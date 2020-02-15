College basketball rankings: Are we sure there really aren't any great teams this season?
The top eight teams in Saturday's Top 25 And 1 are 175-16 and have combined to win 105 consecutive games
There's a perception that great college basketball teams do not exist this season -- and perhaps that's an accurate assessment. After all, no highly-ranked team is loaded with future first-round NBA Draft picks. And the best adjusted efficiency margins are lower than what we're accustomed to at the top of the sport.
So maybe greatness really doesn't exist.
But are we sure?
I ask because the top eight teams in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings are a combined 175-16. And they've combined to win 105 consecutive games heading into the weekend. So, again, perhaps none of them are great. But they sure do win a lot -- and rarely lose.
Here's a breakdown:
- Gonzaga is 25-1 and on a 17-game winning streak.
- Baylor is 22-1 and on a 21-game winning streak.
- San Diego State is 25-0 and on a 25-game winning streak.
- Kansas is 21-3 and on a 9-game winning streak.
- Dayton is 22-2 and on a 13-game winning streak.
- Maryland is 20-4 and on a 7-game winning streak.
- Duke is 20-3 and on a 6-game winning streak.
- Auburn is 20-2 and on a 7-game winning streak.
Will some of them lose this weekend? Perhaps. Baylor has a tough game with West Virginia. Maryland is at Michigan State. San Diego State is at Boise State. Any of those games could get tricky. But, either way, there's no denying this season's top teams have been rolling along remarkably well recently. They might not be as great as last season's top teams. But, for the mot part, they seem to be a cut above this season's competition.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Drew Timme got 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 90-60 victory at Saint Mary's. The Zags' 17-game winning streak features 13 double-digit victories.
|--
|25-1
|2
|Baylor
|MaCio Teague finished with 11 points and eight rebounds in Monday's 52-45 win at Texas. The Bears' 21-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Villanova and Butler.
|--
|22-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Matt Mitchell finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 82-59 victory over New Mexico. The Aztecs are 25-0 for the first time in school history.
|--
|25-0
|4
|Kansas
|Isaiah Moss made three 3-pointers and got 13 points off the bench in Wednesday's 58-49 victory at West Virginia. The Jayhawks will take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Oklahoma.
|--
|21-3
|5
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 81-67 victory over Rhode Island. Both of the Flyers' losses came in overtime to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|22-2
|6
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 72-70 victory over Nebraska. The Terrapins will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Michigan State.
|--
|20-4
|7
|Duke
|Tre Jones finished with 13 points and six assists in Monday's 70-65 victory over Florida State. The Blue Devils will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Notre Dame.
|--
|21-3
|8
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds in Wednesday's 95-91 overtime victory over Alabama. Auburn is 5-0 in overtime games this season.
|--
|22-2
|9
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles missed 15 of the 18 3-pointers they attempted in Monday's 70-65 loss at Duke. Florida State is 3-2 in its past five games.
|--
|20-4
|10
|Penn St.
|Mike Watkins got 19 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in Tuesday's 88-76 victory at Purdue. Penn State will take a seven-game winning streak in Saturday's game with Northwestern.
|--
|19-5
|11
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates missed 24 of the 31 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 87-82 loss to Creighton. Seton Hall has a two-game lead in the Big East standings with just six regular-season games remaining.
|--
|18-6
|12
|Creighton
|Damien Jefferson finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 87-82 victory at Seton Hall. The Bluejays are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence.
|--
|19-6
|13
|Kentucky
|Tyrese Maxey made three 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Tuesday's 78-64 victory at Vanderbilt. The Wildcats are 7-1 in their past eight games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|--
|19-5
|14
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora only scored two points in Wednesday's 64-58 loss at Georgia Tech. The Cardinals are just 4-3 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with an additional loss coming outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|21-4
|15
|Villanova
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 72-71 victory over Marquette. The win snapped Villanova's three-game losing streak.
|--
|18-6
|16
|Marquette
|Markus Howard became the Big East's all-time leading scorer in Wednesday's 72-71 loss at Villanova. Marquette is 6-2 in its past eight games with the only losses in that stretch coming at Butler and at Villanova.
|--
|17-7
|17
|Butler
|Henry Baddley got nine points off the bench in Wednesday's 66-61 victory over Xavier. The Bulldogs are 13-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|19-6
|18
|Oregon
|Will Richardson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 68-60 victory over Colorado. The win snapped Oregon's two-game losing streak.
|--
|19-6
|19
|W. Virginia
|The Mountaineers committed 19 turnovers in Wednesday's 58-49 loss to Kansas. West Virginia is just 4-4 in its past eight games with two of the losses coming to currently unranked teams.
|--
|18-6
|20
|Colorado
|The Buffaloes finished with 18 turnovers and just 14 assists in Thursday's 68-60 loss at Oregon. Colorado has dropped four of its past 11 games with three of those losses coming to currently unranked teams.
|--
|19-6
|21
|LSU
|Skylar Mays finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 82-78 victory over Missouri. LSU is 9-1 in the SEC and tied with Auburn and Kentucky in the loss column atop the league standings.
|--
|18-6
|22
|Houston
|Quentin Grimes made three 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Wednesday's 62-58 victory at USF. The Cougars are 8-1 in their past nine games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Cincinnati.
|--
|20-5
|23
|Michigan
|Eli Brooks made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Wednesday's 79-54 victory at Northwestern. The Wolverines are 4-1 in their past five games and remain the only team that's defeated Gonzaga.
|--
|15-9
|24
|Michigan St.
|Xavier Tillman finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 70-69 victory at Illinois. Only one of Michigan State's eight losses has come outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|17-8
|25
|BYU
|Alex Barcello made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Thursday's 77-54 win at Loyola Marymount. The Cougars are 12-2 with Yoeli Childs in the lineup.
|--
|20-7
|26
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes allowed Indiana to shoot 52.4% from 3-point range in Thursday's 89-77 loss at Assembly Hall. Iowa is 2-3 in its past five games with multiple losses to currently unranked opponents.
|--
|17-8
