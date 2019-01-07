College basketball rankings: AP Top 25 Poll has Duke still at No. 1, Gonzaga jumps back in the top five

Three new teams jump into this week's AP Top 25 Poll, led by Iowa State's appearance at No. 20

The latest AP Poll was released Monday, and though the top four teams remain the same, there's a lot of fluctuation in the first rankings of 2019. 

Kansas' loss at Iowa State allowed Gonzaga to jump into the top five, while the Jayhawks and the Nevada Wolf Pack both fell after taking road losses over the weekend. Iowa State's home win against shorthanded Kansas was good enough to put the 12-2 Cyclones into the rankings for the first time this season. Kansas is now No. 7.

Kentucky's road loss to Alabama hurt the Wildcats but not too much: John Calipari's team is still ranked and only dropped five places week-over-week. As the voting tallies show, there is not a lot of separation between Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia amongst the top four. Duke is still ahead in overall No. 1-place votes, though.

AP Top 25

RankSchoolRecordPointsPrevious
1 Duke (37) 12-1 1,535 1
2 Michigan (9) 15-0 1,499 2
3 Tennessee (13) 12-1 1,481 3
4 Virginia (5) 13-0 1,471 4
5 Gonzaga14-2 1,3197
6 Michigan State13-21,2918
7 Kansas12-2 1,1595
8 Texas Tech13-1 1,10911
9 Virginia Tech13-1 1,09310
10 Nevada14-1 9206
11 Auburn11-291912
12 North Carolina11-388915
13 Florida State12-28799
14 Mississippi State12-168317
15 North Carolina State13-167418
16 Ohio State12-262014
17 Houston15-0 56519
18 Kentucky10-352013
19 Buffalo13-143420
20 Iowa State12-2344NR
21 Marquette12-3 34016
22 Indiana12-324521
23 Oklahoma12-224323
24 St. John's14-1221NR
25 TCU12-199NR

Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1.

CBS Sports Senior Writer

Matt Norlander is a national award-winning senior writer who has been with CBS Sports since 2010. He's in his ninth season reporting on college basketball for CBS, and also covers the NBA Draft, the Olympics... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories