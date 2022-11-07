college-basketball-tipoff-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

The preseason polls are out. All-American lists have been released. Schedules are finalized. Now, the waiting is over and the college basketball season is set to begin.

On the first day of action, all of the teams ranked teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll will be in action. There's no such things as easing into things.

As we continue counting down the days, we're of course also here to arm you with as much preparatory material as you need to hit the ground running into the regular season. So below you'll find links to most of our team's preview material, relevant upcoming dates and other storylines to know.

Check these out

Conference previews, predictions

Candid Coaches

Key dates

  • Monday, Nov. 7: College basketball season gets underway [Schedule]
  • Tuesday, Nov. 15: Champions Classic in Indianapolis (Kansas vs. Duke, Kentucky vs. Michigan State) 
  • Saturday, Dec. 17: CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden (North Carolina vs. Ohio State, Kentucky vs. UCLA)
  • March 14, 2023: NCAA Tournament begins
  • Saturday, April 1, 2023: Final Four
  • Monday, April 3, 2023: College basketball national championship game