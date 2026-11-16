For the first time this season, there was a significant shakeup in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday after just one team ranked inside the top 10 of the preseason poll lost during the first week. Among the highlights of last week: Michigan State recording a wire-to-wire win over Duke, Kansas flexing its muscles during a win over Kentucky in the second leg of the Champions Classic and Texas Tech taking down Illinois at home.

And that was just the games that happened on Tuesday.

On Sunday, there was another upset from a top-10 team. After leading by as many as 18 points against Memphis, Louisville lost by 20. As a result, the Cardinals dropped 13 spots down to No. 23.

Michigan State is one of the biggest winners of this week's poll, jumping three spots all the way to No. 2, ahead of UConn. The Spartans have a key matchup looming against No. 14 Tennessee this week, which should be a great measuring stick for both teams heading into mid-November.

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After opening the season ranked No. 23, it took just two weeks for Kentucky to fall out of the poll entirely. The Wildcats lost to Kansas 89-69 in the Champions Classic and nearly lost to Northern Arizona at home as a 34.5-point favorite, which would've gone down as one of the worst losses in program history. Kentucky guard Alex Wilkins saved the day with a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining to avoid disaster in a 78-77 victory, but the voters predictably still didn't include UK in this week's poll.

LSU, which had a chaotic offseason under coach Will Wade, joined the rankings at No. 25.

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Here is this week's full poll, with the latest rankings.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Rec. Points LW 1 Florida (56) 4-0 1,472 1 2 Michigan State (3) 4-0 1,391 5 3 UConn 4-0 1,368 4 4 Virginia 5-0 1,218 6 5 Duke 3-1 1,185 2 6 Texas 4-0 1,106 7 7 UCLA 3-0 1,055 9 8 Houston 3-0 1,004 8 9 Texas Tech 4-0 984 16 10 Illinois 3-1 966 3 11 Kansas 3-0 919 15 12 Arizona 3-1 798 12 13 St. John's 4-0 785 13 14 Tennessee 3-0 749 11 15 Vanderbilt 4-0 565 22 16 Alabama 4-0 514 18 17 Miami 3-1 457 17 T18 Michigan 3-1 341 20 T18 USC 4-0 341 21 20 Arkansas 3-1 315 19 21 BYU 4-0 311 23 22 Gonzaga 2-1 294 14 23 Louisville 2-1 263 10 24 Nebraska 4-0 236 25 25 LSU 4-0 229 25

Also receiving votes: Memphis 172, Texas A&M 31, Iowa State 30, Kentucky 17, TCU 14, Baylor 11, High Point 9, Saint Louis 8, Xavier 6, Santa Clara 3, Notre Dame 3, Minnesota 2, Utah State 2, North Carolina 1

Duke only drops three spots after loss to Spartans

Duke wasn't punished much for losing to Michigan State last week and only dropped three spots to No. 5 in this week's poll. Meanwhile, Illinois dropped seven spots to No. 10 — rightfully behind No. 9 Texas Tech — in this week's poll after losing to the Red Raiders on the road. Although the Blue Devils vs. Illini matchup Tuesday won't be No. 2 vs. No. 3 as it was in the preseason rankings, it's going to be one of the biggest of the nonconference season. It also marks Duke's latest test, with matchups against UConn and Florida also looming over the next few weeks. The Blue Devils have the toughest noncofrnece schedule of any Division l team.

Welcome to the party, LSU

Maybe there was a method to Will Wade's madness. LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the season on the road against Gonzaga behind a last-second, go-ahead 3-pointer by Donovan Dent. Dent is one of a handful of players on the roster playing this season on a temporary injection, which clears the way for him to play a fifth season of college basketball. Dent has been fantastic so far for LSU. The Tigers are a dangerous team at full strength. After being picked to finish 14th in the preseason SEC media poll, this is definitely a team that will outperform expectations.

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Rough week for Bluegrass State

Last week was rough for the Bluegrass State. Kentucky lost to Kansas in the Champions Classic and were almost on the wrong side of what would've been one of the biggest upsets (34.5-point favorite) in college basketball history. Louisville led by as many as 18 points against Memphis but ultimately lost by 20. Kentucky dropped out of the poll, while Louisville was the biggest dropper of the week, moving down 13 spots to No. 23. Kentucky still received 17 votes this week, which is surprising after watching both games last week.