College basketball rankings: Arizona out of Top 25 (and 1) after second straight loss
The Wildcats were No. 2 two days ago, but a two-game losing streak keeps them out of our rankings
In all the years that I've been updating the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings on a daily basis, I've never had a school go from No. 2 to unranked in a span of 48 hours. But as somebody who believes the results have to matter, I can't justify keeping Arizona ranked after consecutive losses to unranked opponents.
So the Wildcats are out.
Which is not to suggest I believe Sean Miller's team is destined for a bad season. Whatever was possible for Arizona two days ago remains possible now. The talent in place remains capable of a Final Four appearance. But Arizona is suddenly and surprisingly 3-2 with zero top-150 KenPom victories and losses to the schools picked 12th in the ACC (NC State) and fourth in the AAC (SMU). That's rough.
Like I wrote Thursday morning, this early in the season, my approach has for a while been to believe teams mostly are what I thought they'd be, good or bad, until multiple unexpected results suggest otherwise. Because, otherwise, it's very easy to overreact to one possibly fluky result. That's why I continued to rank Arizona after Wednesday's 90-84 loss to unranked NC State — because it was just one possibly fluky result. But with Thursday's 66-60 loss to unranked SMU, the Wildcats have reached the multiple-unexpected-results threshold. And they don't have any quality wins to offset the bad losses. So, for now at least, they are out of the Top 25 (and one).
The updated Top 25 (and one) is below.
|1
|
|Marvin Bagley finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday's win over Portland State. The freshman forward has recorded a double-double in all but one game in which he's played at least 11 minutes.
|--
|6-0
|2
|
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk finished with 21 points on nine field goal attempts in Tuesday's victory over Texas Southern. The senior wing is averaging 20.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game.
|--
|4-0
|3
|
|Matt McQuad made six 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 20 points in Thursday's victory over DePaul. The Spartans won despite the absence of Miles Bridges, who was sidelined with a sprained ankle.
|--
|3-1
|4
|
|The Irish beat Wichita State Wednesday despite making just four 3-pointers in the game. Bonzie Colson finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|6-0
|5
|
|The Shockers squandered a 14-point halftime lead in Wednesday's loss to Notre Dame. Zach Brown finished with a team-high 14 points.
|--
|4-1
|6
|
|Nick Richards finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's victory over Fort Wayne. Quade Green added 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.
|--
|5-1
|7
|
|Jalen Brunson finished with 25 points and six assists in Thursday's victory over Tennessee. Mikal Bridges added 21 points on 10 field goal attempts.
|--
|5-0
|8
|
|Bennie Boatwright got 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Lehigh. The junior forward is averaging 18.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 30.3 minutes per game.
|--
|4-0
|9
|
|The Gators made 15 of their 22 3-point attempts in Thursday's win over Stanford. Rice transfer Egor Koulechov finished with 26 points on 14 field goal attempts.
|--
|4-0
|10
|
|Dewan Huell scored 16 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's win over La Salle. The sophomore forward is averaging 13.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|11
|
|Luke Maye scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Thursday's victory over Portland. The junior forward has reached double-figures in all four games this season.
|--
|4-0
|12
|
|The Golden Gophers shot 61.4 percent from the field in Tuesday's victory over Alabama A&M. Jordan Murphy is averaging 23.8 points and 12.2 rebounds in 31.6 minutes per game.
|--
|5-0
|13
|
|The Bearcats shot 50.0 percent from 3-point range in Wednesday's victory over Wyoming. Kyle Washington finished with a game-high 16 points.
|--
|6-0
|14
|
|The Zags shot 58.5 percent from the field in Thursday's win over Ohio State. Johnathan Williams III finished with a game-high 21 points and five rebounds.
|1
|4-0
|15
|
|Terry Maston got 15 points off the bench in Tuesday's win over Creighton. The senior forward is averaging 11.0 points and 8.6 rebounds in 26.2 minutes per game.
|1
|5-0
|16
|
|Jordan Nwora scored 18 points off the bench in Tuesday's win over Southern Illinois. The freshman forward is averaging 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in just 14.0 minutes per game.
|1
|3-0
|17
|
|Collin Sexton finished with 29 points and four assists in Tuesday's win over UT Arlington. The five-star freshman is averaging 25.3 points and 4.7 assists in 28.3 minutes per game.
|1
|4-0
|18
|
|Jock Landale finished with 26 points on nine field goal attempts in Thursday's win over Harvard. Cullen Neal added 15 points off the bench.
|1
|5-0
|19
|
|Trevon Bluiett got 20 points in Thursday's win over George Washington. He's scored at least 20 points in all five games this season.
|1
|5-0
|20
|
|The Aggies shot 61.1 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 89.7 percent from the free throw line in Tuesday's win over Penn State. Robert Williams had 21 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
|1
|4-0
|21
|
|The Cavaliers held Vanderbilt to 17 points in the first half of Thursday's easy victory. Kyle Guy finished with a team-high 18 points.
|5
|5-0
|22
|
|The Bluejays missed 25 of the 30 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's loss to Baylor. Marcus Foster was 1-of-9 from beyond the arc in 36 minutes.
|1
|4-1
|23
|
|The Horned Frogs forced 26 turnovers in Monday's win over Omaha. Vladimir Brodziansky finished with 19 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes.
|1
|4-0
|24
|
|The Mountaineers forced Marist into 24 turnovers in Thursday's win over the MAAC school. Jevon Carter finished with 20 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.
|1
|4-1
|25
|
|The Red Raiders have won their five games by an average of 26.8 points. Keenan Evans is averaging a team-high 18.0 points in 24.2 minutes per game.
|2
|5-0
|26
|
|Nevada owns victories over Rhode Island and Davidson. Jordan Caroline is averaging 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds in 32.6 minutes per game.
|1
|5-0
