College basketball rankings: Allonzo Trier a big reason Arizona is No. 2 in Top 25 (and 1)
The Wildcats' junior guard looks pretty good so far.
The CBS Sports Preseason First Team All-Americans were Villanova's Jaylen Brunson, Kansas' Devonte' Graham, Michigan State's Miles Bridges, Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. and Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson. Nothing embarrassing about that. But let the record show my personal First Team, the one I submitted, looked like this:
- Guard: Jalen Brunson (Villanova)
- Guard: Allonzo Trier (Arizona)
- Forward: Miles Bridges (Michigan State)
- Forward: Michael Porter (Missouri)
- Forward: Marvin Bagley (Duke)
Simply put, my vote for Trier looks terrific so far. The junior guard took nine shots Thursday night, made eight and finished with a game-high 28 points in Arizona's 91-59 victory over Cal State Bakersfield. Add it to Arizona's other two box scores and Trier is now averaging 30.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists -- while shooting 70.0 percent from the field and 58.8 percent from 3-point range -- for an undefeated team that very much looks worthy of its preseason ranking.
Arizona remains No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Grayson Allen scored a career-high 37 points in Tuesday's win over Michigan State. The Blue Devils won that game despite playing the final 30 minutes without Marvin Bagley, who suffered an eye injury that sidelined him.
|--
|3-0
|2
|
|DeAndre Ayton has recorded three double-doubles in three games. The freshman forward is averaging 18.7 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.
|--
|3-0
|3
|
|The Jayhawks beat Kentucky late Tuesday despite missing 20 of the 28 3-pointers they attempted. Udoka Azubuike led KU with 13 points and eight rebounds in 34 minutes.
|--
|2-0
|4
|
|The Spartans lost to top-ranked Duke Tuesday primarily because they let the Blue Devils grab 25 offensive rebounds. Michigan State only finished with 23 defensive rebounds in the game.
|--
|1-1
|5
|
|Shaq Morris finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's win over Charleston. The 6-8 post player is averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|6
|
|The Wildcats suffered their first loss Tuesday when they turned the ball over 18 times against Kansas. Freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had six turnovers in 27 minutes off the bench.
|--
|2-1
|7
|
|The Wildcats made 13 3-pointers in Tuesday's victory over Nicholls. Mikal Bridges, who finished with a game-high 23 points, was responsible for four of the 3-pointers.
|--
|2-0
|8
|
|Bennie Boatwright finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Monday's win over North Dakota State. The Trojans held De'Anthony Melton out for the second consecutive game.
|--
|2-0
|9
|
|Rice transfer Egor Koulechov got 13 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 108-68 win over North Florida. He's averaging 23.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|10
|
|Bruce Brown was one of three Miami starters to score 15 points in Thursday's 90-59 win over Florida A&M. Chris Lykes added 13 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|11
|
|Joel Berry missed 10 of the 11 shots he took in Wednesday's 93-81 win over Bucknell. It was Berry's first time on the court in a game since breaking his hand in the preseason.
|--
|2-0
|12
|
|Bonzie Colson got 27 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win over Mount St. Mary's. Rex Pflueger added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|13
|
|Jordan Murphy got 18 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 107-81 victory over Niagara. The junior forward is averaging 25.3 points and 13.3 rebounds through three games.
|--
|3-0
|14
|
|The Bearcats have scored at least 97 points in all three games this season. Jaron Cumberland is averaging a team-high 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
|--
|3-0
|15
|
|Freshman Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points in 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 106-69 victory over Howard. The Zags made 14 3-pointers in the game.
|--
|2-0
|16
|
|Manu Lecomte scored 23 points on 10 field goal attempts in Monday's blowout of Texas A&M-Corpus Christie. The senior guard was 10-of-10 from the free throw line.
|--
|2-0
|17
|
|David Padgett got his first career win as a head coach Sunday when the Cardinals overcame a second-half deficit to beat George Mason. Deng Adel finished with a game-high 20 points.
|--
|1-0
|18
|
|Collin Sexton made his debut Tuesday and finished with 22 points and five assists in a win over Lipscomb. John Petty added 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.
|--
|2-0
|19
|
|The Bruins needed overtime Wednesday to get past Central Arkansas. Aaron Holiday finished with a team-high 24 points in UCLA's 106-101 victory.
|--
|2-0
|20
|
|Calvin Hermanson scored 22 points on 10 field goal attempts in Wednesday's 76-57 win over Cal State Fullerton. The junior forward is averaging 20.7 points through three games.
|--
|3-0
|21
|
|Trevon Bluiett scored a game-high 25 points in Thursday's 90-70 win at Wisconsin. He's averaging 25.3 points and 7.7 rebounds through two games.
|--
|3-0
|22
|
|The Aggies had the nation's most impressive victory Friday - specifically a 23-point destruction of West Virginia. Admon Gilder and Tyler Davis each scored 23 points.
|--
|1-0
|23
|
|The Boilermakers shot 57.1 percent from the field in Tuesday's win at Marquette. Isaac Haas led Purdue with a team-high 22 points in just 20 minutes.
|--
|3-0
|24
|
|Angel Delgado got 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 84-68 victory over Indiana. The senior center has three double-doubles in three games.
|--
|3-0
|25
|
|Desmond Bane had 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in Monday's win over Tennessee Tech. Jaylen Fisher added 11 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|26
|
|The Mountaineers' lone loss came to a Texas A&M team ranked higher than them in the Top 25 (and one). James Bolden is averaging a team-high 17.5 points.
|1
|1-1
