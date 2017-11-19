College basketball rankings: A team in the top 10 finally plays a true road game

One of the problems with college basketball is that high-major programs play too many games against completely overmatched opponents and rarely play true road games in the non-league portion of the schedule -- proof being how not a single school in the top 10 of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) has played a true road game yet this season. But that will change Sunday night when USC plays Vanderbilt at Memorial Gym in Nashville. It's the first of two true road non-league games Andy Enfield's Trojans have on the schedule. And it should serve as a real test considering Vanderbilt is a top-55 KenPom team with a meaningful home-court advantage.

USC is No. 8 in the updated Top 25 (and one).

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.