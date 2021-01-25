A basketball renaissance is being realized in Alabama under coach Nate Oats, and the culmination of a wildly successful season -- in which it has won nine straight and leads the SEC regular season race by three games -- has now reached a climax. The team checks in at No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 released Monday, its first time to crack the top-10 of the poll since January 1997 and the highest jump of any team in the poll this week.

The Crimson Tide (13-3, 8-0 SEC) haven't lost a game since mid-December, and their rise up the rankings this week was fueled by an impressive 30 point road win over LSU and an eight point win at home over Mississippi State. During their winning streak they have also knocked off then-No. 7 Tennessee as well as Auburn and Kentucky on the road.

As for the very top of the rankings, Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova once again held steady at 1, 2 and 3, respectively, but there was a shakeup in the top five. Michigan jumped from No. 7 to No. 4 to replace Iowa, who fell to No. 7. Texas stayed at No. 5. Other notable risers include Virginia moving up from No. 13 to No. 8 and Texas Tech jumping from No. 12 to No. 10.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Gonzaga (61) 15-0 1,597 1 2 Baylor (3) 14-0 1,539 2 3 Villanova 10-1 1,459 3 4 Michigan 13-1 1,376 7 5 Texas 11-2 1,341 5 6 Houston 13-1 1,281 8 7 Iowa 12-3 1,214 4 8 Virginia 10-2 1,067 13 9 Alabama 13-3 1,039 18 10 Texas Tech 11-4 954 12 11 West Virginia 10-4 869 14 12 Missouri 10-2 833 19 13 Ohio State 12-4 810 15 14 Wisconsin 12-4 757 10 15 Kansas 10-5 665 9 16 Florida State 9-2 656 NR 17 Creighton 11-4 640 11 18 Tennessee 10-3 638 6 19 Illinois 10-5 415 22 20 Virginia Tech 11-3 242 16 21 Minnesota 11-5 223 17 22 Saint Louis 7-1 218 25 23 UCLA 12-3 157 24 24 Oklahoma 9-4 151 NR 25 Louisville 10-3 117 NR

Others receiving votes: Boise State 108, Drake 75, Colorado 59, USC 50, Oklahoma St. 49, Oregon 49, Florida 37, UConn 20, Winthrop 16, Xavier 14, Loyola-Chicago 12, BYU 11, Purdue 11, Belmont 9, Clemson 8, Saint Bonaventure 6, Toledo 4, Arizona 4.

