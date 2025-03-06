Move over, Auburn — there's a new No. 1 in the latest CBS Sports college basketball power rankings.

The Duke Blue Devils have leapt the Tigers for the top spot this week, fresh off Auburn's 83-72 loss at Texas A&M — just its third loss on the season — earlier this week.

Auburn still has far and away the best overall résumé in college basketball and appears to be a near-lock to be the No. 1 overall seed come Selection Sunday. But it has been tripped up twice in the last month, while Duke has rallied from a Feb. 8 loss at Clemson to win seven straight by an average margin of 31.6 points (!!!) leading into the regular-season finale Saturday.

That rally, along with Duke's head-to-head win over the Tigers earlier this season, gives the Blue Devils the narrow edge in the last power rankings of the regular season.

Let's get to this week's rankings. As always, the caveat: this is not a ranking the best tourney résumés, nor the ranking of the best teams like Gary Parrish's Top 25 and 1. The power rankings are compiled emphasizing recent results and the quantification of the eye test and vibes based on the evaluation of yours truly.