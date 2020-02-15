College basketball rankings: Are we sure there really aren't any great teams this season?

There's a perception that great college basketball teams do not exist this season -- and perhaps that's an accurate assessment. After all, no highly-ranked team is loaded with future first-round NBA Draft picks. And the best adjusted efficiency margins are lower than what we're accustomed to at the top of the sport.

So maybe greatness really doesn't exist.

But are we sure?

I ask because the top eight teams in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings are a combined 175-16. And they've combined to win 105 consecutive games heading into the weekend. So, again, perhaps none of them are great. But they sure do win a lot -- and rarely lose.

Here's a breakdown:

Gonzaga is 25-1 and on a 17-game winning streak. Baylor is 22-1 and on a 21-game winning streak. San Diego State is 25-0 and on a 25-game winning streak. Kansas is 21-3 and on a 9-game winning streak. Dayton is 22-2 and on a 13-game winning streak. Maryland is 20-4 and on a 7-game winning streak. Duke is 20-3 and on a 6-game winning streak. Auburn is 20-2 and on a 7-game winning streak.

Will some of them lose this weekend? Perhaps. Baylor has a tough game with West Virginia. Maryland is at Michigan State. San Diego State is at Boise State. Any of those games could get tricky. But, either way, there's no denying this season's top teams have been rolling along remarkably well recently. They might not be as great as last season's top teams. But, for the mot part, they seem to be a cut above this season's competition.

