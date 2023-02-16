Alabama moved to No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings on Monday morning. Two days later, on Wednesday night, the Crimson Tide lost 68-59 at Tennessee, causing another shakeup that led to Purdue sliding back to the top spot.

My top three is now Purdue, Houston and Alabama in that order.

Put simply, Alabama taking a fourth loss at a place where Kentucky and Missouri have both won reestablished Purdue as the program with what is clearly the sport's best body of work. Yes, the Boilermakers lost their most recent game -- at Northwestern last Sunday -- but they're still 9-3 in Quadrant-1 opportunities with zero additional losses. The only school with more Q1 wins than Purdue is Kansas, but the Jayhawks have two more losses than the Boilermakers. The only schools that can match Purdue's nine Q1 wins are Texas and Baylor, but both the Longhorns and Bears have three more losses than the Boilermakers.

Will Purdue still be No. 1 on Friday morning?

That depends on whether Matt Painter's Boilermakers win Thursday night at Maryland, where they opened as just 2-point favorites. (FYI: UCLA, which is No. 5 in the Top 25 And 1, is the only school to win at Maryland so far this season.) If Purdue loses in front of what will be a wild crowd inside the XFINITY Center, Houston would then move to No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 on Friday morning, provided Kelvin Sampson's Cougars don't slip-up at SMU on Thursday night.

