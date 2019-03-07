College basketball power rankings: Virginia is the best team in the nation, Duke is still lagging without Zion

🔄 Last week: No. 1

The 27-2 Cavaliers have spent more weeks at No. 1 in the power rankings than any team. Virginia's not just the best posse in college basketball right now, it's got a case as a top-three program in the spot in the past five seasons. UVA's cleared 26 victories five times in six seasons and has won at least 14 ACC games for the fourth time since 2014. In the driver's seat for No. 1 overall seed, too.



🔄 Last week: No. 2

The only team given a greater than 50 percent chance to make the Final Four as of March 6, according to CBS Sports data projections, is 29-2 Gonzaga. Our simulations have the Bulldogs winning four Big Dance games 58.4 percent of the time. Duke is second at 49.0 percent. The WCC tournament gets going Thursday night and will hand out the auto bid on Monday. Gonzaga's been in the title game two decades running.



⤴️ Last week: No. 4

The Tar Heels (25-5) went a perfect 9-0 in league play on the road and have now moved into position where a win over Duke on Saturday -- UNC gets the game on its home floor -- would have to push the Heels to the 1 line in most, if not all bracket projections. No other team in a Major 7 conference matches UNC's 11 road wins. One loss since Jan. 12.



⤴️ Last week: No. 6

With a smack-back win for UT over Kentucky on Saturday, then a thrashing of a surefire NCAA Tournament team in Mississippi State on Tuesday, the 27-3 Vols are reminding the skeptics of how silly they were to doubt them to begin with. The Vols have Auburn on the road Saturday to close out the SEC slate. A win there puts them atop the league standings for the second consecutive season. That's never happened for UT before.



⤵️ Last week: No. 3

The difference between Kentucky (25-5) and UT, aside from two losses, isn't that much. Kentucky still has a shot at a No. 1 seed, but it will need to win out to get it. It most certainly can. It also most certainly will need Keldon Johnson and Tyler Herro to flirt with Monk-and-Fox-level synergy to ensure it. Kentucky hosts Florida this weekend to close out the regular season.



⤵️ Last week: No. 5

Cincinnati and Houston play this Sunday in a big rematch, and it's a big opportunity for Houston to keep its chances for a 2 seed alive. At 27-2, Houston is coming off an understandable, but regrettable home loss to UCF, giving the Knights decent positioning to make the NCAA Tournament in the process. I am not stepping off my UH beliefs, though. Still one of the 10 teams I would list as most likely to win the national title. Its defense will travel.



⤴️ Last week: No. 10

Like UNC, LSU (25-5) did not lose a road game in its conference. The Bayou Bengals have been getting a lot of the due owed to them, but things are about to go to another level if LSU wins at home vs. Vanderbilt (OK, it's a given; Vandy hasn't won a conference game) to close out the season Saturday. A win there puts LSU at 16-2 in conference play, matching its lowest loss total in the SEC since 2006. The only other time LSU won at least 16 games against intra-league opponents was in 1980-81, when it went 17-1.



🔄 Last week: No. 8

Mike Krzyzewski's team had no chance of moving up, not after barely beating lowly Wake Forest at home on Tuesday. The 26-4 Blue Devils have relied too much on the magnificent RJ Barrett, who might have an outside shot at stealing Freshman of the Year if he goes off against UNC on Saturday and Duke gets a win. Barrett's scored 698 points this season, a Duke freshman record.



⤴️ Last week: No. 14

Welcome back to the top 10, Texas Tech. Chris Beard's 25-5 squad closes out the season Saturday at mercurial Iowa State, which has dropped four of its past five. A win there will secure the school's seventh regular-season conference title since 1960 -- its first in 23 years. This is clearly the best team in the Big 12.



⤵️ Last week: No. 7

According to projections from our data guru Stephen Oh, even a shorthanded Michigan State (24-6) squad has a 32 percent chance of winning the Big Ten tournament. That's the highest of any team in the league. The Spartans are hoping that Nick Ward can return in time to play in Chicago as well. That could be huge for MSU's chances to get a 2 seed.



⤴️ Last week: No. 12

According to simulations run by Stephen Oh, 27-3 Buffalo has the 15th best chance, as of now, to win the national title. A MAC team! The Bulls have been top 15 in the power rankings most of this season. If C.J. Massinburg's ankle gets to 100 percent in time for the tournament, this team could/should be favored to win its first two games.



⤴️ Last week: No. 14

The Wolverines (26-4) await the return of Charles Matthews, who has been sidelined with a right ankle injury. No telling if he'll play against Michigan State on Saturday. From Kentucky to Duke to Michigan State to Gonzaga to UNC to Virginia Tech, power rankings teams have maintained a high status much of the season despite being banged up. If Michigan wins against Michigan State, things really get interesting in setting the stage for Chicago.



⤵️ Last week: No. 9

Call it a hunch, but it feels like Nevada's loss at Utah State



⤴️ Last week: No. 15

The Boilermakers (22-8) are the fifth team in Big Ten history to win 15 league games in back-to-back seasons. The last time it happened: also Purdue (1995-96). Matt Painter deserves strong consideration for Big Ten Coach of the Year. Purdue wraps its regular season at Northwestern on Saturday.



⤴️ Last week: No. 17

The turnaround for 24-6 FSU has been egregiously overlooked. Check this note from the ACC: There have been 163 teams in the conference's history to start 1-4 or 0-5 in league play. FSU (now 12-5 in the ACC) is only the fourth team to ever rally from that to finish above .500. It's currently in fourth place in the standings.



🔄 Last week: No. 16

The 22-7 Hokies probably blew its chance at getting the double bye in the ACC tournament with the loss at FSU. Despite not having Justin Robinson the past nine games, this team still ranks No. 11 at KenPom. Thank Kerry Blackshear Jr. for that; until the FSU game, he scored at least 22 points in four straight games.



⤴️ Last week: No. 18

The Terriers (26-4) wrapped its regular season conference requirements with an 18-0 cruising through a very good SoCon, becoming the first team since 2007-08 to not lose a game in league play in that conference. This team is a single-digit tournament lock. The question becomes: Will Wofford win three more in the SoCon bracket? Quarterfinals start Saturday. If UNC Greensboro beats Wofford to win the SoCon title, it's plausible that Greensboro, Wofford and Furman could all get bids.



⤴️ Last week: No. 19

Wednesday's Court Report led with Cincinnati

