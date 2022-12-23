top25and1arizona.png
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport.

ESPN Stats & Info posted the details.

Lloyd's 45-5 record is tied for the second-best record through 50 games in the history of Division I men's basketball. Only Wisconsin's Doc Meanwell (49-1) was better through 50 games — and if you've never heard of Meanwell, that's probably because he coached the Badgers more than a century ago (from 1911 to 1917). In other words, in the modern era, no coach has won a higher percentage of his first 50 games than Lloyd — though, it should be noted, that Butler's Brad Stevens, North Carolina's Bill Guthridge and Princeton's Bill Carmody each also started 45-5. Two of those men (Stevens, Guthridge) went on to coach in multiple Final Fours. Lloyd seems capable of doing the same.

Arizona remains No. 4 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings thanks to a resume featuring victories over three other schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1 — namely No. 12 Tennessee, No. 15 Indiana and No. 26 San Diego State. Next up for the Wildcats is a 20-game Pac-12 schedule that'll get underway New Year's Eve at Arizona State. For what it's worth, KenPom.com  currently projects the reigning Pac-12 champs to be favored in each of their next 19 contests.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

1 Purdue Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 24 points and two assists in Wednesday's 74-53 win over New Orleans. The Boilermakers' next game is Dec. 29 against Florida A&M. -- 12-0
2 UConn Tristen Newton finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 84-73 win over Georgetown. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday against Villanova. -- 13-0
3 Houston Ja'Vier Francis finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 83-44 win over McNeese State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at Tulsa. -- 12-1
4 Arizona Azuolas Tubelis finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 93-68 win over Morgan State. The Wildcats' next game is Dec. 31 at Arizona State. -- 12-1
5 Kansas Jalen Wilson finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 68-54 win over Harvard. The Jayhawks' next game is Dec. 31 against Oklahoma State. -- 11-1
6 Texas Arterio Morris finished with 25 points and one assist in Wednesday's 100-72 win over Louisiana. The Longhorns' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M Commerce. -- 10-1
7 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 32 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 85-75 win over Montana. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Eastern Oregon. -- 10-3
8 Alabama Noah Gurley finished with 16 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-64 win over Jackson State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State. -- 10-2
9 Arkansas Jalen Graham finished with 16 points and two steals in Wednesday's 85-51 win over UNC Asheville. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday at LSU. -- 11-1
10 Virginia Virginia missed 17 of the 23 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 66-64 loss at Miami. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Albany. -- 8-2
11 Baylor Jalen Bridges finished with 13 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 58-48 win over Northwestern State. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against Nicholls State. -- 9-2
12 Tennessee Olivier Nkamhoua finished with 20 points and five assists in Wednesday's 86-44 win over Austin Peay. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Ole Miss. -- 10-2
13 UCLA Jaylen Clark finished iwth 18 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 81-54 win over UC Davis. The Bruins' next game is Dec. 30 at Washington State. -- 11-2
14 Miami Isaiah Wong finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 66-64 win over Virginia. The Hurricanes' next game is Wednesday against Vermont. -- 12-1
15 Indiana Race Thompson finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 96-72 win over Elon. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Kennesaw State. -- 9-3
16 Miss. St. Mississippi State was outscored by 14 points in the second half of Tuesday's 58-52 loss to Drake. The Bulldogs' next game is Wednesday against Alabama. 1 11-1
17 Kentucky Cason Wallace finished with 27 points and nine assists in Wednesday's 88-68 win over Florida A&M. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday at Missouri. 1 8-3
18 Wisconsin Steven Crowl finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 78-56 win over Lehigh. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Grambling State. 1 9-2
19 Duke Duke missed 19 of the 27 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 81-70 loss at Wake Forest. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 31 against Florida State. 1 10-3
20 Xavier Zach Freemantle finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 73-70 win over Seton Hall. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at St. John's. 1 10-3
21 West Virginia Kedrian Johnson finished with 18 points and three steals in Thursday's 75-64 win over Stony Brook. The Mountaineers' next game is Dec. 31 at Kansas State. 1 10-2
22 N. Carolina Armando Bacot finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 80-76 win over Michigan. The Tar Heels' next game is Dec. 30 at Pittsburgh. 1 9-4
23 Ohio St. Brice Sensabaugh finished with 19 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 95-61 win over Maine. The Buckeyes' next game is Dec. 29 against Alabama A&M. 1 8-3
24 Maryland Hakim Hart finished with 20 points and two steals in Thursday's 75-45 win over Saint Peter's. The Terrapin's next game is Thursday against UMBC. 1 9-3
25 New Mexico Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 17 points and three assists in Tuesday's 94-63 win over Prairie View A&M. The Lobos' next game is Wednesday against Colorado State. 1 12-0
26 San Diego St Darrion Trammel finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 62-46 win over UC San Diego. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday against Air Force. NR 9-3