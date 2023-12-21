If the last few days are any indication, the 2023-24 Big East title race is poised to be a wild ride. League play began this week with UConn losing at Seton Hall, Creighton losing to Villanova and Providence taking down Marquette as the Friars scored a big win for first-year coach Kim English in his Big East debut.

Providence played a relatively light nonconference schedule highlighted by a win over Wisconsin and losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma. The small sample size against quality competition left some questions over English's squad entering league play. The Friars started answering them with impressive defense against Marquette, holding the high-flying Golden Eagles to a season-low 57 points on a season-worst 32.1% shooting. Providence is ranked No. 16 nationally in opponent shooting percentage, limiting foes to 37.9% from the floor.

While the big win over Marquette may be partially attributable to an elite home-court advantage, defense travels and Providence clearly has defense. The Friars look ready to be a disruptor in the Big East and have officially cracked the newest edition of the power rankings.

Here is the full 1-20 breakdown.

College basketball power rankings