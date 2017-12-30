College basketball rankings: Arizona State can prove itself in Pac-12 opener at Arizona

Arizona State started the season ranked 100th at KenPom and projected to finish sixth in the Pac-12. And yet here we are, on the eve of New Year's Eve, and the Sun Devils are 12-0 with double-digit wins over Xavier and Kansas. It's a resume so impressive Bobby Hurley's team is currently getting first-place votes in the Associated Press poll.

Now their Pac-12 opener is Saturday night.

It's at Arizona.

And it should be an electric atmosphere at the McKale Center -- not to mention another opportunity for the Sun Devils to prove there's nothing fluky about their incredible start to this season. Obviously, at home, Arizona is favored to win. But if ASU somehow pulls off the upset the Sun Devils would enter the 2018 calendar with four top-40 KenPom victories and true road wins at Kansas and Arizona, which would double as the nation's best resume and make any talk of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament reasonable.

Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Arizona State is No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Arizona is No. 16. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.