College Basketball Rankings: A second showdown between Duke and Virginia promises to impact the Top 25 And 1
Can the Blue Devils get a regular-season sweep of Tony Bennett's team?
Duke fans weren't happy when I didn't jump the Blue Devils over Virginia in the Top 25 And 1 after Mike Krzyzewski's team beat the Cavaliers three weeks ago inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. But my reasoning was solid. Simply put, even after that result, I still believed Virginia's resume was better than Duke's resume. And, beyond that, jumping Duke ahead of Virginia would've pushed Virginia down -- and I didn't believe Virginia deserved to be punished for losing a one-possession game oddsmakers projected it to lose by one possession.
Virginia will drop if it loses Saturday, though.
And that's because the Cavaliers are playing Duke again -- and a home loss to the Blue Devils would register differently, for obvious reasons, than one on the road. This is the biggest game of the weekend. It's a matchup of legitimate title contenders. (Matt Norlander previewed it here.) Virginia enters the game No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Duke is No. 4. And Tennessee is No. 1 for the 49th straight morning.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 21-1 record features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams - most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. UT will take a 17-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Florida.
|--
|21-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 10-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at Duke. Virginia will have a chance to avenge that loss when it hosts the Blue Devils on Saturday.
|--
|20-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 13 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features nine wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke.
|--
|22-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Duke will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's rematch with Virginia.
|--
|20-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 13-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Villanova and Purdue.
|--
|21-2
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' nine-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses.
|--
|19-3
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|18-4
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's rematch with the Lobos.
|--
|22-1
|9
|Louisville
|The Cardinals bounced back from a home loss to North Carolina on Saturday by beating Virginia Tech on the road on Monday. Louisville is 10-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with four of the six losses coming to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-6
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars have won seven straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 9-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|22-1
|11
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have lost consecutive games to Purdue, Indiana and Illinois after starting 9-0 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-45 loss.
|--
|18-5
|12
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' eight-game winning streak was snapped by St. John's on Tuesday. Marquette is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|19-4
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks dropped to 5-5 since Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season after Tuesday's loss at Kansas State. KU is 13-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone sub-100 loss coming at West Virginia.
|--
|17-6
|14
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders held West Virginia to just nine field goals in Monday's 31-point win over the Mountaineers. Texas Tech is 8-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|18-5
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies' loss to Louisville on Monday was their first loss at home this season. Virginia Tech is 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss to a school currently ranked outside of the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-4
|16
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 11-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with Thursday's win at Indiana. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-5
|17
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Michigan. Wisconsin is 11-5 vs. top-100 Kenpom teams with an additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky.
|--
|17-6
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 10-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Tuesday's game with Purdue. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-6
|19
|Villanova
|The Wildcats have won 11 straight games since losing at Kansas. Villanova is 11-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Penn.
|--
|19-4
|20
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Iowa State is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with TCU.
|--
|18-5
|21
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-6
|22
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State. KSU has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade has played.
|--
|17-5
|23
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Florida State will be taking a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville.
|--
|17-5
|24
|LSU
|The Tigers moved to 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Wednesday's win at Mississippi State. LSU's next two games are against Auburn and Kentucky.
|--
|18-4
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 2-2 in their past four games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 5-3 vs. top-125 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|--
|19-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats will take an eight-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Houston. Cincinnati is 7-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina.
|--
|20-3
