College Basketball Power Rankings: Florida's rise continues, reigning NCAA Tournament champs trail Michigan
The Wolverines, the national title favorite, and the Gators, the reigning national champs, lead the Power Rankings
Three of the top five teams in last week's Power Rankings -- Kansas, Arizona and Houston -- suffered at least one loss this week, setting up for a major shakeup in today's refreshed rankings. The result: Michigan, the title favorite, and Florida, the reigning title winner, are No. 1 and No. 2 in this week's updated rankings.
It's a familiar spot for Michigan after supplanting Arizona at No. 1 a week ago, but an unfamiliar spot for Florida, which has not been higher than No. 4 in the Power Rankings all season until today.
The Gators had to earn their ranking the hard way after pinning their own backs against the wall to start the season. They began the year with a 5-4 record, but they have since won 15 of their last 17 games -- including six-straight -- to wrest control of the SEC and acquit themselves worthy of defending their title.
Other changes this week include a move from outside the top five to inside the top five for St. John's, Duke and Iowa State, a precipitous fall for Arizona and an introduction to Miami (Florida) as it makes its first appearance of the season.
Let's get to the rankings.
|1
|Michigan has cemented itself as the clear No. 1 in the Power Rankings after supplanting Arizona last week for the top spot. It has won 11 consecutive games, including a 91-80 road win at Purdue on Tuesday, leading into Saturday's big showdown vs. Duke in D.C. Last week: 1
|2
|After starting its season 5-4, defending champion Florida has rallied with 15 wins in its last 17 outings -- which included wins this week over Kentucky and South Carolina. The Gators have a stranglehold on the SEC with a two-game lead and only five regular-season games remaining. Last week: 4
|3
|The win streak for Rick Pitino and his St. John's team moved to 12 this week with wins at Providence and Marquette. It is 21-5 on the season after a 9-5 start, and now 0.5 games up on UConn in the Big East standings. Last week: 6
|4
|Duke quickly moved back into the top five after rebounding from its loss to UNC on Feb. 7 with three consecutive wins in the span of 10 days. Its latest victories came by double digits over Clemson and Syracuse to move it to 13-1 in ACC play. It faces its toughest test of the season Saturday vs. Michigan. Last week: 8
|5
|Iowa State staged a 17-4 rally to stun Houston inside Hilton Coliseum on Monday, marking its seventh win in its last eight outings. It was the second win over a top-10 team for the Cyclones in the span of a week after defeating Kansas on Valentine's Day. Last week: 16
|6
|The dominance of Duke shouldn't overshadow the consistency of Virginia under first-year coach Ryan Odom. The Cavaliers have won seven-straight -- including three in a row away from Charlottesville -- to improve to 11-2 in ACC play and 23-3 overall. Last week: 10
|7
|Two losses in its last three outings has Arizona outside the top five for the first time all season -- but the Wildcats (24-2) are worthy of retaining top-10 status even if they've struggled of late. They won at home over BYU on Wednesday to snap their skid and have a great opportunity to score a significant win Saturday at Houston. Last week: 3
|8
|Houston surrendered a double-digit lead Monday in Ames, Iowa to Iowa State, snapping its winning streak at six games. The loss could cost the Coogs a third consecutive Big 12 title. But they are holding firm inside the top 10 another week thanks to their 23-3 overall record and 11-2 record in Big 12 play, which is tied for the best in the league with Arizona. Last week: 5
|9
|Coming off its biggest win of the season -- a home win over Arizona on Feb. 9 -- KU flopped with a non-competitive 18-point road loss at Iowa State, its largest loss by margin of the season. Its win at OSU on Wednesday got it back into the win column ahead of Saturday's home tilt vs. Cincy. Last week: 2
|10
|Miami remains the only undefeated team in college basketball after wins this week over Ohio and UMass to improve to 26-0. Travis Steele's Redhawks are favored in each of their five remaining regular-season games and have a good chance to be dancing into March Madness with a perfect record. Last week: 9
|11
|Gonzaga is still not yet back to full strength but it has found its way back to the top of the WCC standings regardless after beating Santa Clara and San Francisco this week away from Spokane. The 26-2 Bulldogs play two of their final three regular-season games at home and have a strong chance to enter the NCAA Tournament with 30+ wins for the first time since 2018-19. Last week: 11
|12
|Coming off consecutive OT losses last week to Michigan State and Wisconsin, Illinois rebounded with authority this week, beating Indiana (by 20) and USC (by 36). Brad Underwood's team is alone in second in the Big Ten -- but two games back of Michigan with four regular-season games (among them a home game vs. Michigan) remaining. Last week: 14
|13
|UConn took its worst loss of the season Wednesday in a 91-84 loss to Creighton, marking its second loss in its last four outings. The Huskies have leveled off after a 22-1 start to their season and are playing their worst basketball of the season the last couple weeks. Last week: 7
|14
|Five consecutive wins -- including a thrilling double OT home win over Arkansas, 117-115 -- has Alabama back in the rankings this week. The Tide have the highest-scoring offense in college basketball and average 92.7 points per game. Last week: NR
|15
|Even coming off a home loss to No. 1 Michigan, Purdue has shown itself worthy of inclusion in this week's Power Rankings after wins over Nebraska and Iowa in that span. The preseason No. 1 Boilermakers are finding their groove after a late-January slump. Last week: NR
|16
|Miami (Ohio) has been so good this season that it has (almost) overshadowed the success story taking place in Year 1 at Miami (Florida) under coach Jai Lucas. Almost. The Hurricanes get some long-overdue shine with their first Power Rankings appearance of the season this week after wins over NC State and Virginia Tech. They are 21-5 on the season. Last week: NR