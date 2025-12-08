There are currently four undefeated teams with net ratings at KenPom.com above 30. They are Arizona, Michigan, Duke and Iowa State, the four teams that are No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 (in that order) in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Why do I have Arizona No. 1?



Honestly, it's because I'd already had Arizona No. 1 for 17 days before Saturday's games happened, and there was just no way I was going to drop the Wildcats from the top spot following their 97-68 win over Auburn even if A) Duke is now the only team of the group with four Quadrant 1 wins, B) nobody is punishing opponents like Michigan, and C) it's possible we'll finish this season without anybody recording a more impressive victory than the 81-58 win Iowa State just recorded against Purdue at Mackey Arena. Put another way, I mostly have Arizona No. 1 right now because I've had Arizona No. 1 for a while -- but, in my opinion, it's easy, right now, to make a case in defense of No. 1 for Arizona, Michigan, Duke or Iowa State.

There's no wrong answer in that bunch.

If you're curious, three of those four -- all of them but Duke -- have interesting games this week. Arizona will play Alabama in Birmingham on Saturday. Michigan has matchups with big brands on Tuesday (Villanova) and Saturday (Maryland). And Iowa State has a rivalry game with Iowa scheduled for Thursday inside Hilton Coliseum, where the Cyclones haven't lost to the Hawkeyes since 2020.

