College basketball rankings: A busy Saturday will settle conference races and impact the Top 25 And 1

1 Gonzaga The Zags are 12-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games by an average of 29.9 points. -- 29-2

2 Virginia The Cavaliers are 15-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville. -- 27-2

3 Duke The Blue Devils are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Wake Forest. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter. -- 26-4

4 Tennessee The Vols are 13-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Kentucky. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 20 of the Top 25 And 1. -- 27-3

5 N. Carolina The Tar Heels are 15-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 13-1 in its past 14 games heading into its regular-season finale with Duke. -- 25-5

6 Kentucky The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left. -- 25-5

7 Michigan The Wolverines are 17-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Maryland. Michigan is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's game at Michigan State. -- 26-4

8 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Iowa State. -- 25-5

9 LSU The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednesday's win at Florida. LSU needs only to beat Vanderbilt on Saturday to secure at least a share of its first SEC title since 2009. -- 25-5

10 Michigan St. The Spartans are 15-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Nebraska. Michigan State is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into its regular-season finale with Michigan. -- 24-6

11 Houston The Cougars are 13-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over SMU. Houston has a one-game lead over Cincinnati in the AAC standings heading into Sunday's game at Cincinnati. -- 28-2

12 Florida St. The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Virginia Tech. Florida State is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina. -- 24-6

13 Purdue The Boilermakers are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State and Maryland. Purdue's five-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Minnesota. -- 22-8

14 Nevada The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State. -- 27-3

15 Va. Tech The Hokies are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's win over Miami. Virginia Tech finished 12-6 in the ACC with wins over Duke and Syracuse. -- 23-7

16 Kansas St. The Wildcats are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win at TCU. KSU is tied with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma. -- 23-7

17 Marquette The Golden Eagles are 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednesday's loss at Seton Hall. Marquette has dropped three straight games heading into Saturday's game against Georgetown. -- 23-7

18 Kansas Kansas is 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks can now finish no better than third in the Big 12. -- 22-8

19 Maryland The Terrapins are 13-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming to Illinois at Madison Square Garden- after Friday's win over Minnesota. Maryland finished 13-7 in the Big Ten with wins over Purdue and Wisconsin. -- 22-9

20 Wisconsin The Badgers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Iowa. Wisconsin is 10-3 in its past 13 games with victories over Michigan and Maryland. -- 21-9

21 Buffalo The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming at Northern Illinois - after Friday's win over Bowling Green. Buffalo closed the regular-season with nine straight victories. -- 28-3

22 Cincinnati The Bearcats are 10-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina - after Thursday's loss at UCF. Cincinnati is 13-2 in its past 15 games heading into Sunday's game with Houston. -- 25-5

23 Wofford The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 18-0 in the Southern Conference with 12 double-digit league wins. -- 26-4

24 Villanova The Wildcats are 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Marquette and Florida State. Villanova is tied with Marquette in the loss column of the Big East standings with one regular-season game remaining. -- 22-8

25 Auburn The Tigers are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Auburn is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky. -- 21-9