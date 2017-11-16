College basketball rankings: 2-0 Missouri cracks the updated Top 25 (and 1)

Missouri fans have, since the day Michael Porter Jr. committed, consistently insisted Cuonzo Martin's Tigers should be ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). And a 2-0 start to this season (featuring a season-opening 74-59 victory over Iowa State) has done nothing to quiet any of them down.

So this should make them happy.

Northwestern's 92-88 loss at home to Creighton on Wednesday opened a spot in the Top 25 (and one), and I decided to fill that spot with Missouri. Now, to be clear, I did this before it was announced that Porter will not play Thursday night at Utah; that's a significant development. But, either way, my rationale is as follows: If the Tigers win at Utah (especially without Porter), they'll probably deserve to be ranked. And if they lose I can just replace them Friday morning -- which, of course, is the good thing about updating the Top 25 (and one) daily. I get to react and reconsider every morning. I'm never tied to anything for long. So, for one day at least, Missouri is No. 26 in the Top 25 (and one).

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.