College basketball rankings: Arizona clings to No. 1 spot in Top 25 And 1 with showdown vs. Alabama up next
Here's why the Wildcats are No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for the 17th consecutive day
There are currently four undefeated teams with net ratings at KenPom.com above 30. They are Arizona, Michigan, Duke and Iowa State, the four teams that are No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 (in that order) in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Why do I have Arizona No. 1?
Honestly, it's because I'd already had Arizona No. 1 for 17 days before Saturday's games happened, and there was just no way I was going to drop the Wildcats from the top spot following their 97-68 win over Auburn even if A) Duke is now the only team of the group with four Quadrant 1 wins, B) nobody is punishing opponents like Michigan, and C) it's possible we'll finish this season without anybody recording a more impressive victory than the 81-58 win Iowa State just recorded against Purdue at Mackey Arena. Put another way, I mostly have Arizona No. 1 right now because I've had Arizona No. 1 for a while -- but, in my opinion, it's easy, right now, to make a case in defense of No. 1 for Arizona, Michigan, Duke or Iowa State.
There's no wrong answer in that bunch.
If you're curious, three of those four -- all of them but Duke -- have interesting games this week. Arizona will play Alabama in Birmingham on Saturday. Michigan has matchups with big brands on Tuesday (Villanova) and Saturday (Maryland). And Iowa State has a rivalry game with Iowa scheduled for Thursday inside Hilton Coliseum, where the Cyclones haven't lost to the Hawkeyes since 2020.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 18 points and five assists in Saturday's 97-68 win over Auburn. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|--
|8-0
|2
Michigan
|Morez Johnson Jr. finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 101-60 win over Rutgers. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday against Villanova.
|--
|8-0
|3
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 66-60 win at Michigan State. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 16 against Lipscomb.
|--
|10-0
|4
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 20 points and two steals in Saturday's 81-58 win at Purdue. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday against Iowa.
|--
|9-0
|5
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Friday's 83-59 win over East Texas A&M. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday against Florida.
|--
|8-1
|6
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 22 points and five assists in Wednesday's 91-60 win over Cal Baptist. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Clemson.
|--
|7-1
|7
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 81-58 loss to Iowa State. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday against Minnesota.
|--
|8-1
|8
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 109-58 win over North Florida. The Zags' next game is Saturday against UCLA.
|--
|9-1
|9
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears missed each of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 66-60 loss to Duke. The Spartans' next game is Saturday at Penn State.
|--
|8-1
|10
Alabama
|Labaron Philon finished with 20 points and six assists in Sunday's 97-55 win over UTSA. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|7-2
|11
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 81-61 win over Georgetown. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against USC Upstate.
|--
|8-1
|12
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 18 points and eight assists in Saturday's 82-58 win over Fresno State. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|7-2
|13
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 87-78 win over Indiana. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Memphis.
|--
|8-1
|14
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's 80-60 win over Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at NC State.
|--
|7-3
|15
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 21 points and eight steals in Saturday's 82-67 win over Florida State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Jackson State.
|--
|8-1
|16
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 75-62 win over Tennessee. The Illini's next game is Tuesday at Ohio State.
|--
|7-2
|17
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 27 points and eight assists in Sunday's 82-58 win over LSU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|7-2
|18
Nebraska
|Rienk Mast finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 71-50 win over Creighton. The Cornhuskers' next game is Wednesday against Wisconsin.
|--
|9-0
|19
Tennessee
|Nate Ament missed eight of the 10 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 62-60 loss at Syracuse. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Illinois.
|--
|7-3
|20
Vanderbilt
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 14 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 75-62 loss to Illinois. The Vols' next game is Dec. 16 against Louisville.
|--
|9-0
|21
Auburn
|Kevin Overton missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 97-68 loss at Arizona. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Chattanooga.
|--
|7-3
|22
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 63-58 over Ole Miss. The Red Storm''s next game is Saturday against Iona.
|--
|5-3
|23
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz finished with 25 points and two steals in Saturday's 83-64 win over Maryland. The Hawkeyes' next game is Thursday at Iowa State.
|--
|8-1
|24
Virginia
|Jacari White finished with 25 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 86-73 win over Dayton. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against Maryland Eastern-Shore.
|1
|8-1
|25
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 30 points and three assists in Saturday's 96-76 win over Marquette. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday at Nebraska.
|1
|7-2
|26
Saint Mary's
|Joshua Dent finished with 21 points and five assists in Sunday's 70-61 win over Davidson. The Gaels' next game is Sunday against Boise State.
|NR
|9-1