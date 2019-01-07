College basketball rankings: AP Top 25 Poll has Duke still at No. 1, Gonzaga jumps back in the top five
Three new teams jump into this week's AP Top 25 Poll, led by Iowa State's appearance at No. 20
The latest AP Poll was released Monday, and though the top four teams remain the same, there's a lot of fluctuation in the first rankings of 2019.
Kansas' loss at Iowa State allowed Gonzaga to jump into the top five, while the Jayhawks and the Nevada Wolf Pack both fell after taking road losses over the weekend. Iowa State's home win against shorthanded Kansas was good enough to put the 12-2 Cyclones into the rankings for the first time this season. Kansas is now No. 7.
Kentucky's road loss to Alabama hurt the Wildcats but not too much: John Calipari's team is still ranked and only dropped five places week-over-week. As the voting tallies show, there is not a lot of separation between Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia amongst the top four. Duke is still ahead in overall No. 1-place votes, though.
AP Top 25
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Duke (37)
|12-1
|1,535
|1
|2
|Michigan (9)
|15-0
|1,499
|2
|3
|Tennessee (13)
|12-1
|1,481
|3
|4
|Virginia (5)
|13-0
|1,471
|4
|5
|Gonzaga
|14-2
|1,319
|7
|6
|Michigan State
|13-2
|1,291
|8
|7
|Kansas
|12-2
|1,159
|5
|8
|Texas Tech
|13-1
|1,109
|11
|9
|Virginia Tech
|13-1
|1,093
|10
|10
|Nevada
|14-1
|920
|6
|11
|Auburn
|11-2
|919
|12
|12
|North Carolina
|11-3
|889
|15
|13
|Florida State
|12-2
|879
|9
|14
|Mississippi State
|12-1
|683
|17
|15
|North Carolina State
|13-1
|674
|18
|16
|Ohio State
|12-2
|620
|14
|17
|Houston
|15-0
|565
|19
|18
|Kentucky
|10-3
|520
|13
|19
|Buffalo
|13-1
|434
|20
|20
|Iowa State
|12-2
|344
|NR
|21
|Marquette
|12-3
|340
|16
|22
|Indiana
|12-3
|245
|21
|23
|Oklahoma
|12-2
|243
|23
|24
|St. John's
|14-1
|221
|NR
|25
|TCU
|12-1
|99
|NR
Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee remains No. 1
Rick Barnes' Vols are 12-1 with 11 double-digit victories
-
Podcast: Three unbeaten teams left
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss weekend losses from Kansas and Kentucky
-
Kansas C to have season-ending surgery
The 7-1 junior tore a ligament in his right hand during Friday's practice
-
How to watch: Indiana vs. Michigan
The Wolverines and Hoosiers will clash Sunday afternoon in Ann Arbor
-
Top 25 And 1: Nevada drops to No. 14
The Wolf Pack lost by 27 despite being a 14-point favorite
-
New Mexico hands No. 6 Nevada 1st loss
The Wolf Pack were projected to be the last unbeaten in college hoops -- then the Lobos blew...