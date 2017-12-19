College basketball rankings: Alkins, Ayton have Arizona looking like Arizona again
Yet Arizona State clearly remains the highest-ranked Pac-12 team in CBS Sports Top 25 (and one)
DeAndre Ayton scored 25 points in 26 minutes to lead Arizona to an 83-53 victory over North Dakota State late Monday that extended the Wildcats' winning streak to six games. So Sean Miller's team is now 9-3 on the season, which isn't great. But things sure seem a lot better these days than they did last month when Arizona lost to NC State, SMU and Purdue in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Rawle Alkins being healthy obviously helps.
The sophomore guard has played in Arizona's past three games and is averaging 14.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. He's among the reasons the Wildcats are ranked 19th in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). They play UConn this weekend. Then, on Dec. 30, they'll host Arizona State -- which is 10-0 and No. 2 in the Top 25 (and one) -- in a massive game at the McKale Center.
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats own wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Temple. Eight of their 11 wins have come by double-digits.
|--
|11-0
|2
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features four top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and Xavier. ASU will open Pac-12 play Dec. 30 at Arizona.
|--
|10-0
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won nine straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. Their resume features wins over North Carolina, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Rutgers.
|--
|11-1
|4
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels have won five straight since losing to Michigan State. They own wins over Tennessee, Arkansas and Michigan.
|--
|10-1
|5
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats have won seven straight since losing to Kansas. UK's remaining non-league games are against UCLA, Louisville and West Virginia.
|--
|9-1
|6
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes' perfect record features just one top-50 KenPom win. They won't play another top-50 team until they host Florida State on Jan. 7.
|--
|9-0
|7
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Arizona. They have four top-55 KenPom victories - among them a 23-point win over West Virginia.
|--
|9-1
|8
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 10 straight games since their season-opening loss to Texas A&M. They own victories over Virginia, Missouri and UCF.
|--
|9-1
|9
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. They have the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating.
|--
|9-1
|10
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are the only school in the top 15 of the Top 25 (and one) with a loss to a sub-75 KenPom team. On the flip side, Duke has three top-35 KenPom wins.
|--
|11-1
|11
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs have won 16 consecutive games dating to last season. They own wins over SMU, Nevada and St. Bonaventure.
|--
|11-0
|12
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won five straight games since losing to Arizona State. They'll play at Northern Iowa on Friday.
|--
|10-1
|13
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners have beaten Wichita State, USC and Oregon. Trae Young is averaging 28.8 points and 8.9 assists in 32.7 minutes per game.
|--
|8-1
|14
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' two losses are to Oklahoma and Notre Dame. They own wins over Baylor, Oklahoma State and Marquette.
|--
|8-2
|15
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won three straight games since losing to Villanova. They own wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State.
|--
|10-2
|16
|Tennessee
|The Vols' two losses are single-digit losses to Villanova and North Carolina. Their best win is an OT victory over Purdue.
|--
|7-2
|17
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won seven straight games since losing to Western Kentucky. The have six top-60 KenPom victories.
|--
|11-2
|18
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are one of only four teams in the top 20 of the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-75 KenPom loss. The others are Duke, Purdue and Arizona.
|--
|9-2
|19
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won six straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Their best win is a semi-home victory over Texas A&M.
|--
|9-3
|20
|Florida State
|The Seminoles' lone loss is a single-point loss to Oklahoma State. They own wins over Florida and Rutgers.
|--
|10-1
|21
|Baylor
|The Bears have beaten Creighton and Wisconsin. Their two losses are to teams (Xavier, Wichita State) ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|9-2
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with USC Upstate.
|--
|9-2
|23
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' only loss is a loss to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden. They've beaten Nevada and Northwestern.
|--
|9-1
|24
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats recorded their first top-60 KenPom win Saturday at UCLA. Their two losses are to Xavier and Florida.
|--
|9-2
|25
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks own wins over Oklahoma and Minnesota. They've won three straight games since losing at Houston.
|--
|8-2
|26
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates' five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Rutgers. Their resume features wins over Texas Tech and at Louisville.
|--
|9-2
