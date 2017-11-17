College basketball rankings: Allonzo Trier a big reason Arizona is No. 2 in Top 25 (and 1)

The CBS Sports Preseason First Team All-Americans were Villanova's Jaylen Brunson, Kansas' Devonte' Graham, Michigan State's Miles Bridges, Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. and Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson. Nothing embarrassing about that. But let the record show my personal First Team, the one I submitted, looked like this:

Guard : Jalen Brunson (Villanova)



: Jalen Brunson (Villanova) Guard : Allonzo Trier (Arizona)



: Allonzo Trier (Arizona) Forward : Miles Bridges (Michigan State)



: Miles Bridges (Michigan State) Forward : Michael Porter (Missouri)



: Michael Porter (Missouri) Forward: Marvin Bagley (Duke)



Simply put, my vote for Trier looks terrific so far. The junior guard took nine shots Thursday night, made eight and finished with a game-high 28 points in Arizona's 91-59 victory over Cal State Bakersfield. Add it to Arizona's other two box scores and Trier is now averaging 30.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists -- while shooting 70.0 percent from the field and 58.8 percent from 3-point range -- for an undefeated team that very much looks worthy of its preseason ranking.

Arizona remains No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.