College Basketball Power Rankings: Miami (OH) surges into top three as Iowa State, Vanderbilt slide down
Iowa State and Vanderbilt suffered huge slides in this week's ranks, while the perfect teams congregated into the top spots
In this house, we reward perfection in college basketball. As such, the three remaining undefeated teams -- Arizona (19-0), Nebraska (19-0) and Miami (OH) (20-0) -- are ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in this week's Power Rankings. Nearly three months of results without a loss can only be treated with the utmost respect. This is my way of a virtual salute. 🫡
While Arizona and Nebraska were also No. 1 and No. 2 last week, Miami's surge from No. 14 to No. 3 is a significant change -- and one that has cascading effects throughout this week's rankings.
The change doesn't happen in a vacuum, either. Vanderbilt went from 16-0 to 16-3 in the span of a week to plummet out of the top 10; Iowa State slipped from 16-0 to now 17-2 to do the same; and top-10 mainstay Purdue suffered a road loss to middle-of-the-pack UCLA.
That means there's winds of change shifting about in this week's rankings with several new entries into the top 10 and a notable new order among the elites of the sport.
Let's get to the rankings.
Week 1: Purdue | Week 2: Arizona | Week 3: Michigan | Week 4: Michigan | Week 5: Michigan | Week 6: Michigan | Week 7: Michigan | Week 8: Arizona | Week 9: Arizona
|1
|Arizona became the first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll this season after it defeated UCF over the weekend to get to 18-0. The Wildcats, now 19-0, are the clear No. 1 in the Power Rankings -- again -- and within striking distance of their best start since 2013-14 when they opened the season 21-0.
|2
|The best start to a season in program history just got better this week as Nebraska defeated Northwestern and Washington to improve to 19-0. Cornhuskers breakout star Braden Frager suffered an ankle sprain this week, though, and the schedule upcoming is a gauntlet.
|3
|Miami (OH) has won its last two games in overtime by three and six points vs. Buffalo and Kent State, respectively. But, dadgum it, they still won. There's no taking the shine off a 20-0 start to the season for the RedHawks.
|4
|Gritty UConn found ways to win ugly on the road in its last two outings vs. Seton Hall and Georgetown. The Huskies (18-1) are off to their third-best start in Big East play in program history (8-0) and the only unbeaten team in conference play.
|5
|A Clemson loss and two Miami (FL) stumbles this week leave Duke as the lone unbeaten team in ACC play and the highest-ranked (by a wide margin) team in this week's Power Rankings from the league. It is 17-1 on the season and tracking toward a No. 1 seed.
|6
|A Jan. 10 home slip-up vs. Wisconsin appears to have been just that: a slip-up. Michigan has won three-straight since, all by double figures.
|7
|With all due respect to Vanderbilt, Georgia and others, but Illinois is the best three-loss team in the sport and it is not really that close. It has won eight consecutive games and now riding a month-long winning streak with a road trip to Purdue on Saturday looming.
|8
|Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander both said on the Eye on College Basketball Podcast this week they think Houston is the best team in college basketball. There's a strong case to be made there. I have them at No. 8 in the Power Rankings after 29-point and 30-point wins over West Virginia and Arizona State this week to get to 17-1 overall.
|9
|With 11 wins in its last 12 outings, the lone loss coming to Virginia Tech in triple OT on New Year's Eve, the Virginia Cavaliers are tracking toward becoming one of the better stories in the sport in Year 1 under coach Ryan Odom. This is their highest standing in the Power Rankings all season.
|10
|Despite injuries to Braden Huff and Graham Ike, Gonzaga smacked Seattle and Pepperdine this week by 20+ to extend its winning streak to 13 and in the process improved to 20-1. It's the fifth time in the last 11 seasons (!) Gonzaga has started a season 20-1 or better.
|11
|Two crucial road wins over Washington and Oregon this week has Michigan State 7-1 in Big Ten play and firmly in the mix to win the regular-season conference title for a second consecutive year. Sparty remains hovering well below the radar as one of CBB's most fearsome defensive teams.
|12
|Michigan State over Purdue might lose me some fans in West Lafayette — but the Power Rankings, as I remind readers each week, is heavily influenced by recent results. And the last time we saw Purdue on the floor it lost 69-67 to a UCLA team that had lost three of its last five entering the game.
|13
|An 84-71 win at home over BYU last Saturday (followed by a 92-73 thumping of Baylor in Waco on Tuesday) propels Texas Tech back into the rankings this week after slipping out of the top 16. Christian Anderson averaged 24 points and 6.5 assists in those two wins and looks like one of CBB's biggest stars.
|14
|Iowa State stopped the bleeding Tuesday with an 87-57 win over UCF — but not before suffering losses at Kansas (by 21 points) and at Cincinnati (by nine points). The Cyclones aren't at their peak form like earlier in the season. I'd bet on them to get back there by March, though.
|15
|BYU made a big jump last week, and now it falls back in a big way after its worst outing of the season Saturday in a 13-point road loss to Texas Tech. Star AJ Dybantsa was held to a season-low 13 points in the loss as BYU dropped to 16-2 overall.
|16
|Things can change quickly in major conference play — and no team was slapped with that reality in the face harder this week than Vanderbilt. It has lost three-straight after a 16-0 start and is on the road Saturday vs. Mississippi State where it will look to get back to its winning ways.