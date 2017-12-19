College basketball rankings: Alkins, Ayton have Arizona looking like Arizona again

1 Villanova The Wildcats own wins over Gonzaga, Tennessee and Temple. Eight of their 11 wins have come by double-digits. -- 11-0

2 Arizona State The Sun Devils' perfect record features four top-50 KenPom wins -- among them victories over Kansas and Xavier. ASU will open Pac-12 play Dec. 30 at Arizona. -- 10-0

3 Michigan State The Spartans have won nine straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. Their resume features wins over North Carolina, Notre Dame, Nebraska and Rutgers. -- 11-1

4 North Carolina The Tar Heels have won five straight since losing to Michigan State. They own wins over Tennessee, Arkansas and Michigan. -- 10-1

5 Kentucky The Wildcats have won seven straight since losing to Kansas. UK's remaining non-league games are against UCLA, Louisville and West Virginia. -- 9-1

6 Miami (Fla.) The Hurricanes' perfect record features just one top-50 KenPom win. They won't play another top-50 team until they host Florida State on Jan. 7. -- 9-0

7 Texas A&M The Aggies' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Arizona. They have four top-55 KenPom victories - among them a 23-point win over West Virginia. -- 9-1

8 West Virginia The Mountaineers have won 10 straight games since their season-opening loss to Texas A&M. They own victories over Virginia, Missouri and UCF. -- 9-1

9 Virginia The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. They have the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating. -- 9-1

10 Duke The Blue Devils are the only school in the top 15 of the Top 25 (and one) with a loss to a sub-75 KenPom team. On the flip side, Duke has three top-35 KenPom wins. -- 11-1

11 TCU The Horned Frogs have won 16 consecutive games dating to last season. They own wins over SMU, Nevada and St. Bonaventure. -- 11-0

12 Xavier The Musketeers have won five straight games since losing to Arizona State. They'll play at Northern Iowa on Friday. -- 10-1

13 Oklahoma The Sooners have beaten Wichita State, USC and Oregon. Trae Young is averaging 28.8 points and 8.9 assists in 32.7 minutes per game. -- 8-1

14 Wichita State The Shockers' two losses are to Oklahoma and Notre Dame. They own wins over Baylor, Oklahoma State and Marquette. -- 8-2

15 Gonzaga The Zags have won three straight games since losing to Villanova. They own wins over Creighton, Texas and Ohio State. -- 10-2

16 Tennessee The Vols' two losses are single-digit losses to Villanova and North Carolina. Their best win is an OT victory over Purdue. -- 7-2

17 Purdue The Boilermakers have won seven straight games since losing to Western Kentucky. The have six top-60 KenPom victories. -- 11-2

18 Kansas The Jayhawks are one of only four teams in the top 20 of the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-75 KenPom loss. The others are Duke, Purdue and Arizona. -- 9-2

19 Arizona The Wildcats have won six straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Their best win is a semi-home victory over Texas A&M. -- 9-3

20 Florida State The Seminoles' lone loss is a single-point loss to Oklahoma State. They own wins over Florida and Rutgers. -- 10-1

21 Baylor The Bears have beaten Creighton and Wisconsin. Their two losses are to teams (Xavier, Wichita State) ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 (and one). -- 9-2

22 Creighton The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with USC Upstate. -- 9-2

23 Texas Tech The Red Raiders' only loss is a loss to Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden. They've beaten Nevada and Northwestern. -- 9-1

24 Cincinnati The Bearcats recorded their first top-60 KenPom win Saturday at UCLA. Their two losses are to Xavier and Florida. -- 9-2

25 Arkansas The Razorbacks own wins over Oklahoma and Minnesota. They've won three straight games since losing at Houston. -- 8-2