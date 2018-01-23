College basketball rankings: All eyes on Trae Young when Oklahoma faces Kansas

Oklahoma's Trae Young is the clear frontrunner for National Player of the Year. The freshman point guard is leading the nation in points (30.5) and assists (9.7). But, undeniably, he's been less-than-great recently.

Young has taken 60 shots in the past two games. He's missed 38 of them and also committed 19 turnovers. Unsurprisingly, the result is a two-game losing streak. So all eyes will be on him when Oklahoma plays Kansas on Tuesday night inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

Will Young shoot 39 times again?

Or will he dial it back a bit?

If Young leads Oklahoma to a win, the criticism, as light as it's been, will likely cease. But the alternative is a three-game losing streak that'll have folks wondering if the Sooners are more fun than good. Kansas enters ranked No. 5 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Oklahoma is No. 10. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.

Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and one)