so far, is fourth nationally in scoring margin and has 10 consecutive wins by 19 or more points.
The second reason is that Michigan -- which has largely looked infallible for two-straight months -- looked fallible this week in a 74-72 road win over Penn State. The margin between the two was already razor-thin, and in the Power Rankings, as usual, I emphasize recent results heavily. Thus the flip.
That rationale is also why I've moved Vanderbilt (15-0) and Nebraska (15-0) to its highest rankings in this space all season. It's deserved for the resume so far, but especially so after what it has already accomplished in the last week.
Let's get to the rankings.
Week 1: Purdue | Week 2: Arizona | Week 3: Michigan | Week 4: Michigan | Week 5: Michigan | Week 6: Michigan | Week 7: Michigan
|1
|No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and No. 1 -- for the first time since Nov. 21 -- in the power rankings. The 15-0 Wildcats have a scoring margin of 28.2 points in their last 10 games, during which their closest win was only by 19 points in a road victory over Utah last week. Last week: 2
|2
|A 74-72 road win over Penn State on Tuesday nearly knocked Michigan from the ranks of the undefeated. It still leads the sport in scoring margin despite that close call, but because the power rankings heavily account for recent performance, the Wolverines drop to No. 2 here. Last week: 1
|3
|Vanderbilt got its first win over a ranked opponent this week in downing No. 13 Alabama 96-90 in Nashville. It is now 15-0 entering the weekend, its best start to a season in program history. Last week: 5
|4
|A 70-60 road win over Baylor on Wednesday pushed ISU to 15-0 on the season and keeps it No. 4 in the power rankings again this week. ISU has some tough tests upcoming over the next week, including a road trip to Kansas. Last week: 4
|5
|UConn erased a 13-point second-half deficit at Providence to win 103-98 in OT on Wednesday and in the process improved to 15-1 on the season. The Huskies are 5-0 in Big East play and the only team in the league yet to take a loss in December or January. Last week: 3
|6
|"Nebrasketball" bests its highest standing in the power rankings and moves up one spot this week after downing Michigan State and Ohio State in the last week. It's 15-0 overall, its best start in program history, and 4-0 in Big Ten play, which is also a program high. Last week: 7
|7
|The only loss on BYU's 14-1 resume came Nov. 15 by two points vs. UConn, so BYU -- up one spot this week -- still feels like it is somehow flying under the radar here. It has only faced two ranked opponents so far through 15 games, though tilts vs. Texas Tech, Arizona and Kansas are upcoming to close out the month. Last week: 8
|8
|Armed with the No. 1 offense in efficiency at KenPom, Purdue (14-1) beat Wisconsin and Washington this week to improve to 4-0 in Big Ten action. It's the third time in the last four seasons the Boilermakers have begun a season 14-1 or better. Last week: 9
|9
|Kingston Flemings' national star turn came this week at home vs. Texas Tech as he turned in 23 points and five assists in leading the Cougars to a 69-65 win over Texas Tech. The team also defeated Cincinnati on the road this week and are 14-1 going into Saturday's road tilt vs. Baylor. Last week: 12
|10
|I had to dock Gonzaga this week -- which hurt me personally as a staunch Gonzaga believer -- after it played down to its competition. The Bulldogs narrowly beat San Diego on Dec. 30, needed OT to send Seattle packing Jan. 2 and just in general seem to have downshifted from their dominant ways. At least of late. Last week: 6
|11
|It still feels odd having Duke outside the top 10 but Duke is indeed just outside the top 10 this week. Back-to-back road wins over ACC foes Florida State and Louisville have it back on track after a loss to Texas Tech before Christmas and a close call vs. Georgia Tech on New Year's Eve. Last week: 11
|12
|The best team nobody is talking about is Illinois. The Illini check a ton of boxes. They are top 20 in offensive and defensive efficiency, have great guard play and elite size. Illinois is on a four-game winning streak dating back to last month after a close home loss to Nebraska. Last week: NR
|13
|A tricky road trip to Auburn awaits Saturday for Arkansas but the Razorbacks have made a habit of exceeding expectations. They have three-straight wins leading into the weekend including over Tennessee (by 11) and at Ole Miss (by seven). Last week: NR
|14
|A four-point road loss to Big 12 king Houston isn't enough to knock the Red Raiders from the power rankings -- though it does knock them down four spots this week. They are 1-4 vs. ranked opponents this season. Last week: 10
|15
|Now 16-0 on the season, Miami (Ohio) has exceeded its best start in program history and remains one of only six undefeated teams. This RedHawks club has a tough test Friday facing Toledo on the road on CBS Sports Network. Last week: 14
|16
|Texas A&M has won 10 of its last 11 -- including five-straight -- and sits 12-3 overall entering the weekend. It survived a controversial finish Tuesday to down Auburn in The Jungle and is already exceeding expectations in its first season under Bucky McMillan. Last week: NR