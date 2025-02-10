NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Arkansas
There is a new No. 1 team in the updated Coaches Poll. Following its win over Arkansas and losses by Auburn and Duke, Alabama jumped two spots to become the new No. 1 ranked team in the updated poll released Monday. The Crimson Tide have won their last six games in SEC play since losing at home to Ole Miss last month. Following its game against Texas on Tuesday, Alabama is set to face seven ranked opponents to end the regular season.

Auburn dropped one spot to No. 2 following its loss to Florida last weekend. The Tigers received 29 of 31 first-place votes last week, and secured 16 votes this week ahead of a marquee showdown against Alabama this weekend in Tuscaloosa. 

Alabama received 15 first-place votes.Auburn was riding a 14-game winning streak heading into its matchup against Florida. The Tigers are in a first-place tie with Alabama (9-1 SEC record). Auburn faces Vanderbilt in a mid-week clash before the showdown with the Crimson Tide.

Coaches Poll

  1. Alabama (15)
  2. Auburn (16)
  3. Florida
  4. Tennessee
  5. Duke
  6. Houston
  7. Purdue
  8. St. John's
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Iowa State
  11. Michigan State
  12. Texas Tech
  13. Arizona
  14. Memphis
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Marquette
  17. Michigan
  18. Kentucky
  19. Clemson
  20. Kansas
  21. Creighton
  22. Missouri
  23. Ole Miss
  24. UConn
  25. Maryland

Also receiving votesMississippi State 72; Louisville 57; Saint Mary's 51; UCLA 42; Illinois 19; New Mexico 16; Gonzaga 7; Oregon 5; VCU 2; Utah State 2; UC San Diego 1; Drake 1; Baylor 1;