College basketball rankings: AP Top 25 Poll has Duke still at No. 1, Gonzaga jumps back in the top five

The latest AP Poll was released Monday, and though the top four teams remain the same, there's a lot of fluctuation in the first rankings of 2019.

Kansas' loss at Iowa State allowed Gonzaga to jump into the top five, while the Jayhawks and the Nevada Wolf Pack both fell after taking road losses over the weekend. Iowa State's home win against shorthanded Kansas was good enough to put the 12-2 Cyclones into the rankings for the first time this season. Kansas is now No. 7.

Kentucky's road loss to Alabama hurt the Wildcats but not too much: John Calipari's team is still ranked and only dropped five places week-over-week. As the voting tallies show, there is not a lot of separation between Duke, Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia amongst the top four. Duke is still ahead in overall No. 1-place votes, though.

AP Top 25

Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1.