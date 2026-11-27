The combination of transfer waivers, legal injunctions and big NIL deals have made preseason projections tougher than ever. Coaches often don't know what they have until things get going. There's a lot of guesswork involved.

So nobody blinked when Pitt was picked 12th in the ACC's official preseason poll. The Panthers finished 15th in the conference last season, are 13-25 in the league over the past two years and basically have a totally new roster with 13 first-year players in the program.

A 12th-place finish seemed reasonable, I guess.

But now look!

Pitt is 8-0 after Thursday's 71-64 win over DePaul and is now in possession of five victories over power-conference opponents ranked in the top 101 at KenPom.com. In addition to DePaul, the Panthers have beaten Villanova, Oklahoma, Butler and Penn State. They are surging in the computers and are slotted 25th in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Houston remains No. 1 for the ninth straight day heading into Friday night's game against Oakland on CBS Sports Network.

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There are only five 8-0 teams in the sport. Pitt is surprisingly one of them.

But getting to 9-0 will present a different challenge with the Panthers set to play their first road game against a top-50 KenPom opponent when they visit Missouri for a non-league showdown on Tuesday.

KenPom has Pitt as a 4-point underdog in that one. So the Panthers will need to upset Missouri to keep a zero in the loss column. But it should be noted that Jeff Capel's team has already won three times as an underdog this season. So it shouldn't be too surprising if they surprise the betting markets again.

Top 25 And 1 rankings