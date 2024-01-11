Of all the top teams in the country with an excuse to lose over the past week, UConn's stood out above the rest. The Huskies are navigating the beginning of the calendar year without 7-foot-2 star Donovan Clingan, who remains sidelined with a foot injury.

But even without its towering star, UConn managed road wins over Butler and Xavier to reach 14-2 (4-1 Big East) and reclaim the top spot in this week's power rankings. The Huskies were the only team in the top six of last week's power rankings to avoid defeat, making UConn an obvious candidate to rise.

The carnage of the last few days in college basketball also opened the door for some big brands to surge upward. Duke is up 11 spots, North Carolina is up six spots and Kentucky is up six spots after each of the three continued their impressive starts to league play.

Meanwhile, the bottom of this week's rankings features a handful of newcomers as league play continues to shake up the college basketball landscape.

With that, here are the latest CBS Sports power rankings.

College basketball power rankings