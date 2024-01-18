Last season marked a comedown for Shaheen Holloway, Seton Hall and Saint Peter's, but all three parties are trending upward again as conference play heats up across college basketball. After guiding the Peacocks on a historic run to the Elite Eight, Holloway made the jump to Seton Hall for 2022-23, replacing Maryland-bound Kevin Willard.

The Pirates were fine but not great, finishing 17-16 (10-10 Big East) in Holloway's first season at his alma mater. Meanwhile, Saint Peter's regressed to 14-18 (7-13 MAAC) following a talent exodus in the wake of Holloway's departure. Now, one year later, Saint Peter's and Seton Hall are a combined 11-1 in league games under their second-year coaches.

Seton Hall's 6-1 start to Big East play includes home wins over UConn and Marquette and a 3-1 mark in road games. The Pirates have taken the league by storm with their rebounding and rim protection, among other things. Holloway's club averages 13.2 offensive rebounds per game, which is No. 32 nationally and especially impressive since the Pirates don't play fast. Meanwhile, Saint Peter's is building on the foundation set by Holloway with a 5-0 start to conference play under coach Bashir Mason.

If we're crowning a mid-January king of New Jersey, the distinction belongs to Seton Hall, in spite of its loss to Rutgers on Dec. 9. The Pirates have won eight of nine since then while Rutgers is just 4-4.

With that, here are the latest CBS Sports power rankings.

College basketball power rankings