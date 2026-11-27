The combination of transfer waivers, legal injunctions and big NIL deals have made preseason projections tougher than ever. Coaches often don't know what they have until things get going. There's a lot of guesswork involved.
So nobody blinked when Pitt was picked 12th in the ACC's official preseason poll. The Panthers finished 15th in the conference last season, are 13-25 in the league over the past two years and basically have a totally new roster with 13 first-year players in the program.
A 12th-place finish seemed reasonable, I guess.
But now look!
Pitt is 8-0 after Thursday's 71-64 win over DePaul and is now in possession of five victories over power-conference opponents ranked in the top 101 at KenPom.com. In addition to DePaul, the Panthers have beaten Villanova, Oklahoma, Butler and Penn State. They are surging in the computers and are slotted 25th in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Houston remains No. 1 for the ninth straight day heading into Friday night's game against Oakland on CBS Sports Network.
There are only five 8-0 teams in the sport. Pitt is surprisingly one of them.
But getting to 9-0 will present a different challenge with the Panthers set to play their first road game against a top-50 KenPom opponent when they visit Missouri for a non-league showdown on Tuesday.
KenPom has Pitt as a 4-point underdog in that one. So the Panthers will need to upset Missouri to keep a zero in the loss column. But it should be noted that Jeff Capel's team has already won three times as an underdog this season. So it shouldn't be too surprising if they surprise the betting markets again.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Mercy Miller finished with 21 points and fie rebounds in Thursday's 82-83 win over Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Nov. 27 against Oakland.
|--
|6-0
|2
Florida
|Rueben Chinyelu finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-67 win over Milwaukee. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|7-1
|3
Illinois
|Quentin Coleman finished with 35 points and six assists in Monday's 133-83 win over Winthrop. The Illini's next game is Friday against Western Kentucky.The Illini's next game is Friday against Western Kentucky.
|--
|6-1
|4
Texas
|Isaiah Johnson finished with 26 points and five assists in Thursday's 92-83 win over Georgetown. The Longhorns' next game is Friday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|7-0
|5
Virginia
|Johann Grunloh finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 60-54 win over Marquette. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday against Xavier.
|--
|9-0
|6
Tennessee
|Dai Dai Ames finished with 19 points and three assists in Thursday's 75-64 win over Iowa State. The Vols' next game is Friday against Louisville.
|3
|7-0
|7
Arizona
|Motiejus Krivas finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds in Wednesday's 84-73 win over Ole Miss. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against LSU New Orleans.
|1
|7-1
|8
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears finished with 20 points and 10 assists in Thursday's 70-67 win over Arkansas. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday against Minnesota.
|2
|6-1
|9
Kansas
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 17 points and three assists in Monday's 84-67 win over Denver. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Villanova. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Villanova.
|2
|6-1
|10
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 72-66 win at Ohio State. The Commodores' next game is Friday against Southern.
|2
|7-0
|11
Duke
|John Blackwell finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 77-63 win over UConn. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Florida.
|2
|5-2
|12
UConn
|Jayden Ross missed seven of the nine shots he attempted in Wednesday's 77-63 loss to Duke. The Huskies' next game is Monday against Rider.
|2
|4-2
|13
LSU
|Mo Dioubate finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 95-86 overtime win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Wake Forest.
|3
|8-0
|14
Gonzaga
|Chauncy Wiggins finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 71-64 win over Baylor. The Zags' next game is Friday against Creighton.
|3
|5-1
|15
Texas Tech
|Cruz Davis finished with 18 points and three assists in Thursday's 62-59 win over Oregon. The Red Raiders' next game is Friday against San Diego State.
|--
|6-1
|16
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 101-72 win over Southern. The Cornhuskers' next game is Wednesday against Ohio State.
|4
|7-0
|17
Memphis
|Jayden Reid finished with 32 points and nine assists in Wednesday's 83-70 win over Penn State. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Wake Forest.
|4
|5-1
|18
Louisville
|Seth Trimble finished with 33 points and five assists in Thursday's 93-90 win over St. John's. The Cardinals' next game is Friday against Tennessee.
|4
|5-1
|19
St. John's
|Ruben Prey finished with four turnovers in Thursday's 93-90 loss to Louisville. The Red Storm's next game is Friday against Iowa State.
|13
|6-1
|20
Baylor
|Kayden MIngo missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Thursday's 72-64 loss to Gonzaga. The Bears' next game is Friday against TCU.
|2
|5-2
|21
UCLA
|Trent Perry missed nine of the 11 shots he attempted in Thursday's 85-70 loss to Saint Mary's. The Bruins' next game is Friday against Georgetown.
|14
|6-1
|22
Utah St.
|Mason Falslev finished with 27 points and four assists in Thursday's 78-74 win over USC. The Aggies' next game is Sunday against New Mexico.
|NR
|7-0
|23
Ole Miss
|Ben Henshall missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 84-73 loss to Arizona. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|6-1
|24
Indiana
|Markus Burton finished with 14 points and six assists in Tuesday's 82-64 win over Jacksonville. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Bowling Green.
|--
|7-0
|25
Pittsburgh
|Baye Ndongo finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday's 71-64 win over DePaul. The Panthers' next game is Tuesday at Missouri.
|NR
|8-0
|26
Minnesota
|Jaylen Crocker-Johnson finished with 31 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 77-62 win over Utah. The Golden Gophers' next game is Saturday against California.
|--
|7-0