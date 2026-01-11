After Michigan lost 91-88 at home to Wisconsin on Saturday, Arizona is the new No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Wolverines had been the No. 1 team in the Top 25 And 1 for the last 32 days -- but slipped to No. 8 after they were knocked from the unbeaten ranks by the Badgers in a shocking upset in which Michigan closed as an 18.5-point favorite.

Arizona moved up a spot after defeating TCU 86-73 to improve to 16-0. The Wildcats are now one of five undefeated teams remaining.

Another team yet to lose, Nebraska, was 14-0 after being picked 14th in the Big Ten preseason media poll. Needless to say, that was an amazing start to the season -- one that launched the Cornhuskers into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 1966. But, if we're being honest, most expected Fred Hoiberg's team to finally take their first loss this week -- either at Ohio State on Monday or at Indiana on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers were underdogs in both games.

But they beat Ohio State 72-69 on Monday. Then, on Saturday, they overcame a 16-point deficit and upset Indiana 83-77. So, yeah, Nebraska is still undefeated -- specifically 16-0 with five Quadrant-1 victories. And despite the Cornhuskers' computer numbers lagging outside of the top 10, if you're ranking basketball teams on accomplishments at this point in this season, it seems reasonable to group Nebraska with the three other undefeated power-conference teams -- namely Arizona, Iowa State and Vanderbilt.

So welcome to the top four, Cornhuskers!

I've moved Nebraska from No. 10 to No. 4 in the Top 25 And 1, which caused Gonzaga and Duke to be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own.

Next up for the Cornhuskers' is Tuesday's game against Oregon inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska's next game against another currently ranked team is Jan. 27 at Michigan.

"The composure this team has continued to show -- that's what I'm most proud of with this group," Hoiberg said during his postgame radio interview.

Top 25 And 1 rankings