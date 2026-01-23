In this house, we reward perfection in college basketball. As such, the three remaining undefeated teams -- Arizona (19-0), Nebraska (19-0) and Miami (OH) (20-0) -- are ranked No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in this week's Power Rankings. Nearly three months of results without a loss can only be treated with the utmost respect. This is my way of a virtual salute. 🫡

While Arizona and Nebraska were also No. 1 and No. 2 last week, Miami's surge from No. 14 to No. 3 is a significant change -- and one that has cascading effects throughout this week's rankings.

The change doesn't happen in a vacuum, either. Vanderbilt went from 16-0 to 16-3 in the span of a week to plummet out of the top 10; Iowa State slipped from 16-0 to now 17-2 to do the same; and top-10 mainstay Purdue suffered a road loss to middle-of-the-pack UCLA.

Norlander's Court Report: Charles Bediako's case could crater college hoops; inside Virginia's rapid rise Matt Norlander

That means there's winds of change shifting about in this week's rankings with several new entries into the top 10 and a notable new order among the elites of the sport.

Let's get to the rankings.

Week 1: Purdue | Week 2: Arizona | Week 3: Michigan | Week 4: Michigan | Week 5: Michigan | Week 6: Michigan | Week 7: Michigan | Week 8: Arizona | Week 9: Arizona