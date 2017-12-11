College basketball rankings: Arizona State beats Kansas, jumps in the Top 25 (and 1)
The Sun Devils make a big jump and the Jayhawks slide after ASU pulls the big upset
A handful of teams are off to surprisingly good starts -- among them Florida State, Texas Tech and Tennessee. But nobody has come basically out of nowhere to be nationally relevant quite like Arizona State.
The Sun Devils are a great story.
They went 15-17 two seasons ago, 15-18 last season and were picked to finish sixth in the Pac-12 in the league's preseason media poll. Regardless, they're 9-0 with four top-50 KenPom victories. They beat Xavier 102-86 last month, which opened some eyes. But Sunday's 95-85 win at Kansas was even more surprising and impressive. And now it's very reasonable, based on the resume, for anybody to rank Arizona State No. 1 in the entire country.
Am I doing it?
No.
But it's not because I don't think ASU deserves it. It's just that I don't like dropping No. 1 teams without a loss. And I already have Villanova No. 1. And Villanova's resume featuring victories over Gonzaga and Tennessee isn't devoid of quality, which is why I'm keeping the Wildcats No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
But Arizona State is No. 2.
As you can see, the Sun Devils' jump from No. 13 to No. 2 pushed Michigan State, North Carolina, Wichita State, Kentucky, Miami, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Virginia and Duke down one spot each, no fault of their own. Arizona State's next game is Sunday against Vanderbilt. Looking further ahead, barring an upset, Bobby Hurley's team should be 12-0 heading into the Pac-12 opener at Arizona on Dec. 30. Arizona is 20th in the Top 25 (and one).
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|The Wildcats' perfect record features wins over Gonzaga and Tennessee. Seven of Villanova's 10 victories have come by double-digits.
|--
|10-0
|2
|
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features four top-50 KenPom wins. ASU beat Kansas and Xavier both by double-digits.
|11
|9-0
|3
|
|The Spartans have won eight straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. They have victories over North Carolina and Notre Dame.
|1
|9-1
|4
|
|The Tar Heels' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan State. UNC already owns five top-100 KenPom victories.
|1
|9-1
|5
|
|The Shockers' lone loss is a single-point loss to Notre Dame. They've beaten Baylor, Marquette and Oklahoma State.
|1
|8-1
|6
|
|The Wildcats' only loss is a single-digit loss to Kansas. They'll take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Virginia Tech.
|1
|8-1
|7
|
|The Hurricanes have won seven of their eight games by double-digits. Dewan Huell is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game.
|1
|8-0
|8
|
|The Aggies' only loss is a single-digit loss to Arizona in Phoenix. They've beaten West Virginia, USC, Penn State and Oklahoma State.
|1
|8-1
|9
|
|The Mountaineers have won nine straight games since their season-opening loss to Texas A&M. Their best win is a win over Virginia.
|1
|9-1
|10
|
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Virginia has the nation's best defensive-efficiency rating.
|1
|8-1
|11
|
|The Blue Devils own three wins over teams also in the Top 25 (and one). Their lone loss is a road loss at Boston College.
|1
|11-1
|12
|
|The Seminoles' perfect record is highlighted by a double-digit win at Florida. FSU's next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|--
|9-0
|13
|
|The Horned Frogs have won 15 straight games dating back to last season. Kenrich Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds in 33.6 minutes per game.
|1
|10-0
|14
|
|The Musketeers have won four straight since losing to Arizona State. Two of those wins were over Baylor and Cincinnati.
|1
|9-1
|15
|
|The Zags' two losses are to Villanova and Florida. Gonzaga beat the Washington team that beat Kansas by 27 points.
|1
|8-2
|16
|
|UT's only loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. The Vols have beaten Purdue and three other top-100 KenPom teams.
|1
|7-1
|17
|
|The Boilermakers have won six straight since losing to Western Kentucky. Purdue owns wins over Arizona, Louisville and Maryland.
|1
|10-2
|18
|
|The Jayhawks have lost back-to-back games for the first time since December 2013. The first loss was to Washington, the second to Arizona State.
|7
|7-2
|19
|
|Notre Dame has gone 2-2 since beating Wichita State in Maui. The losses are to Michigan State and Ball State.
|--
|8-2
|20
|
|The Wildcats have won four straight since losing three straight at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Their last two wins are over Texas A&M and Alabama.
|--
|7-3
|21
|
|The Bears' two losses are to Wichita State and Xavier. Their best win is a win over Creighton.
|--
|7-2
|22
|
|The Bluejays' two losses are to Gonzaga and Baylor. They led both of those games at the half.
|--
|7-2
|23
|
|The Longhorns' two losses are to Duke and Gonzaga. Mohamed Bamba is averaging 10.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 28.0 minutes per game.
|--
|6-2
|24
|
|The Pirates have won four straight since losing to Rhode Island. They've beaten Texas Tech and Louisville.
|--
|8-1
|25
|
|The Red Raiders' lone loss is a semi-road loss to Seton Hall. They own wins over Nevada and Northwestern.
|--
|7-1
|26
|
|The Gators snapped their three-game losing streak with a win over Cincinnati. They also own a win over Gonzaga.
|--
|6-3
