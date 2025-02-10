There is a new No. 1 team in the updated Coaches Poll. Following its win over Arkansas and losses by Auburn and Duke, Alabama jumped two spots to become the new No. 1 ranked team in the updated poll released Monday. The Crimson Tide have won their last six games in SEC play since losing at home to Ole Miss last month. Following its game against Texas on Tuesday, Alabama is set to face seven ranked opponents to end the regular season.

Auburn dropped one spot to No. 2 following its loss to Florida last weekend. The Tigers received 29 of 31 first-place votes last week, and secured 16 votes this week ahead of a marquee showdown against Alabama this weekend in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama received 15 first-place votes.Auburn was riding a 14-game winning streak heading into its matchup against Florida. The Tigers are in a first-place tie with Alabama (9-1 SEC record). Auburn faces Vanderbilt in a mid-week clash before the showdown with the Crimson Tide.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Mississippi State 72; Louisville 57; Saint Mary's 51; UCLA 42; Illinois 19; New Mexico 16; Gonzaga 7; Oregon 5; VCU 2; Utah State 2; UC San Diego 1; Drake 1; Baylor 1;