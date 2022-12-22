We are about 95% wrapped up with nonconference play. There are a handful of games in the next week, then the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in late January, plus a few other stragglers out there. With that in mind, here are five quick thoughts on the season so far as we head into conference play nationwide.

1. Favorite story

Zach Edey becoming the comfortable national player of the year frontrunner. The last time someone was this far out in front at this point in the season, his name was Zion. Edey is averaging 22.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. He's been the statistical MVP of every Purdue game, per KenPom.com.

2. Disappointments I didn't see coming

Creighton (6-6), Dayton (8-5), Florida (7-5), Villanova (7-5), Michigan (7-4), Notre Dame (7-5) and Oregon (7-6). Those are seven teams I expected to make the NCAA Tournament and with single-digit seeding. I'd now set the over/under on the number of those teams getting in at 2.5.

3. 'Great teams' talk

I've heard some talk about how there are "no great teams" this season. Sorry, I'm not buying it, and there's still plenty of time for that plot to develop. I'd say UConn, Purdue, Kansas, Arizona and Houston are all capable of achieving the "greatness" tag. Might be one or two more that elevate to that status by March, too.

4. Freshmen aren't dictating much

The best freshman in the country is Alabama's Brandon Miller, who averages 19.2 points; he's the only diaper dandy in the top 100 nationally in points per game. Take a look at the 247Sports rankings for the best players in the Class of 2022. There are some good starters in that group, but few former five-stars have proven to be college stars through the first seven weeks of the season.

5. Three best games thus far

Nov. 27: Alabama 103, UNC 101 in 4OTs (PK85): I was there in Portland. The stands were maybe 20% full in the secondary arena. It was riveting, however, and will probably be the only four-overtime game we'll get this season between two high-major teams, let alone two teams with the talent to make the Final Four.

Nov. 23: Arizona 81, Creighton 79 (Maui championship): Two teams making big plays, sinking crowd-shaking shots and getting Maui back to regular form after three years away. This wound up being the game that pivoted Creighton's season for the worse. As of this story's publishing, the 6-6 Jays haven't won since.

Dec. 17: UNC 89, Ohio State 84 in OT (CBS Sports Classic): The game that could turn UNC's season for the better was a come-from-behind thriller at Madison Square Garden punctuated by a Pete Nance buzzer-beater to end regulation on a play that the Tar Heels had never practiced before.

Hey Nineteen Power Rankings



