Three of the top five teams in last week's Power Rankings -- Kansas, Arizona and Houston -- suffered at least one loss this week, setting up for a major shakeup in today's refreshed rankings. The result: Michigan, the title favorite, and Florida, the reigning title winner, are No. 1 and No. 2 in this week's updated rankings.

It's a familiar spot for Michigan after supplanting Arizona at No. 1 a week ago, but an unfamiliar spot for Florida, which has not been higher than No. 4 in the Power Rankings all season until today.

The Gators had to earn their ranking the hard way after pinning their own backs against the wall to start the season. They began the year with a 5-4 record, but they have since won 15 of their last 17 games -- including six-straight -- to wrest control of the SEC and acquit themselves worthy of defending their title.

Other changes this week include a move from outside the top five to inside the top five for St. John's, Duke and Iowa State, a precipitous fall for Arizona and an introduction to Miami (Florida) as it makes its first appearance of the season.

Let's get to the rankings.