College basketball rankings: All eyes on Trae Young when Oklahoma faces Kansas
The Sooners and freshman Trae Young try to snap a two-game skid when they face the Jayhawks
Oklahoma's Trae Young is the clear frontrunner for National Player of the Year. The freshman point guard is leading the nation in points (30.5) and assists (9.7). But, undeniably, he's been less-than-great recently.
Young has taken 60 shots in the past two games. He's missed 38 of them and also committed 19 turnovers. Unsurprisingly, the result is a two-game losing streak. So all eyes will be on him when Oklahoma plays Kansas on Tuesday night inside the Lloyd Noble Center.
Will Young shoot 39 times again?
Or will he dial it back a bit?
If Young leads Oklahoma to a win, the criticism, as light as it's been, will likely cease. But the alternative is a three-game losing streak that'll have folks wondering if the Sooners are more fun than good. Kansas enters ranked No. 5 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Oklahoma is No. 10. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|Fourteen of the Wildcats' 18 wins have come by double-digits, among them victories over Xavier and Gonzaga. Villanova's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Butler.
|--
|18-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won 10 straight games since losing at West Virginia. Their resume features wins over North Carolina and Rhode Island.
|--
|18-1
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume includes five top-50 KenPom wins, among them victories over Michigan State and Florida. Both of Duke's losses came in true road games.
|--
|17-2
|4
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 15 straight games since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and Western Kentucky in November. Fifteen of Purdue's 19 wins are double-digit wins.
|--
|19-2
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Oklahoma. They're 6-1 in the Big 12 and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|16-3
|6
|Michigan State
|The Spartans are 3-3 against top-50 KenPom teams. Their best win is a double-digit victory over North Carolina.
|1
|18-3
|7
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won three straight games since losing at Villanova. Their resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-55 losses.
|1
|18-3
|8
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses. Next up is Saturday's game with Kentucky.
|2
|16-4
|9
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats have won 10 straight games since losing consecutive games to Xavier and Florida. They're 6-0 in the AAC and in possession of a two-game lead in the league standings.
|1
|17-2
|10
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features five top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-50 loss. They'll take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game with Kansas.
|1
|14-4
|11
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features six top-50 KenPom wins and only one sub-50 loss. They're 4-1 in their past five games.
|2
|16-5
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' resume features five top-40 KenPom wins and just one sub-45 loss. They're 1-3 since Zach Smith broke a bone in his foot.
|--
|15-4
|13
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels' 14-game winning streak features victories at Gonzaga and BYU. Their resume includes three top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|19-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-25 loss. Their best win is a 27-point victory over Ohio State.
|--
|17-4
|15
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes are 13-1 in their past 14 games. The lone loss in that stretch is a neutral-court loss to North Carolina.
|--
|18-4
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won four straight games since losing at Colorado. Their resume includes two top-50 KenPom wins and two sub-60 losses.
|--
|16-4
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers are off to their best start since they opened 19-2 in the 2008-09 season. Their resume features five top-40 KenPom wins.
|--
|16-3
|18
|Auburn
|The Tigers overcame a 16-point deficit Saturday to beat Georgia. Auburn is 15-1 in its past 16 games with wins over Tennessee and Arkansas.
|--
|17-2
|19
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume features three top-35 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They're one of only two teams to beat Purdue.
|--
|13-5
|20
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They'll try to snap a two-game losing streak Thursday against UCF.
|--
|15-4
|21
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs' resume features four top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-45 losses. They own wins over West Virginia and Nevada.
|2
|15-5
|22
|Florida
|The Gators are 8-1 in their past nine games with wins at Texas A&M, Missouri and Kentucky. They're alone atop the SEC standings but in possession of a resume with two sub-80 losses.
|1
|14-5
|23
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils started the season 12-0 but are just 3-4 in their past seven games. Their resume features double-digit wins over Kansas and Xavier.
|1
|15-4
|24
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's resume features two top-50 KenPom wins and just one sub-25 loss. Nevada will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Wyoming.
|--
|18-3
|25
|Rhode Island
|The Rams will take a 10-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Fordham. They're 7-0 in the Atlantic 10 and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|15-3
|26
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 10-2 in their past 12 games. Their resume features wins over Michigan State, Texas, Maryland and UCLA.
|--
|17-5
