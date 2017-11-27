College basketball rankings: Arizona out, Duke a unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25
The Blue Devils stay at the top and Arizona, which was No. 2 last week, slides out of the AP Top 25
For the fourth consecutive week, the Duke Blue Devils top the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Duke (8-0), is fresh off a clean sweep of the motion bracket of the PK80 in Portland, with wins over Portland State, Texas and Florida. And although the Blue Devils had to mount comebacks of 16 and 17 points against the Longhorns and Gators in each of their last two games, respectively, they continue to overcome in-game adversity and have shown the mettle of a title team early. Duke, which received all 65 first-place votes, could be 6-2 as easily as its 8-0. But with Marvin Bagley III emerging as an early player of the year candidate, it's looking like the Blue Devils will continue to be a tough out all season.
The biggest mover in the AP poll this week is Arizona, which fell from No. 2 to completely unranked after a disappointing 0-3 outing at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Sean Miller's Wildcats fell to unranked foes NC State and SMU before No. 20 Purdue dispatched them from the Bahamas winless and breaks a streak of 100 consecutive appearances in the AP rankings by Arizona.
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Duke (65)
8-0
1,625
1
2
| Kansas
| 5-0
| 1,531
| 3
3
5-1
1,481
4
4
6-0
1,435
5
5
6-0
1,297
13
6
Florida
5-1
1,272
7
7
6-1
1,179
8
8
4-1
1,134
6
9
6-0
1,130
16
10
Miami
5-0
1,001
11
11
6-0
972
12
12
7-0
929
14
13
5-1
922
9
14
4-1
681
10
15
5-1
666
17
16
5-0
576
22
17
4-0
568
19
18
6-0
510
--
19
6-1
418
23
20
6-0
| 383
| --
21
5-1
370
15
22
6-0
247
--
23
6-0
133
--
24
5-1
128
25
25
5-1
124
--
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 87, Nevada 61, UCLA 56, Purdue 56, Arizona 34, Washington State 25, Texas 22, Arkansas 17, Tennessee 14, Providence 9, Northwestern 8, Rhode Island 6, Saint Mary's 5, Georgia 5, Oklahoma 3, UNLV 2, Vermont 1, Texas Arlington 1, Maryland 1.
