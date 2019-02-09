College Basketball Rankings: A second showdown between Duke and Virginia promises to impact the Top 25 And 1

Duke fans weren't happy when I didn't jump the Blue Devils over Virginia in the Top 25 And 1 after Mike Krzyzewski's team beat the Cavaliers three weeks ago inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. But my reasoning was solid. Simply put, even after that result, I still believed Virginia's resume was better than Duke's resume. And, beyond that, jumping Duke ahead of Virginia would've pushed Virginia down -- and I didn't believe Virginia deserved to be punished for losing a one-possession game oddsmakers projected it to lose by one possession.

Virginia will drop if it loses Saturday, though.

And that's because the Cavaliers are playing Duke again -- and a home loss to the Blue Devils would register differently, for obvious reasons, than one on the road. This is the biggest game of the weekend. It's a matchup of legitimate title contenders. (Matt Norlander previewed it here.) Virginia enters the game No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Duke is No. 4. And Tennessee is No. 1 for the 49th straight morning.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1