College basketball rankings: 2-0 Missouri cracks the updated Top 25 (and 1)
The Tigers are in Thursday's updated rankings after Northwestern lost to Creighton and fell out
Missouri fans have, since the day Michael Porter Jr. committed, consistently insisted Cuonzo Martin's Tigers should be ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). And a 2-0 start to this season (featuring a season-opening 74-59 victory over Iowa State) has done nothing to quiet any of them down.
So this should make them happy.
Northwestern's 92-88 loss at home to Creighton on Wednesday opened a spot in the Top 25 (and one), and I decided to fill that spot with Missouri. Now, to be clear, I did this before it was announced that Porter will not play Thursday night at Utah; that's a significant development. But, either way, my rationale is as follows: If the Tigers win at Utah (especially without Porter), they'll probably deserve to be ranked. And if they lose I can just replace them Friday morning -- which, of course, is the good thing about updating the Top 25 (and one) daily. I get to react and reconsider every morning. I'm never tied to anything for long. So, for one day at least, Missouri is No. 26 in the Top 25 (and one).
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|1
|
|Grayson Allen scored a career-high 37 points in Tuesday's win over Michigan State. The Blue Devils won that game despite playing the final 30 minutes without Marvin Bagley, who suffered an eye injury that sidelined him.
|--
|3-0
|2
|
|Allonzo Trier scored 30 points in Sunday's win over UMBC. The junior guard is averaging 31.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from 3-point range through two games.
|--
|2-0
|3
|
|The Jayhawks beat Kentucky late Tuesday despite missing 20 of the 28 3-pointers they attempted. Udoka Azubuike led KU with 13 points and eight rebounds in 34 minutes.
|--
|2-0
|4
|
|The Spartans lost to top-ranked Duke Tuesday primarily because they let the Blue Devils grab 25 offensive rebounds. Michigan State only finished with 23 defensive rebounds in the game.
|--
|1-1
|5
|
|Shaq Morris finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's win over Charleston. The 6-8 post player is averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|6
|
|The Wildcats suffered their first loss Tuesday when they turned the ball over 18 times against Kansas. Freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had six turnovers in 27 minutes off the bench.
|--
|2-1
|7
|
|The Wildcats made 13 3-pointers in Tuesday's victory over Nicholls. Mikal Bridges, who finished with a game-high 23 points, was responsible for four of the 3-pointers.
|--
|2-0
|8
|
|Bennie Boatwright finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Monday's win over North Dakota State. The Trojans held De'Anthony Melton out for the second consecutive game.
|--
|2-0
|9
|
|The Gators made 15 3-pointers in Monday's victory over Gardner-Webb. Rice transfer Egor Koulechov finished with 34 points on 17 shots.
|--
|1-0
|10
|
|The Hurricanes shot 54.7 percent from the field in Sunday's win over Navy. They did this despite sophomore guard Bruce Brown making just one of the 10 shots he attempted.
|--
|2-0
|11
|
|Joel Berry missed 10 of the 11 shots he took in Wednesday's 93-81 win over Bucknell. It was Berry's first time on the court in a game since breaking his hand in the preseason.
|--
|2-0
|12
|
|Bonzie Colson got 27 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win over Mount St. Mary's. Rex Pflueger added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
|--
|2-0
|13
|
|Jordan Murphy got 18 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 107-81 victory over Niagara. The junior forward is averaging 25.3 points and 13.3 rebounds through three games.
|--
|3-0
|14
|
|The Bearcats have scored at least 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2011-12 season. They've won 28 consecutive home games.
|1
|2-0
|15
|
|Freshman Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points in 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 106-69 victory over Howard. The Zags made 14 3-pointers in the game.
|1
|2-0
|16
|
|Manu Lecomte scored 23 points on 10 field goal attempts in Monday's blowout of Texas A&M-Corpus Christie. The senior guard was 10-of-10 from the free throw line.
|1
|2-0
|17
|
|David Padgett got his first career win as a head coach Sunday when the Cardinals overcame a second-half deficit to beat George Mason. Deng Adel finished with a game-high 20 points.
|1
|1-0
|18
|
|Collin Sexton made his debut Tuesday and finished with 22 points and five assists in a win over Lipscomb. John Petty added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
|1
|2-0
|19
|
|The Bruins needed overtime Wednesday to get past Central Arkansas. Aaron Holiday finished with a team-high 24 points in UCLA's 106-101 victory.
|1
|2-0
|20
|
|Calvin Hermanson scored 22 points on 10 field goal attempts in Wednesday's 76-57 win over Cal State Fullerton. The junior forward is averaging 20.7 points through three games.
|1
|3-0
|21
|
|Trevon Bluiett scored 26 points in Monday's win over Rider. The senior guard is averaging 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists through two games.
|1
|2-0
|22
|
|The Aggies had the nation's most impressive victory Friday - specifically a 23-point destruction of West Virginia. Admon Gilder and Tyler Davis each scored 23 points.
|1
|1-0
|23
|
|The Boilermakers shot 57.1 percent from the field in Tuesday's win at Marquette. Isaac Haas led Purdue with a team-high 22 points in just 20 minutes.
|1
|3-0
|24
|
|Angel Delgado got 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 84-68 victory over Indiana. The senior center has three double-doubles in three games.
|1
|3-0
|25
|
|Desmond Bane had 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in Monday's win over Tennessee Tech. Jaylen Fisher added 11 points off the bench.
|1
|3-0
|26
|
|The Tigers remain undefeated (with a win over Iowa State) even though Michael Porter Jr. has only played two minutes this season and won't play Thursday vs. Utah. Kassius Robertson is averaging a team-high 17.0 points.
|1
|2-0
