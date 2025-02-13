College basketball has had itself a week. Not only did No. 1 Auburn and No. 2 Duke lose, but No. 5 Tennessee and No. 9 St. John's both fell on the road, No. 11 Michigan State stumbled at home and unranked UConn went into Omaha and pulled one out over Creighton for the first time under Dan Hurley. (After which, incredibly, Hurley lodged insults at a bald man and boasted about his two rings.) Yes, this all happened in the last seven days.

Changes abound in the latest CBS Sports college basketball power rankings as a result.

Duke remained at No. 1, but Alabama bumped Auburn off the No. 2 line, and Florida's rise to No. 3 -- after its road win over the Tigers -- knocked Auburn all the way down to No. 4. The latest top five is rounded out by Houston, which after a messy week is back atop the Big 12 standing alone.

There are also changes throughout the top 10 this week, which includes a hearty rise for Big Ten-leading Michigan, a fall out of the rankings for Michigan State, and -- HELLO -- a first-time appearance this season for Jerome Tang's Kansas State Wildcats.

Let's get to this week's rankings. As always the caveat: this is not a ranking the best tourney résumés, nor the ranking of the best teams like Gary Parrish's Top 25 and 1. The power rankings are compiled emphasizing recent results and the quantification of the eye test and vibes based on the evaluation of yours truly.