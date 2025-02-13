College basketball has had itself a week. Not only did No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Duke lose, but No. 5 Tennessee and No. 9 St. John's both fell on the road, No. 11 Michigan State stumbled at home and unranked UConn went into Omaha and pulled one out over Creighton for the first time under Dan Hurley. (After which, incredibly, Hurley lodged insults at a bald man and boasted about his two rings.) Yes, this all happened in the last seven days.
Changes abound in the latest CBS Sports college basketball power rankings as a result.
Duke remained at No. 1, but Alabama bumped Auburn off the No. 2 line, and Florida's rise to No. 3 -- after its road win over the Tigers -- knocked Auburn all the way down to No. 4. The latest top five is rounded out by Houston, which after a messy week is back atop the Big 12 standing alone.
There are also changes throughout the top 10 this week, which includes a hearty rise for Big Ten-leading Michigan, a fall out of the rankings for Michigan State, and -- HELLO -- a first-time appearance this season for Jerome Tang's Kansas State Wildcats.
Let's get to this week's rankings. As always the caveat: this is not a ranking the best tourney résumés, nor the ranking of the best teams like Gary Parrish's Top 25 and 1. The power rankings are compiled emphasizing recent results and the quantification of the eye test and vibes based on the evaluation of yours truly.
|1
|A road loss to a streaking Clemson team ended Duke's 16-game winning streak, but isn't enough to knock the Blue Devils from the No. 1 spot with Auburn also losing this week. They are 21-3 and still leading the ACC, though things have suddenly gotten interesting in the regular-season conference race. Last week: No. 1
|2
|Alabama is No. 2 in the AP poll as it welcomes AP-ranked No. 1 Auburn to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for a big SEC showdown. The Tide lead college hoops in scoring offense and have won 15 of their last 16 games. Last week: No. 3
|3
|Florida became just the fifth team ever to beat an AP-ranked No. 1 team twice in a single season after downing Auburn on Saturday. It is dealing with injuries to both Alijah Martin and Alex Condon but still operating as one of the most efficient teams in the sport. Last week: No. 8
|4
|A home loss to Florida ended Auburn's winning streak at 14 games over the weekend, but the 22-2 Tigers are still deserving of top-five status for the foreseeable future. They lead college basketball in Quad 1 wins and have the résumé of the No. 1 overall seed. Last week: No. 2
|5
|Houston has lost just once since December and has shaken off its OT home loss to Texas Tech two weeks ago with three consecutive wins in league play. At 12-1 the Cougars are atop the league standings. Last week: No. 6
|6
|Three weeks after suffering a humiliating 91-64 road loss to Purdue, Michigan avenged the loss with a 75-73 win over Purdue on Tuesday for its fifth consecutive win. The win has the Wolverines at 11-2 in league play, and it may be a deciding factor in the conference championship race. Last week: NR
|7
|Stacking wins in the SEC is a major challenge this season but the Aggies have four straight -- including two road wins -- to surge back into the top 10. Their biggest win of the month came Saturday at Missouri, 67-64. Last week: NR
|8
|A 111-106 double-overtime home win over Arizona State on Wednesday helped offset in part Texas Tech's 82-73 road loss to Arizona over the weekend. It has earned some staying power in the top 10 after its run through Big 12 play the last month. Last week: No. 5
|9
|Villanova handed St. John's its first loss of the calendar year Wednesday, but at 12-2 in Big East play it still has the upper hand in the league thanks in part to a huge road win Friday over UConn. Last week: No. 4
|10
|After starting Big 12 play 1-6 -- replete with a six-game losing streak -- Kansas State has rallied with six consecutive wins and played its way back into relevance in the deep Big 12. Good luck finding a team -- Big 12 or otherwise -- that is playing with as much confidence as K-State right now. Last week: NR
|11
|It's hard to dock Purdue much for a close loss at Michigan given the way it has played lately and given the way it played in that game, so you know what? I won't. I make the rules here. Braden Smith had 24-6-5 in the loss and is playing like a First Team All-American for a Purdue team that remains squarely in the Big Ten title mix. Last week: No. 9
|12
|Kentucky has Tennessee's number, it seems, after the Wildcats welcomed the Vols to Rupp and romped them 75-64 to complete the season sweep. But UT (20-5) has wins over Florida and Mizzou in the last two weeks alone and is deserving of a spot in this space still. Last week: No. 7
|13
|Let's not let a down year for the AAC distract us from the stellar season Memphis is having. It has won eight consecutive games and 12 of its last 13 and is in commanding control of the league. Last week: NR
|14
|In the span of three days, Clemson picked off Duke and North Carolina to emerge a sudden threat in the ACC. It is 20-5 on the season with its only loss the last month coming in triple OT to Georgia Tech. Last week: NR
|15
|One of only two teams to pick off the aforementioned Clemson Tigers in the year 2025 is Pat Kelsey's Louisville Cardinals -- whose only loss the last month is also to Georgia Tech. Louisville and Clemson are tied for second in the ACC. Last week: No. 15
|16
|Kansas State picked Arizona off in Manhattan on Tuesday -- just as it did to Kansas and other NCAA Tournament-quality teams in recent weeks -- so Arizona doesn't fall out of the top 16 on that result. It is 13-2 in its last 15 games. Last week: No. 11