The preseason polls are out. All-American lists have been released. Schedules are finalized. Now, we sit back and do the hard part as the college hoops season looms: we wait.

The wait wont be long, but it might just be excruciating. Because not only is it just a week out, with the scheduled start slated for Monday, Nov. 7, but it is also expected to start with a boom. On the first day of action, 23 (!) of the 25 preseason top 25 ranked teams in the AP poll -- including every team in the top 10 -- will be in action. There's no such things as easing into things.

As we continue counting down the days, we're of course also here to arm you with as much preparatory material as you need to hit the ground running into the regular season. So below you'll find links to most of our team's preview material, relevant upcoming dates and other storylines to know.

Key dates to know