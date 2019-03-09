College basketball rankings: A busy Saturday will settle conference races and impact the Top 25 And 1
Michigan and Michigan State meet for a share of the Big Ten title
The final Saturday of this regular season should be terrific.
- Tennessee can win at least a share of a second straight SEC title with a win at Auburn. LSU, sans Will Wade, can win at least a share of the SEC title with a win over Vanderbilt.
- Villanova can win the outright Big East title for the fifth time in a six-year span with a win at Seton Hall.
- Texas Tech and Kansas State can ensure they get at least a share of the Big 12 title with wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma, respectively.
- Purdue can win at least a share of the Big Ten title with a win at Northwestern -- then watch Michigan and Michigan State play for the other share.
- Virginia can win the outright ACC title for the fourth time in a six-year span if it beats Louisville and Duke beats North Carolina.
- UNC can win at least a share of the ACC title for the third time in a four-year span if it beats Duke.
- Nevada can win at least a share of a third consecutive Mountain West title with a win over San Diego State.
- And Ja Morant's Murray State Racers will play Dylan Windler's Belmont Bruins in the championship game of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament with the winner receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Lots going on.
So, yeah, Saturday should impact the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings in various ways -- especially considering three of the top seven teams (Duke, Tennessee and Michigan) are playing on the road against ranked opponents. The only thing guaranteed is that Gonzaga will remain No. 1 Sunday because the Zags don't play again till Monday. They're No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 20th straight morning.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games by an average of 29.9 points.
|--
|29-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 15-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville.
|--
|27-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Wake Forest. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter.
|--
|26-4
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 13-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Kentucky. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 20 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|27-3
|5
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 15-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 13-1 in its past 14 games heading into its regular-season finale with Duke.
|--
|25-5
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left.
|--
|25-5
|7
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 17-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Maryland. Michigan is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's game at Michigan State.
|--
|26-4
|8
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Iowa State.
|--
|25-5
|9
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednesday's win at Florida. LSU needs only to beat Vanderbilt on Saturday to secure at least a share of its first SEC title since 2009.
|--
|25-5
|10
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 15-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Nebraska. Michigan State is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into its regular-season finale with Michigan.
|--
|24-6
|11
|Houston
|The Cougars are 13-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over SMU. Houston has a one-game lead over Cincinnati in the AAC standings heading into Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
|--
|28-2
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Virginia Tech. Florida State is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina.
|--
|24-6
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State and Maryland. Purdue's five-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Minnesota.
|--
|22-8
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State.
|--
|27-3
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Friday's win over Miami. Virginia Tech finished 12-6 in the ACC with wins over Duke and Syracuse.
|--
|23-7
|16
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win at TCU. KSU is tied with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma.
|--
|23-7
|17
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednesday's loss at Seton Hall. Marquette has dropped three straight games heading into Saturday's game against Georgetown.
|--
|23-7
|18
|Kansas
|Kansas is 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks can now finish no better than third in the Big 12.
|--
|22-8
|19
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 13-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming to Illinois at Madison Square Garden- after Friday's win over Minnesota. Maryland finished 13-7 in the Big Ten with wins over Purdue and Wisconsin.
|--
|22-9
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Iowa. Wisconsin is 10-3 in its past 13 games with victories over Michigan and Maryland.
|--
|21-9
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional Quadrant 3 loss coming at Northern Illinois - after Friday's win over Bowling Green. Buffalo closed the regular-season with nine straight victories.
|--
|28-3
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities - with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina - after Thursday's loss at UCF. Cincinnati is 13-2 in its past 15 games heading into Sunday's game with Houston.
|--
|25-5
|23
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 18-0 in the Southern Conference with 12 double-digit league wins.
|--
|26-4
|24
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Marquette and Florida State. Villanova is tied with Marquette in the loss column of the Big East standings with one regular-season game remaining.
|--
|22-8
|25
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Auburn is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky.
|--
|21-9
|26
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 5-2 in its past seven games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at UT and at Auburn.
|--
|21-9
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Duke vs. North Carolina odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. UNC showdown 10,000 tim...
-
How to watch: Arizona vs. Arizona State
A preview and prediction of what to expect Saturday when the two in-state schools from the...
-
How to watch: Kentucky vs. Florida
The 'Cats and Gators face off Saturday with major SEC regular season and postseason implications...
-
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan
Michigan dropped a big game to MSU at home just two weeks ago
-
How to watch: Duke vs. North Carolina
How to watch the headline game on Saturday between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils
-
Kentucky vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Florida vs. Kentucky game 10,000...