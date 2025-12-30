alabama-top-25.jpg
CBS Sports graphic

The SEC, through eight weeks of this season, once again rates as the sport's best conference, according to KenPom.com, even though there's only one SEC school in KenPom's top 10. What that suggests is that whatever the league might lack in true national-championship contenders is offset by depth and the fact that there are zero SEC teams outside of KenPom's top 90.

No other conference checks that box.

So who will win the SEC?

We did a Dribble Handoff on the subject the week before Christmas. Six people delivered four different answers with Florida getting the most votes.

I went with Alabama.

How Baylor landed ex-NBA pick James Nnaji and what coaches are saying about the controversial acquisition
Kyle Boone
How Baylor landed ex-NBA pick James Nnaji and what coaches are saying about the controversial acquisition

Regardless of whether that'll prove right or wrong, the Crimson Tide certainly looked the part during Monday night's 102-78 beatdown of Yale inside Coleman Coliseum -- and that they did it without the services of their best player, Labaron Philon, was especially impressive. The sophomore guard, who is averaging a team-high 21.9 points, missed the game with a leg injury that Alabama coach Nate Oats said he suffered in the previous contest against Kennesaw State.

"I think it's pretty likely he plays Saturday [against Kentucky] -- but I don't want to say for sure," Oats said. "It's definitely not super-serious, but he couldn't play in the game now."

Alabama is No. 15 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Michigan remains No. 1 for the 21st consecutive day. As Oats noted, next up for the Crimson Tide is Saturday's SEC opener against Kentucky. Both teams will enter on winning streaks -- Kentucky's is four games long, Alabama's is three.

The Wildcats are 21st in the Top 25 And 1.

Alabama-Kentucky will tip at noon ET.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Michigan Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 112-71 win over McNeese. The Wolverines' next game is Friday against USC. -- 12-0
2 Arizona Koa Peat finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's 99-71 win over South Dakota State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Utah. -- 13-0
3 Iowa St. Joshua Jefferson finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 89-61 win over Houston Christian. The Cyclones' next game is Friday against West Virginia. -- 13-0
4 UConn Alex Karaban finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 72-54 win at DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Xavier. -- 12-1
5 BYU AJ Dybantsa finished with 33 points and 10 assists in Monday's 109-81 win over Eastern Washington. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Kansas State. -- 12-1
6 Purdue Fletcher Loyer finished with 19 points and two steals in Monday's 101-60 win over Kent State. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday at Wisconsin. -- 12-1
7 Gonzaga Tyon Grant-Foster finished with 18 points and four blocks in Sunday's 96-56 win over Pepperdine. The Zags' next game is Tuesday at San Diego. -- 13-1
8 Duke Nikolas Khamenia missed five of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 82-81 loss to Texas Tech. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Georgia Tech. -- 11-1
9 Michigan St. Jeremy Fears finished with 21 points and 11 assists in Monday's 114-97 win over Cornell. The Spartans' next game is Friday at Nebraska. -- 12-1
10 N. Carolina Caleb Wilson finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 99-51 win over East Carolina. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday against Florida State. -- 12-1
11 Kansas Flory Bidunga finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 90-61 win over Davidson. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at UCF. -- 10-3
12 Houston Kingston Flemings finished with 15 points and five assists in Monday's 69-60 win over Middle Tennessee. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Cincinnati. -- 12-1
13 Nebraska Braden Frager finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 78-55 win over North Dakota. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday against New Hampshire. -- 12-0
14 Vanderbilt Tyler Tanner finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Monday's 96-53 win over New Haven. The Commodores' next game is Saturday at South Carolina. -- 13-0
15 Alabama Aden Holloway finished with 26 points and seven assists in Monday's 102-78 win over Yale. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Kentucky. -- 10-3
16 Arkansas Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 17 points and six assists in Monday's 103-74 win over James Madison. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Tennessee. -- 10-3
17 Illinois Jack Davis finished with 15 points and one block in Monday's 90-55 win over Southern. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Penn State. -- 10-3
18 Texas Tech Christian Anderson finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 87-57 win over Winthrop. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State. -- 10-3
19 Tennessee Ja'Kobi Gillespie finished with 15 points and nine assists in Sunday's 94-52 win over Gardner-Webb. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against South Carolina State. -- 9-3
20 Louisville Sananda Fru finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 94-54 win over Montana. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Cal. -- 10-2
21 Kentucky Kam Williams finished with 26 points and one steal in Tuesday's 99-85 win over Bellarmine. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Alabama. -- 9-4
22 Iowa Bennett Stirtz finished with 22 points and eight assists in Monday's 90-62 win over UMass Lowell. The Hawkeyes' next game is Saturday against UCLA. -- 11-2
23 Virginia Thijs De Ridder finished with 27 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 95-51 win over American. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday at Virginia Tech. -- 11-1
24 LSU Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 22 points and 12 assists in Monday's 90-62 win over Southern Miss. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M. -- 12-1
25 Auburn Kevin Overton finished with 23 points and four steals in Monday's 106-65 win over Queens University. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Georgia. -- 9-4
26 St. John's Zuby Ejiofor finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 85-59 win over Harvard. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday at Georgetown. -- 8-4