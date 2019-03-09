College basketball rankings: A busy Saturday will settle conference races and impact the Top 25 And 1

Michigan and Michigan State meet for a share of the Big Ten title

The final Saturday of this regular season should be terrific.

Lots going on.

So, yeah, Saturday should impact the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings in various ways -- especially considering three of the top seven teams (Duke, Tennessee and Michigan) are playing on the road against ranked opponents. The only thing guaranteed is that Gonzaga will remain No. 1 Sunday because the Zags don't play again till Monday. They're No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 20th straight morning.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Gonzaga The Zags are 12-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games by an average of 29.9 points. --29-2
2 Virginia The Cavaliers are 15-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville. --27-2
3 Duke The Blue Devils are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Wake Forest. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter. --26-4
4 Tennessee The Vols are 13-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Kentucky. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 20 of the Top 25 And 1. --27-3
5 N. Carolina The Tar Heels are 15-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 13-1 in its past 14 games heading into its regular-season finale with Duke. --25-5
6 Kentucky The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left. --25-5
7 Michigan The Wolverines are 17-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Maryland. Michigan is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's game at Michigan State. --26-4
8 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Iowa State. --25-5
9 LSU The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednesday's win at Florida. LSU needs only to beat Vanderbilt on Saturday to secure at least a share of its first SEC title since 2009. --25-5
10 Michigan St. The Spartans are 15-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Nebraska. Michigan State is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into its regular-season finale with Michigan. --24-6
11 Houston The Cougars are 13-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over SMU. Houston has a one-game lead over Cincinnati in the AAC standings heading into Sunday's game at Cincinnati. --28-2
12 Florida St. The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Virginia Tech. Florida State is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina. --24-6
13 Purdue The Boilermakers are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State and Maryland. Purdue's five-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Minnesota. --22-8
14 Nevada The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State. --27-3
15 Va. Tech The Hokies are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's win over Miami. Virginia Tech finished 12-6 in the ACC with wins over Duke and Syracuse. --23-7
16 Kansas St. The Wildcats are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win at TCU. KSU is tied with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma. --23-7
17 Marquette The Golden Eagles are 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednesday's loss at Seton Hall. Marquette has dropped three straight games heading into Saturday's game against Georgetown. --23-7
18 Kansas Kansas is 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks can now finish no better than third in the Big 12. --22-8
19 Maryland The Terrapins are 13-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming to Illinois at Madison Square Garden- after Friday's win over Minnesota. Maryland finished 13-7 in the Big Ten with wins over Purdue and Wisconsin. --22-9
20 Wisconsin The Badgers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Iowa. Wisconsin is 10-3 in its past 13 games with victories over Michigan and Maryland. --21-9
21 Buffalo The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming at Northern Illinois - after Friday's win over Bowling Green. Buffalo closed the regular-season with nine straight victories. --28-3
22 Cincinnati The Bearcats are 10-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina - after Thursday's loss at UCF. Cincinnati is 13-2 in its past 15 games heading into Sunday's game with Houston. --25-5
23 Wofford The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 18-0 in the Southern Conference with 12 double-digit league wins. --26-4
24 Villanova The Wildcats are 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Marquette and Florida State. Villanova is tied with Marquette in the loss column of the Big East standings with one regular-season game remaining. --22-8
25 Auburn The Tigers are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Auburn is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky. --21-9
26 Miss. State The Bulldogs are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 5-2 in its past seven games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at UT and at Auburn. --21-9
