College Basketball Power Rankings: Looking at the the best wins and worst losses for the top teams

🔄 Last week: No. 1

The Cavaliers (19-1) rank No. 1 in the NET and have a 5-1 record in Quadrant 1 games. The best wins are: at Maryland, at NC State, Virginia Tech at home and Wisconsin on a neutral court. The only loss is at Duke. Sixty percent (12 of 20) of Virginia's games have come vs. Quad 1 and 2 opponents.



🔄 Last week: No. 2

The 18-2 Blue Devils have a 6-1 record in Quad 1 games and are 4-1 in Quad 2, matching Virginia with 60 percent of games vs, Q1 and 2 opponents. Duke's best wins are against Kentucky on a neutral court, Texas Tech on a neutral court, Virginia at home and at Florida State. The losses came to Gonzaga at a neutral site and vs. Syracuse at home. That second loss is TBD in terms of how damaging it could be for Duke's No. 1-seed chances. Duke is third in the NET.



🔄 Last week: No. 3

The Volunteers went undefeated in December and January and are 19-1 with a No. 5 placement in the NET. Tennessee's 4-1 in Quad 1 games, the best wins coming against Gonzaga on a neutral court, Louisville on a neutral court and at Florida. The lone loss came against Kansas at a neutral site in overtime. Fifty percent (10 of 20) of Tennessee's games have come against Quad 1 or 2 opponents. Tennessee and Duke are the only undefeated teams on the road.



⤴️ Last week: No. 5

Gonzaga is 19-2 and No. 2 in the NET, placed between Virginia and Duke. The Bulldogs are 4-2 in Quad 1 games, but they've played just 33.3 percent of their schedule vs. Quad 1 and Quad 2 opponents. This is due in large part to the relative weakness of the WCC. Gonzaga's best wins are vs. Duke on a neutral court, at San Francisco and at Creighton. The two losses are the strongest pair of defeats in college basketball: to Tennessee on a neutral court and at North Carolina.



⤵️ Last week: No. 4

The Spartans are the NET's No. 6 team as of Thursday, checking in with an 18-3 record and an undefeated mark against Quad 2, 3 and 4 teams. Michigan State is 8-3 in Quad 1 games; the Spartans are tied with Kansas for the most Quad 1 wins. The best wins have come against Purdue at home, Maryland at home, at Iowa and at Nebraska. The losses were at Purdue, at Louisville and vs. Kansas on a neutral court. Seventy-one percent of MSU's games have come vs. Quad 1 or 2 teams.



🔄 Last week: No. 6

The 20-1 Wolverines, No. 4 in the NET, have played 57 percent (12 of 21) of their games in the top two quadrants. Michigan's best wins are on the road against Villanova, at home vs. North Carolina and at home vs. Purdue. The lone loss is of no harm: at Wisconsin. The Wolverines went undefeated in nonconference play, which will help their cause come Selection Sunday.



⤴️ Last week: No. 8

The surging Wildcats (17-3) have a NET ranking of No. 7 with their best victories coming vs. Louisville on the road, vs. UNC on a neutral court and Kansas at home. The worst of the three losses is to the best opponent: Duke on a neutral court by 34 points. UK also lost on a neutral court to Seton Hall, which qualifies as a Quad 2 defeat. UK overall is 5-2 in Quad 1, 3-1 in Quad 2, which makes up for 55 percent of its games so far.

⤴️ Last week: No. 9

The Wolf Pack will be a fascinating test case in the first season of the NET. Nevada is 20-1 and 17th in the NET. It has played ZERO games vs. Quad 1 opponents. It does have a 8-0 record vs. Quad 2, meaning 38 percent of its schedule has come vs. Quad 1 or 2. Nevada's best wins are at USC, Arizona State on a neutral court and at home vs. Utah State. The lone loss is weird: by 30 points at New Mexico, which ranks 181. Team strength will not correlate to résumé slotting here.



⤴️ Last week: No. 10

The Cougars are 20-1, with 15 of those wins coming at home. The NET puts Kelvin Sampson's squad at No. 8. UH is 2-1 in Quad 1 games, its best wins coming at home against LSU and on the road to Oklahoma State. The sole loss is at Temple, which is fighting for bubble status. The Coogs have played 48 percent (10 of 21) of their games vs. Quad 1 and 2. More key opportunities come soon on the AAC schedule.



