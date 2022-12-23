Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport.

ESPN Stats & Info posted the details.

Lloyd's 45-5 record is tied for the second-best record through 50 games in the history of Division I men's basketball. Only Wisconsin's Doc Meanwell (49-1) was better through 50 games — and if you've never heard of Meanwell, that's probably because he coached the Badgers more than a century ago (from 1911 to 1917). In other words, in the modern era, no coach has won a higher percentage of his first 50 games than Lloyd — though, it should be noted, that Butler's Brad Stevens, North Carolina's Bill Guthridge and Princeton's Bill Carmody each also started 45-5. Two of those men (Stevens, Guthridge) went on to coach in multiple Final Fours. Lloyd seems capable of doing the same.

Arizona remains No. 4 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings thanks to a resume featuring victories over three other schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 — namely No. 12 Tennessee, No. 15 Indiana and No. 26 San Diego State. Next up for the Wildcats is a 20-game Pac-12 schedule that'll get underway New Year's Eve at Arizona State. For what it's worth, KenPom.com currently projects the reigning Pac-12 champs to be favored in each of their next 19 contests.

