College basketball rankings: Arizona takes over No. 1 spot in Top 25 And 1; Nebraska jumps to No. 4
The Wildcats move to the top of Sunday's Top 25 And 1 after previous No. 1 Michigan was upset by Wisconsin
After Michigan lost 91-88 at home to Wisconsin on Saturday, Arizona is the new No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Wolverines had been the No. 1 team in the Top 25 And 1 for the last 32 days -- but slipped to No. 8 after they were knocked from the unbeaten ranks by the Badgers in a shocking upset in which Michigan closed as an 18.5-point favorite.
Arizona moved up a spot after defeating TCU 86-73 to improve to 16-0. The Wildcats are now one of five undefeated teams remaining.
Another team yet to lose, Nebraska, was 14-0 after being picked 14th in the Big Ten preseason media poll. Needless to say, that was an amazing start to the season -- one that launched the Cornhuskers into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since 1966. But, if we're being honest, most expected Fred Hoiberg's team to finally take their first loss this week -- either at Ohio State on Monday or at Indiana on Saturday.
The Cornhuskers were underdogs in both games.
But they beat Ohio State 72-69 on Monday. Then, on Saturday, they overcame a 16-point deficit and upset Indiana 83-77. So, yeah, Nebraska is still undefeated -- specifically 16-0 with five Quadrant-1 victories. And despite the Cornhuskers' computer numbers lagging outside of the top 10, if you're ranking basketball teams on accomplishments at this point in this season, it seems reasonable to group Nebraska with the three other undefeated power-conference teams -- namely Arizona, Iowa State and Vanderbilt.
So welcome to the top four, Cornhuskers!
I've moved Nebraska from No. 10 to No. 4 in the Top 25 And 1, which caused Gonzaga and Duke to be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own.
Next up for the Cornhuskers' is Tuesday's game against Oregon inside Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska's next game against another currently ranked team is Jan. 27 at Michigan.
"The composure this team has continued to show -- that's what I'm most proud of with this group," Hoiberg said during his postgame radio interview.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-73 win at TCU. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|1
|16-0
|2
Iowa St.
|Joshua Jefferson finished with 19 points and five assists in Saturday's 83-71 win over Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Tuesday at Kansas.
|1
|16-0
|3
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 84-73 win over LSU. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday at Texas.
|1
|16-0
|4
Nebraska
|Jamarques Lawrence finished with 27 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 83-77 win at Indiana. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday against Oregon.
|6
|16-0
|5
UConn
|Braylon Mullins finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 72-60 win over DePaul. The Huskies' next game is Tuesday at Seton Hall.
|--
|16-1
|6
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 89-84 win at Utah. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against TCU.
|--
|15-1
|7
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 26 points and 14 assists in Saturday's 93-85 win over Penn State. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday against Iowa.
|--
|15-1
|8
Michigan
|Trey McKenney missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 91-88 loss to Wisconsin. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday at Washington.
|7
|14-1
|9
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 89-77 win over Santa Clara. The Zags' next game is Thursday at Washington State.
|1
|17-1
|10
Duke
|Isaiah Evans finished with 21 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 82-75 over SMU. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at Cal.
|1
|15-1
|11
Michigan St.
|Carson Cooper finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 76-66 win over Northwestern. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Indiana.
|--
|14-2
|12
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 77-55 win at Baylor. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against West Virginia.
|--
|15-1
|13
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 81-55 win over Rutgers. The Illini's next game is Sunday at Iowa.
|2
|12-3
|14
Texas Tech
|Donovan Atwell finished with 17 points and four assists in Saturday's 73-71 win at Colorado. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Utah.
|2
|12-4
|15
N. Carolina
|Henri Veesaar finished with 25 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 87-84 win over Wake Forest. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday at Stanford.
|2
|14-2
|16
Florida
|Boogie Fland finished with 23 points and five assists in Saturday's 91-67 win over Tennessee. The Gators' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma.
|4
|11-5
|17
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. missed nine of the 16 shots he attempted in Saturday's 95-73 loss at Auburn. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against South Carolina.
|3
|12-4
|18
Louisville
|Sananda Fru finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 75-62 win over Boston College. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday against Virginia.
|4
|12-4
|19
Virginia
|Thijs De Ridder finished with 22 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 70-55 win over Stanford. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday at Louisville.
|4
|14-2
|20
Alabama
|Aden Holloway missed seven of the 11 shots he attempted in Saturday's 92-88 loss to Texas. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday at Mississippi State.
|7
|11-5
|21
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz missed 11 of the 17 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 70-67 loss at Minnesota. The Hawkeyes' next game is Sunday against Illinois.
|--
|12-3
|22
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson missed 11 of the 17 shots he attempted in Saturday's 86-75 loss at West Virginia. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Iowa State.
|4
|11-5
|23
Clemson
|Jestin Porter finished with 26 points and five steals in Saturday's 76-61 win over Notre Dame. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Boston College.
|1
|14-3
|24
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 91-67 loss at Florida. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M.
|5
|11-5
|25
SMU
|Jaron Pierre Jr. missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 82-75 loss at Duke. The Mustangs' next game is Wednesday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|12-4
|26
Saint Louis
|Robbie Avila finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 84-72 win at La Salle. The Billikens' next game is Wednesday against Fordham.
|--
|15-1