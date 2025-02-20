The Auburn Tigers -- fresh off a weekend road win over Alabama -- are back at the top of the CBS Sports college basketball power rankings for the first time in five weeks, supplanting Duke at No. 1. Auburn (24-2) has a two-game lead in the toughest conference in America, a strangehold on the No. 1 overall seed and five wins in less than 40 days over ranked teams. That's twice as many as Duke has all season.

They are a deserving No. 1.

Alabama was among the biggest fallers in this week's power rankings after losing at home to Auburn and following that up with a Wednesday night loss at Missouri. Alabama scored 98 points in the loss but surrendered 110 to the Tigers -- their highest point total in an SEC game since they joined the league in 2012 -- pushing the Tide all the way to No. 9.

Let's get to this week's rankings. As always, the caveat: this is not a ranking the best tourney résumés, nor the ranking of the best teams like Gary Parrish's Top 25 and 1. The power rankings are compiled emphasizing recent results and the quantification of the eye test and vibes based on the evaluation of yours truly.