College basketball rankings: Arizona State can prove itself in Pac-12 opener at Arizona
An upset over the Wildcats would go a long way for the impressive Sun Devils
Arizona State started the season ranked 100th at KenPom and projected to finish sixth in the Pac-12. And yet here we are, on the eve of New Year's Eve, and the Sun Devils are 12-0 with double-digit wins over Xavier and Kansas. It's a resume so impressive Bobby Hurley's team is currently getting first-place votes in the Associated Press poll.
Now their Pac-12 opener is Saturday night.
It's at Arizona.
And it should be an electric atmosphere at the McKale Center -- not to mention another opportunity for the Sun Devils to prove there's nothing fluky about their incredible start to this season. Obviously, at home, Arizona is favored to win. But if ASU somehow pulls off the upset the Sun Devils would enter the 2018 calendar with four top-40 KenPom victories and true road wins at Kansas and Arizona, which would double as the nation's best resume and make any talk of a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament reasonable.
Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.
Arizona State is No. 2 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). Arizona is No. 16. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' perfect record features wins over two other ranked schools - specifically Tennessee and Gonzaga. Ten of Villanova's 13 wins are double-digit victories.
|--
|13-0
|2
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils' perfect record features double-digit wins over Xavier and Kansas. Their next game is their Pac-12 opener at Arizona.
|--
|12-0
|3
|Michigan State
|The Spartans have won 12 straight games since losing to Duke in Chicago. Their resume features three top-100 KenPom wins.
|--
|13-1
|4
|Texas A&M
|The Aggies beat Buffalo easily on Thursday even though their leading scorer, D.J. Hogg, did not play. Texas A&M's resume features four top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|11-1
|5
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have won 12 straight games since losing to Texas A&M in the season opener. Their resume features wins over Virginia, Oklahoma State and Missouri.
|--
|12-1
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at West Virginia. Their next game is their ACC opener against Boston College.
|--
|11-1
|7
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' lone loss is a loss at Boston College. That makes them the only team currently in the top 10 of the Top 25 (and one) with a sub-75 KenPom loss.
|--
|12-1
|8
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs will take a 17-game winning streak that dates to last season into their Big 12 opener with Oklahoma. Their resume features wins over SMU, Nevada and St. Bonaventure.
|--
|12-0
|9
|Xavier
|The Musketeers have won eight straight games since losing to Arizona State. Their resume features wins over Baylor and Cincinnati.
|--
|13-1
|10
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners will take an eight-game winning streak into their Big 12 opener at TCU. Trae Young is leading the nation in both points and assists.
|--
|10-1
|11
|Wichita State
|The Shockers own wins over Baylor and Oklahoma State. They had Markis McDuffie for the first time this season in Friday's win over Florida Gulf Coast.
|--
|10-2
|12
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features seven top-100 KenPom wins that help offset their loss to Wofford. UNC's best wins are over Tennessee, Arkansas, Michigan and Ohio State.
|--
|11-2
|13
|Tennessee
|The Vols have beaten Purdue, NC State and won at Wake Forest. Their only losses are single-digit losses to Villanova and North Carolina.
|--
|9-2
|14
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won eight straight games since losing to Western Kentucky. They have three top-35 KenPom wins.
|--
|12-2
|15
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks made 17 3-pointers in Friday's win at Texas. They'll take a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Texas Tech.
|--
|11-2
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won seven straight games since losing three straight in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Rawle Alkins is averaging 16.0 points per game since returning from injury.
|--
|10-3
|17
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. They're 2-2 against top-50 KenPom teams with losses to Kansas and UCLA.
|--
|10-2
|18
|Miami (Fla.)
|The Hurricanes' lone loss is a single-digit loss to New Mexico State. Miami has top-65 KenPom wins over Minnesota and Middle Tennessee.
|--
|11-1
|19
|Florida State
|The Seminoles have won two straight games since they lost a single-point game to Oklahoma State. FSU's first three ACC games will be against Duke, UNC and Miami.
|--
|11-1
|20
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won four of their five games since losing to Villanova. The lone loss in that stretch is a close loss at San Diego State.
|1
|11-3
|21
|Seton Hall
|The Pirates own wins over Texas Tech, Creighton and Louisville.Their lone sub-100 KenPom loss is a single-digit loss at Rutgers.
|5
|12-2
|22
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders have won six straight games since losing to Seton Hall in New York. Their resume features four top-100 KenPom wins -- including victories over Baylor and Nevada.
|1
|12-1
|23
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats closed the non-league portion of their schedule with four straight wins. Next up is UC's AAC opener against Memphis on New Year's Eve.
|1
|11-2
|24
|Arkansas
|The Razorbacks will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Tennessee. Arkansas is the only team to beat Oklahoma this season.
|1
|10-2
|25
|Baylor
|The Bears lost by 24 points Friday at Texas Tech. Their best win to date is a November victory over Creighton.
|5
|10-3
|26
|Creighton
|The Bluejays' three losses are all to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their best wins are over UCLA and at Northwestern.
|4
|10-3
-
Florida State vs. Duke odds, picks
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Duke basketball and just locked in a play for Sa...
-
Texas' Bamba stars in KU loss
Bamba proved why he's a lottery lock for 2018 with freakish plays all throughout the night...
-
Wichita State-UConn odds, picks
SportsLine simulated Saturday's UConn-Wichita State college basketball game 10,000 times
-
Butler vs. Villanova odds, computer sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova-Butler game 10,000 tim...
-
Podcast: No NCAA for Louisville?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss UK's win over Louisville and preview Saturday's top...
-
TCU vs. Oklahoma odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's TCU-Oklahoma basketball game 10,000...
Add a Comment