CBS Sports experts evenly split on these 2 teams winning the NCAA Tournament

It has been 221 days since North Carolina cut down the nets in Glendale, Arizona after the Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga 71-65 to win their sixth national championship.

For college basketball fans, the time between the NCAA Tournament's championship game and the first day of the next season always seems to be long. Well, hoops junkies, that day is finally here, and it couldn't get here soon enough after to a brutal offseason.. 

Thanks to a wide-ranging FBI Investigation into corruption and bribery that led to the arrest of four assistant coaches, the downfall of Louisville coach Rick Pitino and more casualties sure to follow, it seemed as if the the 2017-18 season would never get here. 

But with the arrival of actual games, the attention may turn from the courtroom and back to the court, where this year's champion will be determined.

Who will be celebrating in San Antonio when this season ends? It's hard to say although the writers, analysts and broadcasters at CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network have their opinions. They share them here -- along with the rest of the picks of which teams will make it to the Final Four.

Four of our experts predict Duke will win the title and four more have Michigan State winning it all Arizona and Villanova  were also picked to win the NCAA Tournament.

And in 144 days, when the Final Four culminates with this season's champion cutting down the nets at the Alamodome, we'll know if any of them were right. 

But it's really just for fun because the most important thing is that the 2017-18 college basketball season is finally here. 

Enjoy it with us every step of the way. 

CBSSports.com writers

Gary Parrish
Matt Norlander
Reid Forgrave
Kyle Boone
Chip Patterson
Jerry Palm
Champion
Duke
Arizona
Villanova
Duke
Duke
Michigan St.
Final Four
Arizona
Kansas
Duke
Kentucky
Michigan St.
Duke
Final Four
Kansas
Villanova
Michigan St.
Wichita St.
Wichita St.
Kentucky
Final Four
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
W. Virginia
Cincinnati
Miami (Fla.)
Notre Dame
CBS / CBS Sports Network talent

Clark Kellogg
Swin Cash
Pete Gillen
Steve Lappas
Jon Rothstein
Champion
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Arizona
Duke
Final Four
Arizona
Kansas
Arizona
Duke
Arizona
Final Four
Cincinnati
Kentucky
Duke
Michigan St.
Michigan St.
Final Four
Northwestern
Duke
Wichita St.
Villanova
Villanova
