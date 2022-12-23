Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport.
ESPN Stats & Info posted the details.
Lloyd's 45-5 record is tied for the second-best record through 50 games in the history of Division I men's basketball. Only Wisconsin's Doc Meanwell (49-1) was better through 50 games — and if you've never heard of Meanwell, that's probably because he coached the Badgers more than a century ago (from 1911 to 1917). In other words, in the modern era, no coach has won a higher percentage of his first 50 games than Lloyd — though, it should be noted, that Butler's Brad Stevens, North Carolina's Bill Guthridge and Princeton's Bill Carmody each also started 45-5. Two of those men (Stevens, Guthridge) went on to coach in multiple Final Fours. Lloyd seems capable of doing the same.
Arizona remains No. 4 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings thanks to a resume featuring victories over three other schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 — namely No. 12 Tennessee, No. 15 Indiana and No. 26 San Diego State. Next up for the Wildcats is a 20-game Pac-12 schedule that'll get underway New Year's Eve at Arizona State. For what it's worth, KenPom.com currently projects the reigning Pac-12 champs to be favored in each of their next 19 contests.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 24 points and two assists in Wednesday's 74-53 win over New Orleans. The Boilermakers' next game is Dec. 29 against Florida A&M.
|--
|12-0
|2
UConn
|Tristen Newton finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 84-73 win over Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Villanova.
|--
|13-0
|3
Houston
|Ja'Vier Francis finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 83-44 win over McNeese State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at Tulsa.
|--
|12-1
|4
Arizona
|Azuolas Tubelis finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 93-68 win over Morgan State. The Wildcats' next game is Dec. 31 at Arizona State.
|--
|12-1
|5
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 68-54 win over Harvard. The Jayhawks' next game is Dec. 31 against Oklahoma State.
|--
|11-1
|6
Texas
|Arterio Morris finished with 25 points and one assist in Wednesday's 100-72 win over Louisiana. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M Commerce.
|--
|10-1
|7
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 85-75 win over Montana. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Eastern Oregon.
|--
|10-3
|8
Alabama
|Noah Gurley finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-64 win over Jackson State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State.
|--
|10-2
|9
Arkansas
|Jalen Graham finished with 16 points and two steals in Wednesday's 85-51 win over UNC Asheville. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday at LSU.
|--
|11-1
|10
Virginia
|Virginia missed 17 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 66-64 loss at Miami. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Albany.
|--
|8-2
|11
Baylor
|Jalen Bridges finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 58-48 win over Northwestern State. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against Nicholls State.
|--
|9-2
|12
Tennessee
|Olivier Nkamhoua finished with 20 points and five assists in Wednesday's 86-44 win over Austin Peay. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss.
|--
|10-2
|13
UCLA
|Jaylen Clark finished iwth 18 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 81-54 win over UC Davis. The Bruins' next game is Dec. 30 at Washington State.
|--
|11-2
|14
Miami
|Isaiah Wong finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 66-64 win over Virginia. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday against Vermont.
|--
|12-1
|15
Indiana
|Race Thompson finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 96-72 win over Elon. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Kennesaw State.
|--
|9-3
|16
Miss. St.
|Mississippi State was outscored by 14 points in the second half of Tuesday's 58-52 loss to Drake. The Bulldogs' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|1
|11-1
|17
Kentucky
|Cason Wallace finished with 27 points and nine assists in Wednesday's 88-68 win over Florida A&M. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday at Missouri.
|1
|8-3
|18
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 78-56 win over Lehigh. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Grambling State.
|1
|9-2
|19
Duke
|Duke missed 19 of the 27 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 81-70 loss at Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 31 against Florida State.
|1
|10-3
|20
Xavier
|Zach Freemantle finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 73-70 win over Seton Hall. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at St. John's.
|1
|10-3
|21
West Virginia
|Kedrian Johnson finished with 18 points and three steals in Thursday's 75-64 win over Stony Brook. The Mountaineers' next game is Dec. 31 at Kansas State.
|1
|10-2
|22
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 80-76 win over Michigan. The Tar Heels' next game is Dec. 30 at Pittsburgh.
|1
|9-4
|23
Ohio St.
|Brice Sensabaugh finished with 19 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 95-61 win over Maine. The Buckeyes' next game is Dec. 29 against Alabama A&M.
|1
|8-3
|24
Maryland
|Hakim Hart finished with 20 points and two steals in Thursday's 75-45 win over Saint Peter's. The Terrapin's next game is Thursday against UMBC.
|1
|9-3
|25
New Mexico
|Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 17 points and three assists in Tuesday's 94-63 win over Prairie View A&M. The Lobos' next game is Wednesday against Colorado State.
|1
|12-0
|26
San Diego St
|Darrion Trammel finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 62-46 win over UC San Diego. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Air Force.
|NR
|9-3