There is one big problem with the idea that college basketball is experiencing a renaissance of parity: UConn. The Huskies (23-2, 13-1 Big East) own the nation's longest winning streak at 13 games and are threatening to become the sport's first back-to-back national champion since Florida did it in 2006 and 2007.

Last year's Huskies were 19-7 (8-7) at this point in the calendar and proceeded to win 12 of their next 13 games before cutting down the nets inside NRG Stadium in Houston on April 3. UConn became just the fifth national champion ever to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double digits.

This year's Huskies have already demonstrated a similar capability for dominance with plenty of time left to improve even further. UConn faces a challenge against Marquette on Saturday before traveling to face Creighton on Tuesday.

But even if the Huskies suffer their first loss — or two — since Dec. 20 at some point in the coming weeks, they have clearly established themselves in an elite upper-crust that, at most, features just two more teams (Purdue and Houston).

There is ample parity in college basketball after that minuscule group, but to proclaim the national title race as wide open is a disservice to the reigning champions. The title is UConn's to lose, and whoever wants it will have to pry it from the hands of a team that is standing tall above the rest of the sport.

With that, here are the latest CBS Sports power rankings.

College basketball power rankings