College basketball rankings: A team in the top 10 finally plays a true road game
Southern California, ranked No. 8 in Sunday's Top 25 (and one), travels to face Vanderbilt on Sunday
One of the problems with college basketball is that high-major programs play too many games against completely overmatched opponents and rarely play true road games in the non-league portion of the schedule -- proof being how not a single school in the top 10 of the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) has played a true road game yet this season. But that will change Sunday night when USC plays Vanderbilt at Memorial Gym in Nashville. It's the first of two true road non-league games Andy Enfield's Trojans have on the schedule. And it should serve as a real test considering Vanderbilt is a top-55 KenPom team with a meaningful home-court advantage.
USC is No. 8 in the updated Top 25 (and one).
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Grayson Allen had a back-to-earth game in Friday's win over Southern. The senior guard missed all six 3-pointers he attempted and finished with just 10 points.
|--
|4-0
|2
|
|DeAndre Ayton has recorded three double-doubles in three games. The freshman forward is averaging 18.7 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.
|--
|3-0
|3
|
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored a career-high 27 points in Friday's win over South Dakota State. The senior wing is averaging 19.7 points and 4.3 rebounds through three games.
|--
|3-0
|4
|
|The Spartans lost to top-ranked Duke Tuesday primarily because they let the Blue Devils grab 25 offensive rebounds. Michigan State only finished with 23 defensive rebounds in the game.
|--
|1-1
|5
|
|Shaq Morris finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's win over Charleston. The 6-8 post player is averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|6
|
|The Wildcats shot 56.9 percent from the field in Friday's win over East Tennessee State. Quade Green finished with a game-high 21 points.
|--
|3-1
|7
|
|Mikal Bridges took 10 shots, made nine and finished with a game-high 24 points in Friday's win over Lafayette. Jalen Brunson added 22 points and six assists.
|--
|3-0
|8
|
|Bennie Boatwright finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Monday's win over North Dakota State. The Trojans held De'Anthony Melton out for the second consecutive game.
|--
|2-0
|9
|
|Rice transfer Egor Koulechov got 13 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 108-68 win over North Florida. He's averaging 23.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|10
|
|Bruce Brown was one of three Miami starters to score 15 points in Thursday's 90-59 win over Florida A&M. Chris Lykes added 13 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|11
|
|Joel Berry missed 10 of the 11 shots he took in Wednesday's 93-81 win over Bucknell. It was Berry's first time on the court in a game since breaking his hand in the preseason.
|--
|2-0
|12
|
|Bonzie Colson got 27 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win over Mount St. Mary's. Rex Pflueger added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|13
|
|Jordan Murphy got 18 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 107-81 victory over Niagara. The junior forward is averaging 25.3 points and 13.3 rebounds through three games.
|--
|3-0
|14
|
|The Bearcats have scored at least 97 points in all three games this season. Jaron Cumberland is averaging a team-high 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
|--
|3-0
|15
|
|Killian Tillie scored a game-high 20 points in Saturday's win over Utah State. The Zags won by 13 even though Utah State made 11 3-pointers.
|--
|3-0
|16
|
|Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's victory over Alcorn State. Manu Lecomte added 17 points and five assists.
|--
|3-0
|17
|
|Deng Adel took eight shots, made seven and finished with 21 points in Friday's win over Omaha. Ray Spalding added 19 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|2-0
|18
|
|Collin Sexton finished with 25 points and five assists in Friday's victory over Alabama A&M. The McDonald's All-American is averaging 23.5 points and 5.0 assists.
|--
|3-0
|19
|
|The Bruins shot 55.2 percent from the field in Friday's win over South Carolina State. Thomas Welsh finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|20
|
|Calvin Hermanson scored 22 points on 10 field goal attempts in Wednesday's 76-57 win over Cal State Fullerton. The junior forward is averaging 20.7 points through three games.
|--
|3-0
|21
|
|Trevon Bluiett scored a game-high 25 points in Thursday's 80-70 win at Wisconsin. He's averaging 25.3 points and 7.7 rebounds through two games.
|--
|3-0
|22
|
|DJ Hogg scored a team-high 24 points in Friday's victory over UC Santa Barbara. The junior forward is averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
|--
|2-0
|23
|
|Dakota Mathias scored a game-high 23 points in Saturday's win over Fairfield. Vince Edwards added 21 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|24
|
|The Pirates handled NJIT easily Saturday despite getting just five points and two rebounds from Angel Delgado. Desi Rodriguez led Seton Hall with 19 points in 26 minutes.
|--
|4-0
|25
|
|Vladimir Brodziansky is averaging a team-high 16.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game. The senior forward is shooting 65.6 percent from the field.
|--
|3-0
|26
|
|Daxter Miles Jr. got a career-high 32 points in Saturday's blowout of Morgan State. West Virginia created 27 turnovers in the game.
|--
|2-1
-
