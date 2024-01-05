There aren't many challengers to Arizona in the Pac-12. That seems clear, at this point, in a season where both USC and UCLA have been wildly disappointing. Colorado is supposed to be one of the challengers, though; that's what the Buffaloes' talent-level suggests, at least. But Tad Boyle's team sure didn't look like it late Thursday when Arizona destroyed Colorado 97-50 inside the McKale Center.

"We just couldn't turn off their water once they got it started," said Colorado sophomore guard Javon Ruffin.

That's a fair way to put it.

Arizona created a double-digit lead not even four minutes into the game, eventually led by 50 and won by 47 while shooting 56.3% from the field and 55.0% from 3-point range. So the Wildcats are now 11-3 with four Quadrant 1 wins and just one loss falling outside of the first quadrant. They remain No. 9 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue is No. 1 for the 20th consecutive day.

It seems likely that Arizona will soon win the Pac-12 for the second time in three years under third-year coach Tommy Lloyd. The question is by how many games.

One? Two? Three? Four?



For what it's worth, KenPom.com is currently projecting Arizona to finish 17-3 in the Pac-12 and win the league by four games. If it goes down that way, if the Wildcats really only lose two more times between now and the start of the Pac-12 Tournament, they'll almost certainly receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second time in a three-year span.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 2 Miami (Fla.) Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 67-53 win at Maryland. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Illinois. -- 13-1 2 Kansas Hunter Dickinson finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 86-67 win over Wichita State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against TCU. -- 12-1 3 Houston LJ Cryer finished with 16 points and four assists in Saturday's 81-42 win over Penn. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against West Virginia. -- 13-0 4 Tennessee Zakai Zeigler finished with 17 points and four steals in Tuesday's 87-50 win over Norfolk State. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Ole Miss. -- 10-3 5 Illinois Marcus Domask finished with 32 points and six assists in Tuesday's 96-66 win over Northwestern. The Illini's next game is Friday at Purdue. -- 11-2 6 UConn Cam Spencer finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 85-56 win over DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Friday at Butler. -- 12-2 7 Memphis David Jones finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 78-75 win at Tulsa. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against SMU. -- 12-2 8 Marquette Tyler Kolek finished with 15 points and eight assists in Saturday's 72-67 win over Creighton. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday at Seton Hall. -- 11-3 9 Arizona Kylan Boswell finished with 14 points and four assists in Thursday's 97-50 win over Colorado. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Utah. -- 11-3 10 Kentucky Antonio Reeves finished with 27 points and six rebounds in Friday's 96-70 win over Illinois State. The Wildcats' next game is Jan. 6 at Florida. -- 10-2 11 N. Carolina Armando Bacot finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 70-57 win at Pitt. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Clemson. -- 10-3 12 Oklahoma Jalon Moore scored 21 points and finished with six rebounds in Sunday's 72-56 win over Monmouth. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Iowa State. -- 12-1 13 Colo. St. Patrick Cartier finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 68-61 win over New Mexico. The Rams' next game is Saturday at Utah State. -- 13-1 14 BYU Noah Waterman finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 94-68 win over Wyoming. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati. -- 12-1 15 Ole Miss Allen Flanigan finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 95-79 win over Bryant. The Rebels' next game is Saturday at Tennessee. -- 13-0 16 Duke Mark Mitchell finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 86-66 win over Syracuse. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday at Notre Dame. -- 10-3 17 Baylor Ja'Kobe Walter finished with 23 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 98-79 win over Cornell. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State. -- 11-2 18 Wisconsin Tyler Wahl finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 83-72 win over Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Saturday against Nebraska. -- 10-3 19 James Madison Terrence Edwards finished with 19 points and five assists in Thursday's 68-61 win at Louisiana. The Dukes' next game is Saturday at Southern Miss. -- 14-0 20 Auburn Johni Broome finished with 24 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 88-68 win over Penn. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Arkansas. -- 11-2 21 FAU Johnell Davis finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 79-64 win over East Carolina. The Owls' next game is Saturday at Charlotte. -- 11-3 22 Texas A&M Henry Coleman finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 79-54 win over Prairie View A&M. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against LSU. -- 9-4 23 San Diego St. Jaedon LeDee finished with 21 points and two assists in Wednesday's 74-47 win over Fresno State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday against UNLV. -- 12-2 24 Michigan St. Malik Hall finished with 24 points and four assists in Thursday's 92-61 win over Penn State. The Spartans' next game is Sunday at Northwestern. 1 9-5 25 Miami Nijel Pack finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 95-82 win over Clemson. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday at Wake Forest. NR 11-2 26 Nevada Jarod Lucas finished with 22 points and one steal in Saturday's 92-59 win over Fresno Pacific. The Wolf Pack's next game is Saturday at Fresno State. NR 13-1

In: Miami, Nevada | Out: Utah, Colorado