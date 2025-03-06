Move over, Auburn — there's a new No. 1 in the latest CBS Sports college basketball power rankings.
The Duke Blue Devils have leapt the Tigers for the top spot this week, fresh off Auburn's 83-72 loss at Texas A&M — just its third loss on the season — earlier this week.
Auburn still has far and away the best overall résumé in college basketball and appears to be a near-lock to be the No. 1 overall seed come Selection Sunday. But it has been tripped up twice in the last month, while Duke has rallied from a Feb. 8 loss at Clemson to win seven straight by an average margin of 31.6 points (!!!) leading into the regular-season finale Saturday.
That rally, along with Duke's head-to-head win over the Tigers earlier this season, gives the Blue Devils the narrow edge in the last power rankings of the regular season.
Let's get to this week's rankings. As always, the caveat: this is not a ranking the best tourney résumés, nor the ranking of the best teams like Gary Parrish's Top 25 and 1. The power rankings are compiled emphasizing recent results and the quantification of the eye test and vibes based on the evaluation of yours truly.
|1
|Duke is 27-3 overall and clinched history this week with a record-breaking 18 ACC wins to secure a share of the league title. It can win the outright title Saturday with a road test vs. rival UNC on tap. Last week: No. 2
|2
|With Johni Broome looking like a mere mortal, Auburn on the road couldn't scoot past a pesky defense-led Aggies team in College Station. It is 27-3 on the season and 15-2 in what is clearly the best league in college basketball this season. Last week: No. 1
|3
|Houston secured a Big 12 title last week for the second time in as many seasons under Kelvin Sampson. The Cougars are 22-1 since opening the season 4-3. Last week: No. 3
|4
|Wins this week over Texas A&M and Alabama stacked Florida's résumé with two more quality Quad 1 wins. The Gators now look like they could challenge for a 1-seed. Last week: No. 4
|5
|St. John's clinched its first outright Big East title since 1985 this week. It is 26-4 leading into its regular-season finale this week. Last week: No. 5
|6
|After a 1-3 start to February, Michigan State has navigated a brutal finishing schedule with five-straight wins and is now guaranteed at least a share of the Big Ten title with two games remaining. Last week: No. 6
|7
|Maryland is one miraculous half-court buzzer-beater vs. Michigan State away from potentially being on a seven-game winning streak and soaring into postseason play as one of the hottest teams in the sport. It can carry that distinction regardless after a big road win over Michigan Wednesday. Last week: No. 9
|8
|One year after an 8-24 season, Pat Kelsey has Louisville at 24-6 overall and 17-2 in ACC play with a home tilt vs. Stanford on deck to wrap the regular season. They have lost once since starting the season 6-5. Last week: No. 8
|9
|BYU has gotten better as the season has progressed. It enters the weekend with seven consecutive wins after a thrilling double-overtime victory Tuesday vs. Iowa State in Hilton Coliseum -- one of the toughest venues to play in in all of college hoops. Last week: No. 15
|10
|A 78-76 loss at Ole Miss on Wednesday night gave the Vols their sixth loss of the season and third by two points or fewer. Their defense keeps them in nearly every game, but offensive execution late in games might be what keeps it from making a deep tourney run. Last week: No. 7
|11
|Finally back at full strength, Texas Tech did what Texas Tech has done almost all season at full strength — beating Kansas and Colorado in impressive fashion. JT Toppin and Chance McMillian appear ready for their March moment. Don't say you weren't warned! Last week: No. 13
|12
|With an outright WCC title clinched, Saint Mary's wrapped its regular season with a 74-64 win over Oregon State to finish 17-1 in league play this week. Last week: NR
|13
|Clemson has won 13 of its last 14 leading into the regular-season finale Saturday vs. Virginia Tech. A win there and a Duke loss would give the Tigers, picked fourth in the preseason ACC media poll, a share of the league title for the first time since 1990. Last week: NR
|14
|Some overdue love for Ryan Odom's Rams at VCU. They are 25-5 overall, 15-2 in A-10 play and have clinched at least a share of the conference championship with Dayton coming to town Friday to potentially win it outright. Last week: NR
|15
|UC San Diego made its debut appearance in this space last week at No. 16 and moved up one spot this week after blasting Cal State Fullerton 100-55. The Tritons can clinch a share of the Big West on Thursday vs. Long Beach State. Last week: No. 16
|16
|Once left for dead in the NCAA Tournament picture after a miserable stretch in which it lost nine of 11, Georgia is suddenly playing its best ball of the season with three straight wins -- vs. Florida, Texas and South Carolina, the latter two coming on the road -- under its belt. The Bulldogs will be dancing for the first time in a decade because of the turnaround. Last week: NR