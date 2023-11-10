Most of the top returning players in college basketball are bigs like Purdue's Zach Edey, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, Duke's Kyle Filipowski, Kansas' Hunter Dickinson and Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner. But there are also some really good experienced guards playing for relevant programs this season, and one of the best was on display late Thursday.
His name is Aidan Mahaney.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points and four rebounds in Saint Mary's 72-58 victory over New Mexico. He's the centerpiece of a SMC roster that returns four of the top five scorers from last season's team that shared the West Coast Conference regular-season title with Mark Few's Gonzaga's Bulldogs.
"We're really talented and we're really deep," Mahaney said after the win over a shorthanded New Mexico team that was missing Jaelyn House, who averaged 16.9 points per game for the Lobos last season. "I feel like our continued growth is really important. I don't think we're anywhere close to how good we can be."
The Gaels held New Mexico to 37.1% shooting from the field and forced 13 turnovers while never trailing for a single second. It was an impressive performance that has Saint Mary's at 2-0 and looking like a real candidate to win an outright WCC title for the first time since 2012 — partly because Mahaney is one of the nation's best guards, partly because Gonzaga just lost a projected starter (Steele Venters) to a season-ending knee injury. Either way, Saint Mary's remains No. 21 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Gaels' next game is Sunday against Weber State. After that, they'll play San Diego State, which is 12th in the Top 25 And 1, next Friday in Las Vegas.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 99-56 win over North Carolina Central. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Manhattan.
|--
|1-0
|2
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in Monday's 98-45 win over Samford. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Morehead State.
|--
|1-0
|3
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 92-54 win over Dartmouth. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against Arizona.
|--
|1-0
|4
FAU
|Vladislav Goldin finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 75-62 win over Loyola Chicago. The Owls' next game is Tuesday against Eastern Michigan.
|--
|1-0
|5
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 20 points and four assists in Monday's 92-70 win over Northern Illinois. The Golden Eagles' next game is Friday against Rider.
|--
|1-0
|6
Houston
|Damian Dunn finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Monday's 84-31 win over Louisiana-Monroe. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Texas A&M Corpus Christie.
|--
|1-0
|7
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 95-52 win over Northern Arizona. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Stonehill.
|--
|1-0
|8
Creighton
|Trey Alexander finished with 20 points and five assists in Tuesday's 105-54 win over Florida A&M. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against North Dakota State.
|--
|1-0
|9
Miami
|Norchad Omier finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 101-60 win over NJIT. The Hurricanes' next game is Friday against UCF.
|--
|1-0
|10
Arkansas
|Tramon Mark finished with 16 points and three assists in Monday's 93-59 win over Alcorn State. The Razorbacks' next game is Friday against Gardner Webb.
|--
|1-0
|11
USC
|Isaiah Collier finished with 19 points and 5 assists in Thursday's 85-59 win over Cal State Bakersfield. The Trojans' next game is Tuesday against UC Irvine.
|--
|2-0
|12
San Diego St.
|Jaedon Lee finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 83-57 win over Cal State Fullerton. The Aztecs' next game is Friday at BYU.
|--
|1-0
|13
Tennessee
|Dalton Knecht finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Monday's 80-42 win over Tennessee Tech. The Vols' next game is Friday against Wisconsin.
|--
|1-0
|14
Texas A&M
|Hayden Hefner finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Monday's 78-46 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Aggies' next game is Friday at Ohio State.
|--
|1-0
|15
Michigan St.
|Jaden Akins finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 74-51 win over Southern Indiana. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|1-1
|16
Kentucky
|D.J. Wagner finished with 13 points and four assists in Monday's 86-46 win over New Mexico State. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Texas A&M Commerce.
|--
|1-0
|17
Arizona
|Kylan Boswell finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Monday's 122-59 win over Morgan State. The Wildcats' next game is Friday at Duke.
|--
|1-0
|18
Baylor
|Langston Love finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Thursday's 96-70 win over John Brown. The Bears' next game is Sunday against Gardner Webb.
|--
|2-0
|19
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga returns three of the top seven scorers - among them Anton Watson, who averaged 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds last season - from a team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and adds prominent transfers Ryan Nembhard, Graham Ike and Steel Venters. The Zags open the season Friday against Yale.
|--
|0-0
|20
Texas
|Ithiel Horton finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Monday's 88-56 win over Incarnate Word. The Longhorns' next game is Friday against Delaware State.
|--
|1-0
|21
Saint Mary's
|Aidan Mahaney finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 72-58 win over New Mexico. The Gaels' next game is Sunday against Weber State.
|--
|2-0
|22
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds in Monday's 86-70 win over Radford. The Tar Heels' next game is Sunday against Lehigh.
|--
|1-0
|23
Illinois
|Terrence Shannon finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Monday's 80-52 win over Eastern Illinois. The Illini's next game is Friday against Oakland.
|--
|1-0
|24
Villanova
|Eric Dixon finished with 15 points and six rebounds in Monday's 90-63 win over American. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Le Moyne.
|--
|1-0
|25
St. John's
|Joel Soriano finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 90-74 win over Stony Brook. The Red Storm's next game is Monday against Michigan.
|--
|1-0
|26
Alabama
|Grant Nelson finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Monday's 105-73 win over Morehead State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Friday against Indiana State.
|--
|1-0