⤴️ Last week: No. 14

Jay Wright's Wildcats are No. 21 in the NET and have a 4-2 record in Quad 1 games. VU is 16-4 and undefeated in the Big East. Sixty-two percent of the schedule (13 of 21 games) have been Quad 1 and 2 games, with Nova going 10-3 in that realm. The best wins: at Butler, at Creighton and Florida State on a neutral court. It's worst losses are infamous: home vs. Furman, at Penn and home vs. Michigan by 27 points.



⤴️ Last week: No. 12

The Bulls and Tennessee are the only teams in the Power Rankings who have played against a non-Division I opponent this season. Buffalo is 19th in the NET with a 19-2 record. Nate Oats' team has played six games in Quad 1 and Quad 2 (29 percent of the schedule), going 4-2 in those outings. The best wins are at Syracuse and over San Francisco on a neutral court. The two losses came at Marquette and at Northern Illinois by two.



⤴️ Last week: No. 16

The 16-4 Tar Heels are 5-4 in Quad 1 games with top wins coming vs. Gonzaga and Virginia Tech at home, NC State and Wofford on the road. The worst losses: by 21 at home to Louisville and vs. Texas on a neutral court. UNC has played 65 percent of its games in Quad 1 and 2, the highest percentage of any Power Rankings team. The NET ranks them ninth.



⤴️ Last week: No. 15

The Golden Eagles are 19-3 with only one loss since Nov. 21. Marquette is a steady 5-3 in Quad 1 games and 10-3 overall when you factor in Quad 2 (59 percent of the schedule). MU's best wins are Louisville on a neutral court and at home vs. Wisconsin and Buffalo. All losses are Quad 1, the worst being at St. John's. It's No. 18 in the NET.



⤵️ Last week: No. 13

Unlike other power-conference teams in the rankings, TTU is sub-.500 (3-4) in Quadrant 1 outcomes so far. The 17-4 Red Raiders are 15th in the NET and claim Nebraska on a neutral court, Texas on the road and TCU at home as their best wins. The worst losses have all come recently: at Baylor, at Kansas State, home to Iowa State. Nothing shameful. Sixty-two percent (13 of 21) of TTU's games have been Quad 1 or 2 variety.



⤵️ Last week: No. 7

No team has played more Quad 1 games to this point than Kansas, which has 11 (7-4). The sliding Jayhawks are 20th in the NET but show the top-ranked strength of schedule (per the NET) and have wins over Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette on neutral courts. The lone bad loss is at West Virginia, but KU also fell at Arizona State. It's played 17 of its 21 games (81 percent) against Q1 and Q2 teams. But it will also be judged going forward without Udoka Azubuike, who played in many of Kansas' best wins.



⤴️ Last week: No. 17

The Hokies are 17-3, ranked 10th in the NET and have just two road wins. Buzz Williams' team has played just 40 percent (eight of 20) of the schedule against Quad 1 or 2 opponents, and in fact is 2-2 in Quad 1 games with none yet coming in Blacksburg, Virginia. Top wins are over Purdue and Washington on neutral courts. Only bad loss is at Penn State.



⤴️ Last week: No. 19

One of the hottest teams in the country, LSU (17-3) is 2-2 in Quad 1 and 6-1 in Quad 2. It boasts wins at Arkansas and at Ole Miss as its best. The only shaky loss came on a neutral court vs. Oklahoma State. It's low on Quad 4 games with just three, so LSU ranks well at No. 16 in the NET in part because of that. It's played 11 of 20 games (55 percent) vs. Q1 and 2.



⤴️ Last week: unranked.

Iowa State The Cyclones are 4-3 in their past seven but still, at 16-5, check in at No. 14 in the NET. They've played 48 percent of their games (10 of 21) against Quad 1 or 2, the big wins notched at Texas Tech, at Ole Miss and Kansas at home. High-quality. The two worst losses are at home to K-State and vs. Arizona on a neutral court.

