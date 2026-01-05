College basketball rankings: A surprising six teams are still undefeated with conference play underway
Nebraska puts its undefeated record on the line in Big Ten clash vs. Ohio State
We opened Sunday's episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast on the six undefeated teams remaining in the sport. Do you realize how rare it is to still have six undefeated teams in the sport after nine full weeks of the season?
Answer: Very.
For instance, last season, there was only one undefeated team after nine weeks -- Tennessee. The Vols started 14-0 and were ranked No. 1 in the Week 10 Associated Press Top 25 poll. Then, on Jan. 7, they lost 73-43 at Florida. Which means, by Jan. 8 of last season, there were zero undefeated teams remaining in college basketball.
Today is Jan. 5 -- and, again, there are still six undefeated teams. If you're curious, two years ago, through nine weeks, there was only one undefeated team left (Houston). Three years ago, through nine weeks, there were zero. Four years ago, through nine weeks, there were two (Baylor/USC). Five years ago, through nine weeks, there were two (Baylor/Gonzaga) that also happened to end up meeting in the championship game of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
So, yeah, it's highly unusual to still have six undefeated teams heading into the 10th week of the season -- but that's where we're at. And three of those undefeated teams -- specifically Michigan, Arizona and Iowa State, in that order -- are No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Undefeated Nebraska is No. 9.
Undefeated Vanderbilt is No. 12.
Undefeated Miami-Ohio remains unranked -- but, with its lone regular-season matchup against the MAC's preseason favorite (Akron) in the past, it's actually reasonable to suggest that Travis Steele's RedHawks could end up as college basketball's last undefeated team. They're 15-0 -- but only 98th at KenPom.com. They currently project as favorites in every remaining regular-season game, in part because the RedHawks have zero remaining regular-season games against teams in the top 110 at KenPom, and zero remaining regular-season games on the road against teams in the top 140 at KenPom.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Friday's 96-66 win over USC. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday at Penn State.
|--
|13-0
|2
Arizona
|Tobe Awaka finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 97-78 win at Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Kansas State.
|--
|14-0
|3
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Friday's 80-59 win over West Virginia. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday at Baylor.
|--
|14-0
|4
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 73-57 win over Marquette. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Providence.
|--
|14-1
|5
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 83-73 win at Kansas State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|--
|13-1
|6
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 89-73 win at Wisconsin. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday against Washington.
|--
|13-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 82-47 win over Loyola Marymount. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Santa Clara.
|--
|16-1
|8
Duke
|Isaiah Evans finished with 28 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 91-87 win at Florida State. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Louisville.
|--
|13-1
|9
Nebraska
|Rienk Mast finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 58-56 win over Michigan State. The Cornhuskers' next game is Monday at Ohio State.
|--
|14-0
|10
Michigan St.
|Kur Teng missed 11 of the 15 shots he attempted in Friday's 58-56 loss at Nebraska. The Spartans' next game is Monday against USC.
|--
|12-2
|11
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 19 points and five steals in Saturday's 67-60 win at Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Texas Tech.
|--
|13-1
|12
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 19 points and 14 assists in Saturday's 83-71 win at South Carolina. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|--
|14-0
|13
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 26 points and five assists in Saturday's 89-74 win over Kentucky. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|11-3
|14
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 29 points and four assists in Saturday's 86-75 win over Tennessee. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|11-3
|15
Illinois
|Kylan Boswell finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 73-65 win at Penn State. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Rutgers.
|--
|11-3
|16
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 102-80 win over Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday at Houston.
|--
|11-3
|17
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz finished with 27 points and five assists in Saturday's 74-61 win over UCLA. The Hawkeyes' next game is Tuesday at Minnesota.
|--
|12-2
|18
Villanova
|Bryce Lindsay finished with 18 points and two assists in Saturday's 85-67 win at Butler. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Creighton.
|--
|12-2
|19
UCF
|Riley Kugel finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 81-75 win over Kansas. The Knights' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|12-1
|20
SMU
|Boopie Miller finished with 27 points and 12 assists in Saturday's 97-83 win over North Carolina. The Mustangs' next game is Wednesday at Clemson.
|--
|12-2
|21
N. Carolina
|Henri Veesaar missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 97-83 loss at SMU. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest.
|--
|13-2
|22
Kansas
|Tre White missed nine of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 81-75 loss at UCF. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against TCU.
|--
|10-4
|23
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 86-75 loss at Arkansas. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Texas.
|--
|10-4
|24
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell missed 15 of the 21 shots he attempted in Friday's 80-76 loss at Stanford. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|11-3
|25
Kentucky
|Denzel Aberdeen missed six of the seven shots he attempted in Saturday's 89-74 loss at Alabama. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Missouri.
|--
|9-5
|26
Georgia
|Jeremiah Wilkinson finished with 31 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 104-100 overtime win over Auburn. The Bulldogs' next game is Tuesday at Florida.
|--
|13-1