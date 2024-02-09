Only one Pac-12 school is in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings in this final year with the league as we know it. UCLA has been a mess for much of this season. USC is worse. The byproduct is that the Pac-12 is merely registering as the sport's sixth-best conference with five weeks left before Selection Sunday.
It's not all bad, though.
There are some good teams. And two of them delivered an instant-classic late Thursday, a triple-overtime thriller that took 55 minutes to decide.
Final score: Arizona 105, Utah 99.
Tommy Lloyd's Wildcats led by 16 points at halftime on the road, squandered all of that and actually trailed in the final minutes of regulation and during the first OT period before using a 9-0 run in the third overtime to pull away and record a sixth Quadrant 1 victory.
"We made one or two small adjustments in the third overtime," Lloyd said.
With the win, Arizona is up to No. 7 in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1, which pushed Kansas and Dayton down one spot each, no fault of their own. The Wildcats are 18-5 overall and 9-3 in the Pac-12 with eight regular-season games remaining. They're one game ahead of Washington State and Oregon in the Pac-12 standings with home games against both left on the schedule. That's among the reasons Arizona is projected to ultimately win the league by multiple games, giving Lloyd his second conference championship in just his third year as a head coach after spending the previous 22 seasons as an assistant at Gonzaga.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's 75-69 win at Wisconsin. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Indiana.
|--
|21-2
|2
UConn
|Cam Spencer finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 71-62 win over Butler. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Georgetown.
|--
|21-2
|3
Houston
|Jamal Shead finished with 23 points and four assists in Tuesday's 79-63 win over Oklahoma State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Cincinnati.
|--
|20-3
|4
Tennessee
|Dalton Knecht finished with 27 points and six assists in Wednesday's 88-68 win over LSU. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|17-5
|5
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 31 points and two steals in Saturday's 91-57 win at Georgetown. The Golden Eagles' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|--
|17-5
|6
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis was 7 of 22 from the field in Tuesday's 80-76 loss to Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday at Miami.
|--
|18-5
|7
Arizona
|Pelle Larson finished with 27 points and eight assists in Thursday's 105-99 win at Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Colorado.
|2
|18-5
|8
Kansas
|Kansas was 3 of 15 from 3-point range in Monday's 75-70 loss at Kansas State. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Baylor.
|1
|18-5
|9
Dayton
|Kobe Elvis finished with 21 points and 10 assists in Tuesday's 94-79 win at Saint Joseph's. The Flyers' next game is Friday at VCU.
|1
|19-3
|10
Baylor
|RayJ Dennis finished with 21 points and four steals in Tuesday's 79-73 win over Texas Tech. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|--
|17-5
|11
Auburn
|Jayln Williams finished with 26 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 99-81 win over Alabama. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Florida.
|--
|19-4
|12
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 12 points and five assists in Tuesday's 70-65 win at Texas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against TCU.
|--
|17-5
|13
South Carolina
|Collin Murray-Boyles finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 68-65 win over Ole Miss. The Gamecocks' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|20-3
|14
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl was 1 of 4 from the field in Wednesday's 72-68 loss at Michigan. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Rutgers.
|--
|16-7
|15
Duke
|Mark Mitchell finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 71-53 win over Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Boston College.
|--
|17-5
|16
Illinois
|Coleman Hawkins finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 87-84 win over Nebraska. The Illini's next game is Saturday at Michigan State.
|--
|17-5
|17
Alabama
|Nick Pringle was 1 of 7 from the field in Wednesday's 99-81 loss at Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at LSU.
|--
|16-7
|18
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens finished with 16 points and 11 assists in Tuesday's 75-62 win over Boise State. The Rams' next game is Friday against San Jose State.
|--
|18-5
|19
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 77-64 win at Air Force. The Aztecs' next game is Friday at Nevada.
|--
|18-5
|20
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum finished with 20 points and two rebounds in Tuesday's 82-66 win over BYU. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|17-6
|21
Indiana St.
|Robbie Avila finished with 27 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 101-61 win over Valparaiso. The Sycamores' next game is Saturday at Missouri State.
|--
|21-3
|22
New Mexico
|Donovan Dent finished with 19 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 91-73 win at Wyoming. The Lobos' next game is Saturday against UNLV.
|1
|19-4
|23
BYU
|Richie Saunders was 1 of 8 from the field in Tuesday's 82-66 loss at Oklahoma. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|1
|16-6
|24
Saint Mary's
|Alex Ducas finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-43 win at Pacific. The Gaels' next game is Saturday at Portland.
|1
|19-6
|25
Virginia
|Reece Beekman finished with 16 points and seven assists in Monday's 60-38 win over Miami. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at Florida State.
|1
|18-5
|26
Clemson
|PJ Hall finished with 25 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 80-76 win at North Carolina. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Syracuse.
|NR
|15-7