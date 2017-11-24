College basketball rankings: Arizona out of Top 25 (and 1) after second straight loss

In all the years that I've been updating the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) college basketball rankings on a daily basis, I've never had a school go from No. 2 to unranked in a span of 48 hours. But as somebody who believes the results have to matter, I can't justify keeping Arizona ranked after consecutive losses to unranked opponents.

So the Wildcats are out.

Which is not to suggest I believe Sean Miller's team is destined for a bad season. Whatever was possible for Arizona two days ago remains possible now. The talent in place remains capable of a Final Four appearance. But Arizona is suddenly and surprisingly 3-2 with zero top-150 KenPom victories and losses to the schools picked 12th in the ACC (NC State) and fourth in the AAC (SMU). That's rough.

Like I wrote Thursday morning, this early in the season, my approach has for a while been to believe teams mostly are what I thought they'd be, good or bad, until multiple unexpected results suggest otherwise. Because, otherwise, it's very easy to overreact to one possibly fluky result. That's why I continued to rank Arizona after Wednesday's 90-84 loss to unranked NC State — because it was just one possibly fluky result. But with Thursday's 66-60 loss to unranked SMU, the Wildcats have reached the multiple-unexpected-results threshold. And they don't have any quality wins to offset the bad losses. So, for now at least, they are out of the Top 25 (and one).

The updated Top 25 (and one) is below.