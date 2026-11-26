Arizona opened the season with an 84-75 loss to UCLA in Las Vegas. Since then, it's been nothing but wins and a Maui Invitational championship for the Wildcats.

Arizona 84, Ole Miss 73.

That was the final score Wednesday as the Wildcats extended their winning streak to seven games, which represents the fourth-longest active winning streak in the sport. In the past 13 days, Arizona has recorded victories over UConn, Ole Miss, Auburn, Providence and Colorado State, each of which is in the top 100 at KenPom.com. So whatever the issues were on Opening Night, they have certainly been improved -- and truth is, the issues on Opening Night might've simply been that UCLA is better than anybody anticipated, as the Bruins are sitting at 6-0 heading into Thursday's game with Saint Mary's in San Diego.

"It's awesome," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd told Andy Katz following what was his school's fourth Maui Invitational championship. "Just so proud of our guys."

As he should be -- especially considering how they secured Wednesday's win. Arizona was down by as many as 12 points in the first half and still behind by seven at the break against an Ole Miss team that had just topped Clemson and BYU, two projected NCAA Tournament participants, on consecutive days by double-digits.

Not ideal.

But the Wildcats shot 68.2% from the field in the second half, outscored Ole Miss 51-33 over the final 20 minutes and won comfortably. Motiejus Krivas led the way with 31 points and 17 rebounds. Ivan Kharchenkov added 18 points in 37 minutes.

Arizona remains No. 8, one spot behind No. 7 UCLA, in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Houston is No. 1 for the eighth straight day. The Wildcats will return to the court Tuesday for a game with LSU New Orleans. Four days after that, on Dec. 5, Arizona will play St. John's at Madison Square Garden in what projects as a top-10 matchup.

Top 25 And 1 rankings