A busy weekend in college basketball has set the stage for some adjustments in the rankings, as the top five teams remained the same but Alabama moved up to No. 6 and Oklahoma jumped to No. 7 in the new AP Top 25 released on Monday.



With Baylor on pause and Gonzaga going 2-0 against Saint Mary's and San Diego with a 29-point average margin of victory between the wins, there was no change with the Bulldogs at No. 1 with 60 first-place votes and the Bears at No. 2 with four first-place votes. What we did see is some voters moving around the rest of the top five with No. 5 Illinois closing the gap with No. 4 Ohio State, but the Buckeyes held on to their top-four status in the wake of a tough home defeat to No. 3 Michigan in one of the best games of the year.



Houston fell from No. 6 to No. 12 after losing to Wichita State during the week and Virginia fell from No. 7 to No. 15 after losing to both Florida State and Duke. That opened the door for Alabama to move up two spots to No. 6, with No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Villanova and No. 9 Iowa to all move up two spots as well.



West Virginia's thrilling comeback win against Texas in Austin on Saturday set the stage for a three-spot move up for the Mountaineers to No. 10 and a two-spot drop from the Longhorns down to No. 14. Another Big 12 result from Saturday allowing for some shifting in the rankings was Kansas, now up to No. 17 just two weeks removed from seeing a 12-year AP poll ran snapped, beating Texas Tech, which dropped from No. 15 to No. 18 after the loss.



No. 19 USC and No. 25 Tennessee lost over the weekend but held on to their spots in the rankings as no teams fell out of the rankings after this week's balloting.

Check out the full AP Top 25 below:

AP Top 25

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Alabama

7. Oklahoma

8. Villanova

9. Iowa

10. West Virginia

11. Florida State

12. Houston

13. Creighton

14. Texas

15. Virginia

16. Virginia Tech

17. Kansas

18. Texas Tech

19. USC

20. Arkansas

21. Loyola Chicago

22. San Diego St.

23. Wisconsin

24. Missouri

25. Tennessee

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma St. 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita St. 6, Boise St. 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2.

