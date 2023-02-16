Alabama moved to No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings on Monday morning. Two days later, on Wednesday night, the Crimson Tide lost 68-59 at Tennessee, causing another shakeup that led to Purdue sliding back to the top spot.
My top three is now Purdue, Houston and Alabama in that order.
Put simply, Alabama taking a fourth loss at a place where Kentucky and Missouri have both won reestablished Purdue as the program with what is clearly the sport's best body of work. Yes, the Boilermakers lost their most recent game -- at Northwestern last Sunday -- but they're still 9-3 in Quadrant-1 opportunities with zero additional losses. The only school with more Q1 wins than Purdue is Kansas, but the Jayhawks have two more losses than the Boilermakers. The only schools that can match Purdue's nine Q1 wins are Texas and Baylor, but both the Longhorns and Bears have three more losses than the Boilermakers.
Will Purdue still be No. 1 on Friday morning?
That depends on whether Matt Painter's Boilermakers win Thursday night at Maryland, where they opened as just 2-point favorites. (FYI: UCLA, which is No. 5 in the Top 25 And 1, is the only school to win at Maryland so far this season.) If Purdue loses in front of what will be a wild crowd inside the XFINITY Center, Houston would then move to No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 on Friday morning, provided Kelvin Sampson's Cougars don't slip-up at SMU on Thursday night.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer combined to go 2 of 13 from the field in Sunday's 64-58 loss at Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Maryland.
|1
|23-3
|2
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 25 points and two assists in Wednesday's 80-42 win over Tulsa. The Cougars' next game is Thursday at SMU.
|1
|23-2
|3
Alabama
|Noah Clowney missed seven of the nine shots he attempted in Wednesday's 68-59 loss at Tennessee.The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Georgia.
|2
|22-4
|4
Kansas
|Gradey Dick finished with 26 points and three assists in Tuesday's 87-76 win at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Baylor.
|--
|21-5
|5
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 70-63 win at Oregon. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Stanford.
|--
|21-4
|6
Baylor
|LJ Cryer finished with 26 points and one rebound in Monday's 79-67 win over West Virginia. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|20-6
|7
Texas
|Timmy Allen was held to just two points in Monday's 74-67 loss at Texas Tech. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|--
|20-6
|8
Virginia
|Kihei Clark finished with 14 points and six assists in Wednesday's 61-58 win at Louisville. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Notre Dame.
|--
|20-4
|9
Arizona
|Arizona allowed the Cardinal to shoot 61.1% from the field in Saturday's 88-79 loss at Stanford. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Utah.
|--
|22-4
|10
Gonzaga
|Julian Strawther finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 88-81 win over BYU. The Zags' next game is Thursday at Loyola Marymount.
|--
|21-5
|11
Marquette
|Stevie Mitchell finished with 17 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 69-68 win over Xavier. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday at Creighton.
|--
|21-6
|12
Xavier
|Adam Kunkel missed eight of the 11 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 69-68 loss at Marquette. The Musketeers' next game is Saturday against DePaul.
|--
|19-7
|13
Miami
|Nijel Pack finished with 23 points and two steals in Monday's 80-72 win at North Carolina. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest.
|--
|21-5
|14
Tennessee
|Santiago Vescovi finished with 15 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 68-59 win over Alabama. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Kentucky.
|2
|20-6
|15
Iowa St.
|Aljaz Kunc finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 70-59 win over TCU. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Kansas State.
|--
|17-8
|16
Kansas St.
|Markquis Nowell finished with 14 points and six assists in Tuesday's 79-65 loss at Oklahoma. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|2
|19-7
|17
Saint Mary's
|Logan Johnson finished with 34 points and six assists in Saturday's 81-64 win at Portland. The Gaels' next game is Thursday at San Diego.
|--
|22-5
|18
San Diego St
|Matt Bradley finished with 10 points and three assists in Wednesday's 45-43 win at Fresno State. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday against Colorado State.
|--
|21-5
|19
FAU
|Alijah Martin finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 90-85 overtime win over Louisiana Tech. The Owls' next game is Thursday at Middle Tennessee.
|--
|24-2
|20
Northwestern
|Boo Buie finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 64-62 win over Indiana. The Wildcats' next game is Sunday against Iowa.
|3
|19-7
|21
Indiana
|Miller Kopp finished 1 of 6 from the field in Wednesday's 64-62 loss at Northwestern. The Hoosiers' next game is Saturday against Illinois.
|1
|18-8
|22
UConn
|Adama Sanogo missed 10 of the 17 shots he attempted in Saturday's 56-53 loss at Creighton. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Seton Hall.
|1
|19-7
|23
Nevada
|Will Baker finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Friday's 77-66 win over Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Saturday at Utah State.
|1
|20-6
|24
Providence
|Devin Carter finished with 25 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 94-86 double-overtime win over Creighton. The Friars' next game is Saturday against Villanova.
|--
|19-7
|25
Creighton
|Baylor Scheierman missed 10 of the 12 3-pointers he attempted in Tuesday's 94-86 double-overtime loss at Providence. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday at St. John's.
|--
|17-9
|26
Pittsburgh
|Blake Hinson finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 77-58 win over Boston College. The Panthers' next game is Saturday at Virginia Tech.
|--
|19-7