We opened Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on the six undefeated teams remaining in the sport. Do you realize how rare it is to still have six undefeated teams in the sport after nine full weeks of the season?



Answer: Very.

For instance, last season, there was only one undefeated team after nine weeks -- Tennessee. The Vols started 14-0 and were ranked No. 1 in the Week 10 Associated Press Top 25 poll. Then, on Jan. 7, they lost 73-43 at Florida. Which means, by Jan. 8 of last season, there were zero undefeated teams remaining in college basketball.

Today is Jan. 5 -- and, again, there are still six undefeated teams. If you're curious, two years ago, through nine weeks, there was only one undefeated team left (Houston). Three years ago, through nine weeks, there were zero. Four years ago, through nine weeks, there were two (Baylor/USC). Five years ago, through nine weeks, there were two (Baylor/Gonzaga) that also happened to end up meeting in the championship game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

So, yeah, it's highly unusual to still have six undefeated teams heading into the 10th week of the season -- but that's where we're at. And three of those undefeated teams -- specifically Michigan, Arizona and Iowa State, in that order -- are No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Undefeated Nebraska is No. 9.

Undefeated Vanderbilt is No. 12.

Undefeated Miami-Ohio remains unranked -- but, with its lone regular-season matchup against the MAC's preseason favorite (Akron) in the past, it's actually reasonable to suggest that Travis Steele's RedHawks could end up as college basketball's last undefeated team. They're 15-0 -- but only 98th at KenPom.com. They currently project as favorites in every remaining regular-season game, in part because the RedHawks have zero remaining regular-season games against teams in the top 110 at KenPom, and zero remaining regular-season games on the road against teams in the top 140 at KenPom.

