The preseason polls are out. All-American lists have been released. Schedules are finalized. Now, we sit back and do the hard part as the college hoops season looms: we wait.
The wait wont be long, but it might just be excruciating. Because not only is it just a week out, with the scheduled start slated for Monday, Nov. 7, but it is also expected to start with a boom. On the first day of action, 23 (!) of the 25 preseason top 25 ranked teams in the AP poll -- including every team in the top 10 -- will be in action. There's no such things as easing into things.
As we continue counting down the days, we're of course also here to arm you with as much preparatory material as you need to hit the ground running into the regular season. So below you'll find links to most of our team's preview material, relevant upcoming dates and other storylines to know.
Check these out
- 2022-23 CBS Sports Preseason All-America teams
- CBS Sports preseason awards: Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year picks
- Ranking the Top 100 And 1 teams entering the season
- Sorting the national title contenders by tiers
- The best 25 transfers in college basketball, ranked
- Ranking the top 10 most impactful freshmen heading into the season
- The most overrated and underrated teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll
- One big question for each top-10 team
- Rankings aftermath: The best unranked teams who can make the NCAA Tournament
- Sixty eight names, games and storylines to track as the season approaches
Conference previews, predictions
Candid Coaches
- Who will be the best team in college basketball in 2022-23?
- Which arenas have best home-court environments?
- Which conference will be the best college basketball league after realignment?
- Who will be the best player in men's college basketball in 2022-23?
- Who was the best hire of the college basketball coaching carousel in 2022?
- Should college basketball keep the 30-second shot clock or change to 24 like the NBA and FIBA?
- Should the NCAA Tournament stay as is with automatic bids, or go to an all at-large format?
- Is name, image and likeness helping or hurting college athletics?
Key dates to know
- Monday, Nov. 7: College basketball season gets underway [Schedule]
- Tuesday, Nov. 15: Champions Classic in Indianapolis (Kansas vs. Duke, Kentucky vs. Michigan State)
- Saturday, Dec. 17: CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden (North Carolina vs. Ohio State, Kentucky vs. UCLA)
- March 14, 2023: First games of the NCAA Tournament get underway
- Saturday, April 1, 2023: Final Four
- Monday, April 3, 2023: College basketball national championship game