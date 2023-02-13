Alabama on Monday took over the No. 1 spot in the updated Coaches Poll after doing the same in the AP Top 25 poll, earning 15 of the 32 first-place votes cast this week in narrowly edging out Houston. The Crimson Tide displaced Purdue at the top of the poll after it clung to the top spot for three weeks, with Purdue falling Sunday at Northwestern moving it to No. 3 in the latest rankings.

Houston, ranked No. 2 this week, also earned 15 first-place votes along with Alabama but gathered just 775 total points in the poll to Alabama's 782. Purdue received one first-place vote despite dropping two spots, and Virginia -- ranked No. 6 this week -- inexplicably received the other.

Coaches may not have been on top of their game this week it appears because in addition to Virginia earning a first-place vote, Texas, which ranks No. 5 this week, stayed two spots ahead of Kansas despite KU winning over Texas by eight points a week ago. Among Big 12 teams, it was actually Baylor as the biggest riser in moving up three spots into the top 10 at No. 9. That equaled the biggest rise among new top 10 teams this week along with UCLA and Virginia, which also improved positioning three spots to No. 4 and No. 6, respectively.

Texas A&M was the biggest riser in the poll in jumping nine spots to earn its first ranking in the Coaches Poll all season at No. 25. Miami and Creighton were close seconds, with each moving up seven spots to No. 13 and No. 19, respectively.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Northwestern 54; FAU 49; Illinois 41; Pittsburgh 35; Rutgers 21; Clemson 21; Maryland 20; Oklahoma State 15; Missouri 15; Nevada 13; Auburn 13; Duke 12; Iowa 4; Charleston 2; Oral Roberts 1.

Dropped out: No. 24 Clemson; No. 24 Duke