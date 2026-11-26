Arizona opened the season with an 84-75 loss to UCLA in Las Vegas. Since then, it's been nothing but wins and a Maui Invitational championship for the Wildcats.
That was the final score Wednesday as the Wildcats extended their winning streak to seven games, which represents the fourth-longest active winning streak in the sport. In the past 13 days, Arizona has recorded victories over UConn, Ole Miss, Auburn, Providence and Colorado State, each of which is in the top 100 at KenPom.com. So whatever the issues were on Opening Night, they have certainly been improved -- and truth is, the issues on Opening Night might've simply been that UCLA is better than anybody anticipated, as the Bruins are sitting at 6-0 heading into Thursday's game with Saint Mary's in San Diego.
"It's awesome," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd told Andy Katz following what was his school's fourth Maui Invitational championship. "Just so proud of our guys."
As he should be -- especially considering how they secured Wednesday's win. Arizona was down by as many as 12 points in the first half and still behind by seven at the break against an Ole Miss team that had just topped Clemson and BYU, two projected NCAA Tournament participants, on consecutive days by double-digits.
Not ideal.
But the Wildcats shot 68.2% from the field in the second half, outscored Ole Miss 51-33 over the final 20 minutes and won comfortably. Motiejus Krivas led the way with 31 points and 17 rebounds. Ivan Kharchenkov added 18 points in 37 minutes.
Arizona remains No. 8, one spot behind No. 7 UCLA, in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Houston is No. 1 for the eighth straight day. The Wildcats will return to the court Tuesday for a game with LSU New Orleans. Four days after that, on Dec. 5, Arizona will play St. John's at Madison Square Garden in what projects as a top-10 matchup.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Houston
|Mercy Miller finished with 21 points and fie rebounds in Thursday's 82-83 win over Kansas. The Cougars' next game is Nov. 27 against Oakland.
|--
|6-0
|2
Florida
|Rueben Chinyelu finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds in Tuesday's 76-67 win over Milwaukee. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|--
|7-1
|3
Illinois
|Quentin Coleman finished with 35 points and six assists in Monday's 133-83 win over Winthrop. The Illini's next game is Friday against Western Kentucky.The Illini's next game is Friday against Western Kentucky.
|--
|6-1
|4
Texas
|Matas Vokietaitis finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 97-61 win over Southern Indiana. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Georgetown.
|--
|6-0
|5
Virginia
|Johann Grunloh finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 60-54 win over Marquette. The Cavaliers' next game is Friday against Xavier.
|--
|8-0
|6
St. John's
|Ian Jackson finished with 21 points and four assists in Tuesday's 90-79 win over Oregon. The Red Storm's next game is Thursday against Louisville.
|--
|6-0
|7
UCLA
|Filip Jovic finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 85-48 win over Delaware. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Saint Mary's.
|--
|6-0
|8
Arizona
|Motiejus Krivas finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds in Wednesday's 84-73 win over Ole Miss. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against LSU New Orleans.
|--
|7-1
|9
Tennessee
|Dai Dai Ames finished with 24 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 72-64 win over Maryland. The Vols' next game is Thursday against Iowa State.
|--
|6-0
|10
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 17 points and 14 assists in Saturday's 91-70 win over Detroit Mercy. The Spartans' next game is Thursday against Arkansas.
|--
|5-1
|11
Kansas
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 17 points and three assists in Monday's 84-67 win over Denver. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Villanova. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Villanova.
|1
|6-1
|12
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 72-66 win at Ohio State. The Commodores' next game is Friday against Southern.
|1
|7-0
|13
Duke
|John Blackwell finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 77-63 win over UConn. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Florida.
|2
|5-2
|14
UConn
|Jayden Ross missed seven of the nine shots he attempted in Wednesday's 77-63 loss to Duke. The Huskies' next game is Monday against Rider.
|3
|4-2
|15
Texas Tech
|Cruz Davis missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 72-64 loss to Louisville. The Red Raiders' next game is Thursday against Oregon.
|1
|5-1
|16
LSU
|Donovan Dent finished with 20 points and 12 assists in Wednesday's 94-92 double-overtime win over Arizona State. The Tigers' next game is Thursday against SMU.
|--
|7-0
|17
Gonzaga
|Massamba Diop finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 101-61 win over Kansas State. The Zags' next game is Thursday against Baylor.
|--
|4-1
|18
Baylor
|Kayden Mingo finished with 19 points and five assists in Tuesday's 68-63 win over Alabama. The Bears' next game is Thursday against Gonzaga.
|--
|5-1
|19
USC
|Alijah Arenas finished with 25 points and two rebounds in Wednesday's 71-69 win over South Carolina. The Trojans' next game is Thursday against Utah State.
|--
|7-0
|20
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 101-72 win over Southern. The Cornhuskers' next game is Wednesday against Ohio State.
|--
|7-0
|21
Memphis
|Jayden Reid finished with 32 points and nine assists in Wednesday's 83-70 win over Penn State. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Wake Forest.
|--
|5-1
|22
Louisville
|Karter Knox finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 72-64 win over Texas Tech. The Cardinals' next game is Thursday against St. John's.
|--
|4-1
|23
Ole Miss
|Ben Henshall missed eight of the 12 shots he attempted in Wednesday's 84-73 loss to Arizona. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday at Virginia Tech. Collin Chandler finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Monday's 83-77 win over Washington. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Ole Miss.and four assists in Wednesday's 98-54 win over Northern Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Monday against Washington.
|--
|6-1
|24
Indiana
|Markus Burton finished with 14 points and six assists in Tuesday's 82-64 win over Jacksonville. The Hoosiers' next game is Friday against Bowling Green.
|--
|7-0
|25
DePaul
|Layden Blocker finished with 16 points and three steals in Tuesday's 65-56 win over Purdue. The Blue Demons' next game is Thursday against Pitt.
|1
|6-0
|26
Minnesota
|Jaylen Crocker-Johnson finished with 31 points and eight rebounds in Sunday's 77-62 win over Utah. The Golden Gophers' next game is Saturday against California.
|NR
|7-0