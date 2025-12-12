On the 12th day of the 12th month of the year, this week's Power Rankings will stick to the theme of 12 in ranking 12 teams and highlighting the below stat about the top-12 of the AP poll in Week 6 of the college basketball season. It is as follows as noted from my esteemed colleague David Cobb:

Every year since the 2003-04 season, college basketball's national champion has been ranked in the top 12 of the Week 6 AP poll. With more than two decades of precedent established, it's time to take stock of what that could portend for the 2025-26 season.

Of the 12 teams in this week's Power Rankings, 10 also fit the criteria as top-12 AP-ranked teams. Only Houston and Alabama -- ranked 7th and 12th in the AP poll, respectively -- missed the Power Rankings. (And for posterity: Illinois, Nebraska and Virginia also narrowly missed the cut.)

As always: The Power Rankings are a capsule in time to capture the hottest teams in college basketball. It is not a ranking of the best resumes nor a projection of how I'd rank current contenders. It's simply a ranking of how I'd order teams if I had to answer the question: Which teams are the hottest right now in the sport?

Let's get to the rankings.

Week 1: Purdue | Week 2: Arizona | Week 3: Michigan | Week 4: Michigan