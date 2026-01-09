There is a new No. 1 team in the Power Rankings. Come on downnnnnn, Arizona!

The Wildcats supplanted Michigan for the top spot this week for the first time in six updates in this space for two reasons. The first and most obvious: Arizona (15-0) continues dunking on people's heads in Big 12 play just as it did in nonconference play. It is 2-0 vs. conference foes so far, is fourth nationally in scoring margin and has 10 consecutive wins by 19 or more points.

The second reason is that Michigan -- which has largely looked infallible for two-straight months -- looked fallible this week in a 74-72 road win over Penn State. The margin between the two was already razor-thin, and in the Power Rankings, as usual, I emphasize recent results heavily. Thus the flip.

That rationale is also why I've moved Vanderbilt (15-0) and Nebraska (15-0) to its highest rankings in this space all season. It's deserved for the resume so far, but especially so after what it has already accomplished in the last week.

Let's get to the rankings.

Week 1: Purdue | Week 2: Arizona | Week 3: Michigan | Week 4: Michigan | Week 5: Michigan | Week 6: Michigan | Week 7: Michigan