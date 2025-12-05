The No. 1 team in the men's college basketball Power Rankings remains unchanged for the first time in the fourth in-season update as Michigan -- which has not played since annihilating everyone in its path at the Players Era in Vegas last week -- holds steady at the top. But there are plenty of changes throughout this week's update -- starting with a new No. 2.

While Arizona may still be deserving of that spot just beneath the Wolverines where it was last week, Iowa State's run of late merits the promotion up to No. 2 for me. ISU is one of only two teams with top-10 efficiency metrics on both offense and defense this season and is now 8-0 with wins over St. John's, Creighton, Syracuse and Mississippi State. For good measure: The Cyclones also lead college basketball in scoring margin despite a schedule I'd consider among the toughest in November.

T.J. Otzelberger: My cap is tipped.

Arizona did not fall far this week, however, because after all, I consider myself a fair person. And dropping it precipitously despite remaining unbeaten would not be fair. But stellar performances from other teams of late -- Iowa State, Michigan State and Duke -- pushed it down to No. 5 in this week's Power Rankings.

My explanations are below for the changes and for the rest of this week's Power Rankings. I've also expanded the ranks from 16 teams to 20 teams this week because, well, why not? It's Christmas season, and I'm feeling generous.

Let's get to the rankings.

