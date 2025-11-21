There's a new No. 1 on the prowl in the CBS Sports men's college basketball Power Rankings.

Welcome to the top, Tommy Lloyd and Arizona.

The Wildcats earned the No. 1 distinction by claiming another top-25 victim on Wednesday in a 71-67 road win over No. 3 UConn -- their second win over a ranked opponent in the span of a week -- to move from No. 2 to No. 1 in the Power Rankings. The win is Arizona's second this season over a No. 3-ranked team after opening its season with a win over then-No. 3 Florida.

Arizona's rise isn't the only shakeup at the top of the ranks this week, either. In fact, the entire top five is comprised of either new teams entirely or new spots for teams previously occupying the space. Those changes include a bump down to No. 5 for AP No. 1 Purdue and notable climbs for Duke, Gonzaga and others.

Let's dive in to the latest Power Rankings as we barrel into a big weekend of basketball.